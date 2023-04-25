Global Machine-to-machine Connections Market Set to Cross a Revenue of US$ 47.5 Billion by 2032 Amid Rising Usage of Iot Devices | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / The global machine-to-machine connections market revenues totaled US$ 25.8 Billion in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, global machine-to-machine demand will surge at 6.3% CAGR. Total market valuation will reach around US$ 47.5 Billion by 2032.

Adoption of M2M connections will remain high in the automotive & transportation sectors. The target segment is forecast to expand at 5.8% from 2022 to 2032. The rising adoption of machine-to-machine connections in IoT across the world will drive the global M2M connections market during the projection period.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) connection is the direct communication between two or more machines or devices that do not require human intervention. M2M connections enable the exchange of data and information in real-time.

Rising applications of M2M connections in various industries, including automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and energy will boost the global market. By automating processes, increasing visibility & control over operations, and providing real-time data and analytics, M2M connections can enhance efficiency, lower costs, and enable new business models.

M2M connections are becoming more common as Internet of Things (IoT) technology becomes more widely adopted. They are expected to play a critical role in the development of smart factories, smart cities, and other IoT applications.

The primary benefit of incorporating M2M connections in IoT is that they can aid in reducing human involvement in decision-making and improving efficiency.

Key Takeaways from the Machine-to-Machine Connections Market Report:

Global demand for machine-to-machine connection is set to increase at 6.3% CAGR through 2032.

By technology, the wireless technologies segment will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% .

By end user, the automotive and transportation segment is set to expand at 5.8% from 2022 to 2032.

The United States machine-to-machine connections market will total a valuation of US$ 6.8 Billion by 2032.

Machine-to-machine connection demand in South Korea is forecast to rise at 6.7% CAGR through 2032.

China M2M connections market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 12.6 Billion by 2032.

"Increasing penetration of IoT and AI will continue to act as a catalyst fueling machine-to-machine connections demand during the projection period. With the growth in consumer electronics and automotive sectors, manufacturers will find sizeable opportunity in focusing on creating products that are compact, lightweight, and highly compatible." - Says a leading analyst at Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the machine-to-machine connections market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cisco Systems Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, AT&T Inc., U-Blox Holding AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Commsolid GmbH., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Thales, and Fanstel Corporation.

To increase their revenues and solidify their positions, these players are using various strategies. This includes new product launches, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, etc.

Recent Developments:

Ericsson is a global telecommunications company that is conducting critical R&D in the development and deployment of 5G technology. They have also set aside a sizeable budget for edge computing and AI/ML technologies to enhance their M2M offerings.

Huawei is another telecommunications company that has a worldwide presence. It is leading the market in AI research and improving its ML capabilities to compete in the M2M market.

More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the machine-to-machine connections market presenting historical data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals market projections in terms of technology (wired and wireless) and end-user (healthcare, utilities, automotive & transportation, retail, consumer electronics, and security & surveillance) across various regions.

Global Machine-to-Machine Connections Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Wired Technologies

Wireless Technologies

By End User:

Healthcare

Utilities

Automotive & Transportation

Retail

Consumer Electronics

Security & Surveillance

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Machine-to-Machine Connections Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue…)

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

