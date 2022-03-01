U.S. markets close in 2 hours 37 minutes

Global Machine Learning Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Profiles of Leading Players Including Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Intel

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.

In this report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.

The report has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end use and region. The report provides an overview of the global machine learning market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of machine learning solution providers.

The report covers the market for machine learning about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for machine learning in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.

The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.

The Report Includes

  • An overview of the global market for machine learning

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

  • Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region

  • Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Overview

  • Market Dynamics

  • Evolution of Machine Learning Technology

  • Technology Analysis

  • Process Flow of Machine Learning

  • Future of Machine Learning

  • Case Study Analysis

  • Value Chain Analysis

  • Data Providers

  • Platform Providers

  • Application Developers/Agents

  • Solution Providers

  • Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning

Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning

  • Supervised Learning

  • Unsupervised Learning

  • Semi-Supervised Learning

  • Reinforcement Learning

Market Breakdown by Solution

  • Software

  • Software Platform Components

  • Services

  • Integration and Deployment

  • Training and Consulting

  • Support and Maintenance

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprises

  • Benefits for Large Enterprises

  • Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

  • On-Premises

  • Cloud

Market Breakdown by End Use

  • Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

  • Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Retail

  • IT and Telecommunication

  • Government and Defense

  • Manufacturing

  • Energy and Utilities

Market Breakdown by Region

Competitive Landscape

  • Strategic Analysis

  • Key Product Launches and Developments

  • Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements

  • Key Acquisitions and Expansions

  • Funding of Emerging Startups

  • Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors

Company Profiles

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)

  • Alteryx

  • Amazon Inc.

  • Anaconda

  • Baidu Inc.

  • Bigml Inc.

  • Fair Isaac Corp.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

  • H20.Ai

  • IBM

  • Intel Corp.

  • Knime

  • Mathworks

  • Microsoft

  • Oracle Corp.

  • Rapidminer

  • SAS Inc.

  • SAP Se

  • Salesforce

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw1e9g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-machine-learning-market-forecasts-2021-2026-profiles-of-leading-players-including-google-amazon-ibm-microsoft-salesforce-and-intel-301492924.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

