Global Machine Learning Market Forecasts 2021-2026: Profiles of Leading Players Including Google, Amazon, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce and Intel
The "Machine Learning: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global workforce transformation in the wake of COVID-19, growing adoption of machine learning in the healthcare and education sectors, and a surge in cloud machine learning are some of the key factors driving the growth of the current machine learning market. However, network privacy and security concerns, lack of interoperability, and high initial cost are hindering the market growth.
In this report, the global market for machine learning has been segmented based on solution, organization size, deployment mode, system, application, end-use and geography. Based on solution, the machine learning market has been categorized into software and services.
The report has been segmented based on components, organization size, deployment mode, end use and region. The report provides an overview of the global machine learning market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2021 to 2026. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of machine learning solution providers.
The report covers the market for machine learning about the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for machine learning in 2020 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2026.
The scope of the study includes machine learning platforms and associated services. However, hardware components like data servers, GPUs, and other hardware devices; physical services for repair and maintaining of IT Infrastructure; revenue generated for B2C adoption; and third-party vendors are not part of the scope.
The Report Includes
An overview of the global market for machine learning
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026 and identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications
Characterization and quantification of market potential for machine learning by type, solution, organization size, deployment mode, end use, and region
Coverage of evolution and future of machine learning technology, and discussion on process flow of machine learning
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Alphabet (Google), Amazon.com Inc., IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce.com and Intel Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Evolution of Machine Learning Technology
Technology Analysis
Process Flow of Machine Learning
Future of Machine Learning
Case Study Analysis
Value Chain Analysis
Data Providers
Platform Providers
Application Developers/Agents
Solution Providers
Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Machine Learning
Market Breakdown by Type of Machine Learning
Supervised Learning
Unsupervised Learning
Semi-Supervised Learning
Reinforcement Learning
Market Breakdown by Solution
Software
Software Platform Components
Services
Integration and Deployment
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Market Breakdown by Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Benefits for Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud
Market Breakdown by End Use
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Government and Defense
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Market Breakdown by Region
Competitive Landscape
Strategic Analysis
Key Product Launches and Developments
Key Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
Key Acquisitions and Expansions
Funding of Emerging Startups
Comparison of the Platforms Used by Major Cloud Vendors
Company Profiles
Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.)
Alteryx
Amazon Inc.
Anaconda
Baidu Inc.
Bigml Inc.
Fair Isaac Corp.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
H20.Ai
IBM
Intel Corp.
Knime
Mathworks
Microsoft
Oracle Corp.
Rapidminer
SAS Inc.
SAP Se
Salesforce
