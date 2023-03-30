Global Mackerel Market to 2028: Increasing Popularity of Mackerel Among Middle-class Families Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Mackerel Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mackerel Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Form (Froze and Canned), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mackerel Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Mackerel is a key food fish that is consumed globally. It is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, being an oily fish. Mackerel is a popular term for pelagic fishes and its several species, most of which belong to the family Scombridae. They inhabit temperate and tropical oceans, primarily offshore or along coastlines in the oceanic ecosystem.



Mackerel of a smaller size serve as food for larger predators, such as Atlantic cod and larger mackerel. Flocks of dolphins, sharks, seabirds, whales, and schools of bigger fish like marlin and tuna attack mackerel schools in complex and coordinated ways. Mackerel flesh is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is collected extensively by humans.



Sport fishermen respect the king mackerel's battling prowess. Mackerel species often have high forked tails and iridescent green-blue stripes that resemble tiger stripes on their backs. Many have restricted distribution areas and reside in geographically distinct populations or fish stocks.



Some populations move in huge groups along the coastline to suitable spawning areas, where they reproduce in relatively shallow water. After spawning, they return to tiny schools to appropriate feeding areas, frequently near an upwelling area. From there, they may migrate to deeper waters offshore and spend the cold months in a state of relative dormancy. Other populations travel over oceans.



Market Growth Factors

Increasing popularity of mackerel among middle-class families



Worldwide, the popularity of mackerel in the seafood sector is rising significantly. The need for mackerel is being fueled by people's growing knowledge of the health effects of including seafood in their diets.

Among the many variants of fish products, mackerel is a highly economical fish that can suffice most of the nutrients required for the proper functioning of the human body.

The increasing perception of people to consume nutritious meals and protein-rich mackerel in the meal is largely responsible for the growing popularity of fish.



Rising number of pescetarians across the world



Pescetarians, sometimes known as pesco-vegetarians, consume freshwater and saltwater fish, and shellfish, as well as the usual fruits, legumes, eggs, vegetables, grains, and dairy products.

Pescetarianism has the potential to be an effective ally in the relationship between long-term health and nutrition since it combines the recognized health advantages of a vegetarian lifestyle with the established benefits of fish high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Marketing Restraining Factor

Difficulties in packaging of mackerel along with easy availability of other fish variants



Products from the fisheries sector, like mackerel, are popular in both developing and developed countries but the limited supply of mackerel in some regions deters many from its consumption. Due to consumers discovering the advantages of including omega-3 oils in their diet, there has been an increase in demand for it. There are a number of areas where the market may be interested but where it is difficult to do business because of erratic trade prohibitions that could be replaced at any time.



Scope of the Study

By Form

Frozen

Canned

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thai Union Group PLC

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Mowi ASA

F.C.F. Fishery Co., Ltd. (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC)

Siam Canadian Group Limited

Ocean Treasure World Foods Limited

Pinetree Vietnam Co., Ltd.

Subo International

VIETOCEAN SEAFOOD VIETNAM

Ocean More Foods Co., Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $980 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1323 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global

