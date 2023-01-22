Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Analysis Report 2022: Portable MRI Systems, Emerging Metamaterials, and Artificial Intelligence will Revolutionize MRI
This research service highlights MRI design innovation, including open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), and digital MRI innovation, such as audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI. The study offers a brief introduction of each of these innovations along with pros and cons, notable vendors, and success factors.
Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced non-invasive imaging technology that creates clear images of organs and structures inside the body.
However, the claustrophobic narrow bore size design that causes patient anxiety during the scan and the stationary nature of the large machine hinder the optimal use of this technology, and low-quality images add to the challenges associated with 2D MRI systems. The publisher identifies and analyzes MRI system innovation that maximizes the benefits of the technology.
The study also highlights overall MRI market growth and restraints, technology analysis, top venture capital (VC) funding deals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and top mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Furthermore, it presents the patent landscape for MRI systems' innovation and key growth opportunities.
Key Questions This Study Answers:
What are the market and technology growth drivers and restraints?
What are the important innovations in open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, iMRI, audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI?
What are the important factors for the success of new MRI technologies/innovations?
What important M&A and funding activities have taken place?
What is the patent landscape for MRI in the last 2 years?
What are the important growth opportunities for technology developers in the MRI space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MRI) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Research Methodology
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Market Technology Overview
Applications of MRI
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Segmentation
Scope of Analysis
3. Design MRI Innovation - Open MRI
Open MRI Systems
Open MRI - Pros and Cons
Open MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
4. Design MRI Innovation - Portable MRI
Portable MRI Systems
Portable MRI - Pros and Cons
Portable MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
5. Design MRI Innovation - Metamaterial MRI
Metamaterial MRI
Metamaterial MRI - Pros and Cons
Metamaterial MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
6. Design MRI Innovation - Intraoperative MRI
iMRI Systems
iMRI - Pros and Cons
iMRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors for Design Innovation in MRI Systems
7. Digital MRI Innovation - Audiovisual Technology
Audiovisual Technology
Audiovisual Technology - Pros and Cons
Audiovisual Technology - Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors for Audiovisual Technology in MRI
8. Digital MRI Innovation - 3D MRI
3D MRI
3D MRI - Pros and Cons
3D MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors for 3D MRI
9. Digital MRI Innovation - AI-enabled MRI
AI-enabled MRI
AI-enabled MRI - Pros and Cons
AI-enabled MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings
Solution Success Factors for AI-enabled MRI
10. Industry Assessment and Analysis
Adoption of MRI Examinations
Adoption of MRI Units
Technology Analysis - MRI Design Innovation
Technology Analysis - MRI Digital Innovation
Top VC Funding Deals - North America
Top VC Funding Deals - Europe
Top VC Funding Deals - Asia
Key M&A
Key Technology Collaborations
Newly Approved MRI Technologies
11. Patent Landscape
Patent Publications and Filings
Top Patent Assignees
Key Patents
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Material Innovation for Improved MR Image Quality with Low-field-strength MRI Systems
Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration with Local Vendors for MRI Data Storage to Ensure Compliance with Regional Data Regulations
Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Research for Expanding Applications of Portable MRI Systems
13. Appendix
