The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period, 2021-2028

The technological advancements in the healthcare sector, increasing incidents of injuries and accidents, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases drive the market growth.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a non-invasive imaging technology that produces 3D (three-dimensional) detailed anatomical images. It is used to detect diseases and diagnoses, and is based on sophisticated technology.

According to the WHO, 1.3 million people die annually due to accidents. Also, around 20-50 million people suffer from non-fatal injuries, which often result in disabilities. In addition, recent accident stats from the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control and the National Safety Council state the injury is the prominent cause of death in children and young populations. Moreover, almost 12,000 children and young adults die due to unintentional injuries.

Furthermore, most accidents cause severe injuries to the head.At the same time, the injury might not seem severe but can result in internal bleeding or fatal brain injuries.



Thus, it becomes important for the doctor to examine for internal injuries.For this, a CT scan is conducted to create images of the brain.



It helps in detecting a fracture or bleeding. Whereas an MRI creates clear images of the brain tissue.

Moreover, MRI can be utilized in case the symptoms from injury or accident continue for 48 hours.Therefore, the rising accidents and injuries are a major growth driver of the global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market.



However, the market growth is restrained by strict regulations and high costs.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems market growth assessment includes the geographical evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.Asia-Pacific is the major region in the global market in terms of the highest revenue share.



The region has immense growth opportunities, given the large population and rising brain and neurological diseases.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The competitive rivalry is strong, with companies competing across key regions to gain significant market shares through new product developments and expansions. Aurora Imaging Technology Inc, Carestream Health Inc, Analogic Corporation, Canon Medical Systems Corp, Esaote SPA, etc., are among the key firms in the market.



