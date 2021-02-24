Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Markets, 2021-2024 - Customers' Unmet Needs and New Technical Applications to Create Opportunities in the MRI Market
This research service presents an analysis of the global magnetic imaging resonance (MRI) market. It is an in-depth analysis of the current trends, market size, revenue forecast, market penetration, market attractiveness, and low-end, mid-range, high-end Tesla MRI, and extremity MRI. The market is broken down into various regions also.
Research Scope
The research service provides an in-depth analysis of the critical unmet needs and potential game-changing strategies in the MRI market. Growth opportunities in terms of geographies and technologies are provided. A detailed analysis focusing on the competitive structure, market metrics, market share, unit shipment, and forecasts are provided for the geographies covered under the research scope.
Market Engineering Measurements are provided 2019 and forecasted up to 2024, including revenue and year-on-year growth rate by countries and segments. The price range and growth trend by equipment type are also analyzed.
MRI has become ubiquitous in multidisciplinary hospitals as a standard workhorse.
MR trends are moving toward interventional applications (image guidance and procedural monitoring), tumor detection, and excision guidance.
The use of MRI technology is expected to expand across a broad range of clinical applications globally owing to its increasing significance in modern medical diagnosis. Improvements in MRI systems, such as high performance gradients, parallel imaging techniques, higher field strength, and new clinical applications have substantially increased the level of quality and speed of image acquisition.
Additionally, advanced imaging applications for different anatomies are gaining acceptance. Innovative ways are being explored to use the equipment in areas such as abdominal imaging, cardiac imaging, and cancer diagnosis.
While MRI is used widely for neurology and spine disorders, its use in cardiac, abdominal, and breast imaging is expected to increase multifold during the forecast period, primarily due to radiation when compared to computed tomography (CT) scan. In neurology, the introduction of 3T and 7T MRI has been found to have significant use in patients with neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Introduction of portable or point-of-care MRI presents potential scope to be a game-changer in the MRI space. Affordability and accessibility of point of care will enhance penetration in developing economies, currently facing shortage.
Increased utility and new business models (procurement through group purchasing organization GPOs) and managed equipment service (MES) models) are expected to drive the global MRI market.
Currently, penetration of MRI in APAC, LATAM, and South Africa is low compared to developed economies. With new business models and private healthcare services investing in MRI, increase in procedural volume is evident.
Key Topics Covered:
Research Scope, Definition, and Segmentation
MRI Market-Research Scope
Market Definition and Segmentation
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Executive Summary
Key Findings-Executive Summary
MRI Technology-Moving Ahead
Game-changing Strategies
Market Engineering Measurements-Total MRI Market
Market Engineering Measurements-Low-field MRI Segment
Market Engineering Measurements-Mid-field MRI Segment
Market Engineering Measurements-High-field MRI Segment
Market Engineering Measurements-Extremity MRI Segment
CEO's Perspective
Key Companies to Watch
Executive Summary-3 Big Predictions (Long-term)
Total MRI Market Overview
Total Market Snapshot-Market Overview
Total MRI Market-Key Market Influencing Factors
Total MRI Market-Market Engineering Measurements
Forecast Assumptions and Definition
Total MRI Market-Total Unit Shipment Forecast
Total MRI Market-Total Revenue Forecast
Total MRI Market-Pricing Trends Forecast by Segment
Total MRI Market-Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Total MRI Market-Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast by MRI Segments
Competitive Environment-Global
Total MRI Market-Market Share Analysis of Competitors
Low-field MRI Segment Analysis
Low-field MRI Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Low-field MRI Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
Low-field MRI Segment-Revenue Forecast
Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Mid-field MRI Segment Analysis
Mid-field MRI Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Mid-field MRI Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
Mid-field MRI Segment-Revenue Forecast
Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
High-field MRI Segment Analysis
High-field MRI Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
High-field MRI Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
High-field MRI Segment-Revenue Forecast
Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
Extremity MRI Segment Analysis
Extremity MRI Segment-Market Engineering Measurements
Extremity MRI Segment-Unit Shipment Forecast
Extremity MRI Segment-Revenue Forecast
Revenue and Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
COVID-19 Market Impact for MRI
Impact of Covid-19 on the MRI Market
COVID-19's Impact Analysis and Directional Forecast
Growth Opportunities and Call to Action
Growth Opportunity 1: Technology in MRI
Growth Opportunity 2: New Business Models in MRI
Strategic Imperatives for MRI Vendors
MRI Technology Trends
MRI Technology Trends-Portable MRI
MRI Technology Trends-MRE for Neurological Disorders
MRI Technology Trends-Magnetic Metamaterial
MRI Technology Trends-Neonatal MRI
The Last Word
Last Word-3 Big Predictions (Long-term)
List of Exhibits
Legal Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
Esaote
GE Healthcare
Hitachi
Neusoft
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
United Imaging
Wandong
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x827ck
