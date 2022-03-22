Global Machine Tools Markets, 2022-2027 - Will the Switch to Electric Vehicles Affect Demand of Machine Tools?
Global Market for Machine Tools
Dublin, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Machine Tools - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Machine Tools Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Machine Tools estimated at US$67.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Machining Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Lathe Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Machine Tools market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Bending & Forming Machines Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Bending & Forming Machines segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$9.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the Immediate Term
An Introduction to Machine Tools
Key Product Segments
Segmentation by Machine Price & Precision
Key End Use Sectors
Machine Tools: Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing Sector & Economic Environment
Recent Market Activity
The "Great Lockdown" of 2020 Crushes the Global Economy
World GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2019 and 2020 by Country/Region
Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) Points for the Years 2018 through 2020
What Does This Means for Manufacturing?
Despite Discouraging Short-Term Outlook, Long-Term Growth Prospects Remain Optimistic
Global Machine Tools Market (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Production by Country
Industry 4.0 and its Impact on Machine Tools Industry
A Review of Market Performance over the Past Decade and a Half
Competitive Scenario
Machine Tools: A Fragmented Marketplace
Vendors Emphasize Product Innovations & Enhancements to Maintain Competitive Edge
Service & Support Emerge as Prime Focus Areas
Product Pricing Continues to be Key Business Strategy
Vendors Reinforce Distribution Channels
Machine Tools - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets
Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised to Benefit Machine Tools
Automotive Production in Developing Countries Augurs Well for Machine Tools
Switch to Electric Vehicles (EVs) May Affect Demand of Machine Tools
Aerospace Industry: COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the Machine Tool Industry
Emphasis on Specialized Aerospace Materials to Spur Demand for Sophisticated Machine Tools
Projected Long-Term Growth in the Semiconductor Industry to Drive Future Demand
Heavy Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Developments in Renewable Energy Help Spur Market Opportunities
Technology Refinements Boost Demand for Numerical Control (NC) Machine Tools
Advent of 3D-Printing Machines: Marks the Emergence of Next Generation Machine Tools
Steady Growth Anticipated for Multitasking Machine Tools
Smart Machines Grow in Popularity
Adoption of Predictive Analytics Drives Market Growth
Wide-ranging Benefits Fueling Demand for CNC Machine Tools
CNC Machines Finds Application in Wide Spectrum of Application Areas
CNC Machines Help Improve Performance and Productivity
Retrofit Market Keeps CNC Machinery Sales Alive
Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth
Trends Across Major Product Markets
Metal Cutting Tools Market: An Overview
Steady Growth Predicted for Metal Cutting Machines Market over the Long Term
Surging Automation in End-Use Industries Drive Growth in the Global Lathe Machines Market
Carbide Tools: Most Sought After
High Speed Steel Cutting Tools: Hopes Pinned onto Powder Metallurgical HSS to Spearhead Growth
Rising Popularity of Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Polymers Bodes Well for Advanced Cutting Tools
Innovative Pricing Strategies: Need of the Hour for Cutting Tool Vendors
Grinding Machines Market: An Overview
Strong Opportunities in Orthopedic Implant Manufacturing over the Long Term
Advanced Grinding Techniques Spearhead Growth
Shortage of Skilled Labor Drives Automation Trends in Grinding Machinery
Digitalization and the Future of Machining
Metal Forming Machine Tools: An Overview
Laser Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Asia-Pacific to Drive Market for Laser Cutting Machine Tools
Ultrashort Pulsed Laser Technology Gains Popularity
Fiber Laser Technology Gains Prominence at the Expense of CO2 Laser Technology
Adoption of Nanosecond Pulsed Fiber Lasers Poised to Grow Rapidly
Waterjet Cutting Machines Market: An Overview
Advanced Machines to Drive Growth in Waterjet Cutting Machinery Market
Expanding Applications to Spur Long Term Growth in the Market
Excellence in Technology: Critical to Future Evolution of Machine Tools Industry
Technology Innovation: Key to Growth in the Market
Connected, Automated Machines Facilitate Machine Tool Innovations
Innovations that Changed Production Processes
Technology Trends Shaping the Future of Manufacturing Sector
Modern Safety Innovations in Machine Tools
Select Latest Innovations
Brief Note on Distribution and Sales Channels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 412
