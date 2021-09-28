U.S. markets open in 3 hours 50 minutes

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The technological advancements in the healthcare sector, increasing incidents of injuries and accidents, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING (MRI) SYSTEMS MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153192/?utm_source=GNW
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging technology that produces 3D (three-dimensional) detailed anatomical images. It is used to detect diseases and diagnoses, and is based on sophisticated technology.
According to the WHO, 1.3 million people die annually due to accidents. Also, around 20-50 million people suffer from non-fatal injuries, which often result in disabilities. In addition, recent accident stats from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and the National Safety Council state the injury is the prominent cause of death in children and young populations. Moreover, almost 12,000 children and young adults die due to unintentional injuries.
Furthermore, most accidents cause severe injuries to the head.At the same time, the injury might not seem severe but can result in internal bleeding or fatal brain injuries.

Thus, it becomes important for the doctor to examine for internal injuries.For this, a CT scan is conducted to create images of the brain.

It helps in detecting a fracture or bleeding. Whereas an MRI creates clear images of the brain tissue.
Moreover, MRI can be utilized in case the symptoms from injury or accident continue for 48 hours.Therefore, the rising accidents and injuries are a major growth driver of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market.

However, the market growth is restrained by strict regulations and high costs.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the major region in the global market in terms of the highest revenue share.

The region has immense growth opportunities, given the large population and rising brain and neurological diseases.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The competitive rivalry is strong, with companies competing across key regions to gain significant market shares through new product developments and expansions. Aurora Imaging Technology Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corp, Esaote SPA, etc., are among the key firms in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. ANALOGIC CORPORATION
2. AURORA IMAGING TECHNOLOGY INC
3. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORP
4. CARESTREAM HEALTH INC
5. ESAOTE SPA
6. FONARCORPORATION
7. FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION
8. GE HEALTHCARE
9. HOLOGIC INC
10. KONICA MINOLTA
11. MEDTRONIC PLC
12. MINDRAY MEDICAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
13. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE
14. SHIMADZU CORP
15. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06153192/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


