Global Mackerel Market to 2028: Increasing Popularity of Mackerel Among Middle-class Families Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Mackerel Market

Global Mackerel Market
Global Mackerel Market

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mackerel Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Form (Froze and Canned), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Online), Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mackerel Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Mackerel is a key food fish that is consumed globally. It is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, being an oily fish. Mackerel is a popular term for pelagic fishes and its several species, most of which belong to the family Scombridae. They inhabit temperate and tropical oceans, primarily offshore or along coastlines in the oceanic ecosystem.

Mackerel of a smaller size serve as food for larger predators, such as Atlantic cod and larger mackerel. Flocks of dolphins, sharks, seabirds, whales, and schools of bigger fish like marlin and tuna attack mackerel schools in complex and coordinated ways. Mackerel flesh is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and is collected extensively by humans.

Sport fishermen respect the king mackerel's battling prowess. Mackerel species often have high forked tails and iridescent green-blue stripes that resemble tiger stripes on their backs. Many have restricted distribution areas and reside in geographically distinct populations or fish stocks.

Some populations move in huge groups along the coastline to suitable spawning areas, where they reproduce in relatively shallow water. After spawning, they return to tiny schools to appropriate feeding areas, frequently near an upwelling area. From there, they may migrate to deeper waters offshore and spend the cold months in a state of relative dormancy. Other populations travel over oceans.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing popularity of mackerel among middle-class families

Worldwide, the popularity of mackerel in the seafood sector is rising significantly. The need for mackerel is being fueled by people's growing knowledge of the health effects of including seafood in their diets.

Among the many variants of fish products, mackerel is a highly economical fish that can suffice most of the nutrients required for the proper functioning of the human body.

The increasing perception of people to consume nutritious meals and protein-rich mackerel in the meal is largely responsible for the growing popularity of fish.

Rising number of pescetarians across the world

Pescetarians, sometimes known as pesco-vegetarians, consume freshwater and saltwater fish, and shellfish, as well as the usual fruits, legumes, eggs, vegetables, grains, and dairy products.

Pescetarianism has the potential to be an effective ally in the relationship between long-term health and nutrition since it combines the recognized health advantages of a vegetarian lifestyle with the established benefits of fish high in omega-3 fatty acids.

Marketing Restraining Factor

Difficulties in packaging of mackerel along with easy availability of other fish variants

Products from the fisheries sector, like mackerel, are popular in both developing and developed countries but the limited supply of mackerel in some regions deters many from its consumption. Due to consumers discovering the advantages of including omega-3 oils in their diet, there has been an increase in demand for it. There are a number of areas where the market may be interested but where it is difficult to do business because of erratic trade prohibitions that could be replaced at any time.

Scope of the Study

By Form

  • Frozen

  • Canned

By Distribution Channel

  • Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

  • Convenience Store

  • Online

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Singapore

    • Malaysia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Nigeria

    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Thai Union Group PLC

  • Maruha Nichiro Corporation

  • Mowi ASA

  • F.C.F. Fishery Co., Ltd. (Bumble Bee Foods, LLC)

  • Siam Canadian Group Limited

  • Ocean Treasure World Foods Limited

  • Pinetree Vietnam Co., Ltd.

  • Subo International

  • VIETOCEAN SEAFOOD VIETNAM

  • Ocean More Foods Co., Limited

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

143

Forecast Period

2021 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$980 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$1323 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.5%

Regions Covered

Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x65p0v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


