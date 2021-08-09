U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

Global Magnetite Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $130.8 Billion by 2026 - Growing Demand for High Grade Iron Ore

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetite Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global magnetite market is expected to reach an estimated $130.8 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2026.

The future of the global magnetite market looks promising with opportunities in the iron and steel and medication industries. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high grade iron ore, increasing production of steel in China, growth in building and infrastructure development, and rapid industrialization.

Natural magnetite will remain the largest segment due to increasing production of iron and steel. Synthetic magnetite market is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for iron oxide pigment in ink and coating application.

Iron and steel will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to growth in building and construction, automotive production, and rapid industrialization in emerging economies.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period, as China, India, and Japan are the major producers of steel. Increasing investment in building and infrastructure market by the Chinese government and growth in automotive, shipbuilding, machinery, engineering, and consumer good will drive the demand for iron and steel in the APAC region.

Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton, Vale S.A., Atlas Iron Limited, Fortescue Metals Group, Cap-Ex Ventures, Labrador Iron Mines, Champion Minerals, Cliffs Natural Resources, and Cathay industries are among the major magnetite manufacturers.

Features of the Global Magnetite Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Global magnetite market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and by volume (million tons) shipment.

  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2020-2026) by various segments and regions.

  • Segmentation Analysis: Global magnetite market size by various segments, such as end use and product type.

  • Regional Analysis: Global magnetite market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different end use industries, product, and regions for the magnetite market.

  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and the competitive landscape for the magnetite market.

  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

  • What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global magnetite?

  • Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

  • Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

  • What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

  • What are the business risks and threats to the market?

  • What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

  • What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

  • What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

  • Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

  • What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

  • What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Magnetite Market Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Magnetite Market by End Use Industry
3.3.1: Iron and Steel
3.3.2: Medication
3.3.3: Others
3.4: Global Magnetite Market by Product
3.4.1: Natural Magnetite
3.4.2: Synthetic Magnetite

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Magnetite Market by Region
4.2: North American Magnetite Market
4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Iron and Steel, Medication, and Others
4.2.2: Market by Product: Natural Magnetite and Synthetic Magnetite
4.2.3: United States Magnetite Market
4.2.4: Canadian Magnetite Market
4.2.5: Mexican Magnetite Market
4.3: European Magnetite Market
4.3.1: Market by End Use Industry: Iron and Steel, Medication, and Others
4.3.2: Market by Product: Natural Magnetite and Synthetic Magnetite
4.3.3: German Magnetite Market
4.3.4: Italian Magnetite Market
4.3.5: United Kingdom Magnetite Market
4.4: APAC Magnetite Market
4.4.1: Market by End Use Industry: Iron and Steel, Medication, and Others
4.4.2: Market by Product: Natural Magnetite and Synthetic Magnetite
4.4.3: Chinese Magnetite Market
4.4.4: Japanese Magnetite Market
4.4.5: Indian Magnetite Market
4.5: ROW Magnetite Market
4.5.1: Market by End Use Industry: Iron and Steel, Medication, and Others
4.5.2: Market by Product: Natural Magnetite and Synthetic Magnetite

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Geographical Reach
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnetite Market by End Use Industry
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnetite Market by Product
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Magnetite Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Magnetite Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Magnetite Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Magnetite Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

  • Atlas Iron Limited

  • Fortescue Metals Group

  • BHP Billiton

  • Rio Tinto

  • Cap-Ex Ventures

  • Labrador Iron Mines

  • Champion Minerals

  • Cliffs Natural Resources

  • Vale S.A.

  • Cathay industries

  • Cosmo AM&T

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i57qku

