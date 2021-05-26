U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market By Application, By Type, By End-Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read

The Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market size is expected to reach $13. 3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) defines as a noninvasive imaging modality, which is very flexible & configurable and also helps in attaining a superior contrast among the soft tissues of the body.

New York, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market By Application, By Type, By End-Use, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075910/?utm_source=GNW
MRI is a pervasive diagnostic tool used in the medical field and this is a widely known concept among the masses but usage of MRI in engineering and the physical sciences is not that popular. It is one of the highly powerful tomography techniques because of the various kinds of contrast & information, which is majorly used in the clinical field. These uses are not restricted to molecular diffusion, chemical concentration, and velocity, all of which can be evaluated locally in an image of the sample.

The Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological, cardiovascular and urological diseases. Almost half of the adult population in the U.S is suffering from chronic diseases. In the U.S, over 75.0% of the healthcare expenditure is utilized for providing medical relief to all chronic conditions. Moreover, one of the major drivers for the market growth is the increasing awareness related to early diagnosis. The growing cases of cancer and cardiovascular diseases have resulted in the high mortality rate across the world. Due to this, many governments and healthcare organizations are working towards creating more awareness among people related to these diseases. This increasing awareness will further propel the adoption of MRI and MRI coils over the coming years.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cardiovascular, Spine and Musculoskeletal, Neurology, Breast, Pediatric, Abdominal and Others. By Application, the neurology market segment held the highest share of the market in 2020 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth graph of the market would witness upward trajectory with the increasing development of innovative MRI coils for neurological conditions.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Radiofrequency Coil and Gradient Coil. Based on Type, the radiofrequency coil market segment held the largest share in the revenue of the market in 2020. This segment would exhibit the similar trend and acquire the highest growth rate over the forecast years. The MRI machine, Radiofrequency (RF) coils play a crucial role that affects the temporal and spatial resolution, sensitivity and uniformity in MRI.

End -Use Outlook

Based on End-Use, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers and Others. The ambulatory care centers segment is anticipated to record the fast CAGR over the forecast period. All the government initiatives to enhance and increase the number of primary care centers are projected to fuel the growth of the segment. In addition, the requirement demand for MRI machines and resultant requirement for MRI coils are boosted by the rising number of MRI scans done at these ambulatory care centers.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. On the basis of region, North America emerged as the leading region by garnering the largest revenue share of the global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) coils market in 2020. The rising cases of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disorders, breast cancer, and neurological diseases in this region have surged the demand for imaging analysis in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation), Hologic, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Esaote SpA, MR Instruments, Inc., RAPID MR International, LLC, and ScanMed, LLC.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Application

• Cardiovascular

• Spine and Musculoskeletal

• Neurology

• Breast

• Pediatric

• Abdominal

• Others

By Type

• Radiofrequency Coil

• Gradient Coil

By End Use

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Others

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

• Hologic, Inc.

• Bruker Corporation

• Esaote SpA

• MR Instruments, Inc.

• RAPID MR International, LLC

• ScanMed, LLC

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06075910/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


