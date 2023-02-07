Global M&A Deal Sourcing Provider Finquest Opens LATAM Region to Investors

Finquest now makes 6+ million mid-market private companies in Latin America discoverable to Private Equity and Corporate investors.

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finquest, a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate Mergers & Acquisitions teams source proprietary deals in the lower- and mid-market, has today announced the addition of 6+ million companies in Latin America to its market-leading private company database.

Finquest now makes over 106 million mid-market companies discoverable to potential investors and buyers. The data collected on these companies is uniquely gathered, organised, augmented by AI, and moderated by humans, making it unrivalled in breadth and searchability.

For the first time, Private Equity and Corporate M&A teams can now leverage Finquest's powerful data and service, to find and access off-market investment opportunities, test their hypotheses on sectors and companies, and form connections and partnerships in the Latin American region.

Despite deal flows increasing over the last decade, the Latin American market remains relatively untapped and ripe with potential. This is in part due to the fact that the region has, until now, been woefully underrepresented to the international markets from a data perspective – but there is a transformation underway with Finquest leading the way with their coverage in this region.

Gerard Belicha, CRO and Co-Founder of Finquest, said:

"The launch of the LATAM region is a significant milestone – not only is it a key region of interest for our North American and Iberian Peninsula clients, it also means we can help our clients source deals – truly - on a global scale.

"When you consider that, in a matter of days, we can comprehensively map all the relevant companies according to whatever investment criteria our clients choose, across any sector, that is revolutionary. The impact of that on our client's ability to not only execute on their strategy, but be in the driving seat, is enormous.

"Latin America is undoubtedly an increasingly interesting and important region as this market offers exciting opportunities for investors with the prospect of attractively priced assets with strong growth potential. Given initial levels of interest from our existing client base, we anticipate substantial demand for the opportunities we can unlock for investors."

Tanguy Lesselin, CEO and Co-founder of Finquest, added:

"Finquest has been leading the way in reshaping the deal sourcing process for years and, while we have recently doubled our private company data coverage, this particular expansion is testament to the ability of our tech to penetrate even the toughest of markets from a data perspective. This is especially exciting as we consider our mission to unleash the potential of private markets, through the power of data, AI, and people."

About Finquest

Finquest is a fintech company that helps Private Equity and Corporate M&A teams source proprietary mid-market deals. Its platform encompasses over 106M companies around the world. The company currently has nine offices across Europe, United States, and Asia. For more information, visit www.finquest.com.

