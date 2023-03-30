Global Mackerel Market to 2028: Increasing Popularity of Mackerel Among Middle-class Families Drives Growth
The Global Mackerel Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
Mackerel is a key food fish that is consumed globally. It is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, being an oily fish. Mackerel is a popular term for pelagic fishes and its several species, most of which belong to the family Scombridae. They inhabit temperate and tropical oceans, primarily offshore or along coastlines in the oceanic ecosystem.
Mackerel of a smaller size serve as food for larger predators, such as Atlantic cod and larger mackerel. Flocks of dolphins, sharks, seabirds, whales, and schools of bigger fish like marlin and tuna attack mackerel schools in complex and coordinated ways. Mackerel flesh is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is collected extensively by humans.
Sport fishermen respect the king mackerel's battling prowess. Mackerel species often have high forked tails and iridescent green-blue stripes that resemble tiger stripes on their backs. Many have restricted distribution areas and reside in geographically distinct populations or fish stocks.
Some populations move in huge groups along the coastline to suitable spawning areas, where they reproduce in relatively shallow water. After spawning, they return to tiny schools to appropriate feeding areas, frequently near an upwelling area. From there, they may migrate to deeper waters offshore and spend the cold months in a state of relative dormancy. Other populations travel over oceans.
Market Growth Factors
Increasing popularity of mackerel among middle-class families
Worldwide, the popularity of mackerel in the seafood sector is rising significantly. The need for mackerel is being fueled by people's growing knowledge of the health effects of including seafood in their diets.
Among the many variants of fish products, mackerel is a highly economical fish that can suffice most of the nutrients required for the proper functioning of the human body.
The increasing perception of people to consume nutritious meals and protein-rich mackerel in the meal is largely responsible for the growing popularity of fish.
Rising number of pescetarians across the world
Pescetarians, sometimes known as pesco-vegetarians, consume freshwater and saltwater fish, and shellfish, as well as the usual fruits, legumes, eggs, vegetables, grains, and dairy products.
Pescetarianism has the potential to be an effective ally in the relationship between long-term health and nutrition since it combines the recognized health advantages of a vegetarian lifestyle with the established benefits of fish high in omega-3 fatty acids.
Marketing Restraining Factor
Difficulties in packaging of mackerel along with easy availability of other fish variants
Products from the fisheries sector, like mackerel, are popular in both developing and developed countries but the limited supply of mackerel in some regions deters many from its consumption. Due to consumers discovering the advantages of including omega-3 oils in their diet, there has been an increase in demand for it. There are a number of areas where the market may be interested but where it is difficult to do business because of erratic trade prohibitions that could be replaced at any time.
Scope of the Study
By Form
Frozen
Canned
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Store
Online
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
Thai Union Group PLC
Maruha Nichiro Corporation
Mowi ASA
F.C.F. Fishery Co., Ltd. (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC)
Siam Canadian Group Limited
Ocean Treasure World Foods Limited
Pinetree Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Subo International
VIETOCEAN SEAFOOD VIETNAM
Ocean More Foods Co., Limited
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
143
Forecast Period
2021 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$980 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$1323 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.5%
Regions Covered
Global
