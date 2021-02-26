U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

Global Magnetron Sputtering System Market (2020 to 2025) - Key Drivers and Restraints

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetron Sputtering System Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global magnetron sputtering systems market was valued at US$ 2.23 Bn in 2019 and expected to reach over US$ 3.23 Bn in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Growing scope and applications of magnetron sputtering thin film deposition are driving the demand for magnetron sputtering systems market across the globe. Magnetron sputtering is a thin film deposition technology that allows the deposition of metal, alloys ceramic, and polymer on a number of substrate material. With the technological advancement in the coating processes, this process is widely used in various applications namely, metal industry, solar cells, biomedical applications, and optical & electrical components. Increasing technological advancement in product development and growing demand for high-quality functional films in various industries such as electronics, optics, and biomedical is expected to further propagate the magnetron sputtering systems market with a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In many industrial applications, magnetron sputtering out-performed traditional coating techniques. However, their market penetration is limited to certain niche sectors only and traditional coating technologies still capture the major share of the coating industry market. One of the main reasons for limited industry penetration is due to the high cost of sputter and other PVD coated components. As per Oerlikon Balzers Company, magnetron sputtering can add-up to the cost of tool up to 35% compared to 8% when gas nitro-carburizing treatment, it can increase the tool life up to 32 times of the uncoated tools.

Electronics & optics segment to grow on account of growth in the electronics industry

Growing utilization of electronics and optical in various industries has a high demand for thin film deposition is increasing the share of electronics and optics segment in the overall magnetron sputtering systems market. Large number of sputtering application in electronics segment such as gate dielectric, printed circuit boards, sensors, surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices and spectroscopy, laser lenses, anti-glare coatings, etc. among others in optics segment is assisting the electronics and optics segment is expected to account the major share of the market during the forecast period.

In addition, the magnetron sputtering systems are widely used in automobile & machinery, biomedical, and in the metal industry. In biomedical, the system is used for namely, angioplasty devices, anti-rejection coatings, radiation capsules, dental implants, etc. among others. In addition, in the automotive & machinery segment, magnetron sputtering is used for coating metals with thin film deposition to improve their efficiency.

Developing the electronics industry in the Asia Pacific market is increasing proficiently

The Asia Pacific captured the major share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019. Owing to a large number of electronics manufacturing companies, the region has a high demand for magnetron sputtering systems. In addition, the growing automobile and machinery industry of China, Japan, and India is further driving the regional market. Moreover, the presence of leading players of the market such as ULVAC, Inc. expected to further grow the market during the forecast period. In addition, a growing market of hybrid and electric vehicle, particularly in China, is expected to positively impact the market growth in future.

Furthermore, North America accounted for the second-largest share of the global magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019. The well-established automotive and machinery market is the major driver of the demand in the region. Also, the presence of a large number of manufacturers such as Denton Vacuum, Angstrom Engineering Inc. and Torr International, Inc. has further impacted the growth of the regional market.

List of Companies Covered:

  • Buhler AG

  • Denton Vacuum

  • Torr International Inc.

  • Moorfield Nanotechnology Limited

  • Angstrom Engineering Inc.

  • ULVAC, Inc.

  • PREVAC SP. Z O.O.

  • PVD Products, Inc.

  • AJA INTERNATIONAL, Inc.

  • SEMICORE Equipment, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What was the market size of magnetron sputtering systems market in 2019 and forecast up to 2028?

  • What are the key factors driving the global magnetron sputtering systems market?

  • What are the key market trends and high-growth opportunities observed in the magnetron sputtering

  • systems market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for magnetron sputtering systems market?

  • Which segment will grow at a faster pace? Why?

  • Which region will drive the market growth? Why?

  • Which players are leading the magnetron sputtering systems market?

  • What are the key strategies adopted by the leading players operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.1.1. Purpose of the Report
1.1.2. Target Audience
1.1.3. USP and Key Offerings
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Research Methodology
1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research
1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research
1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review
1.3.4. Approach Adopted
1.3.4.1. Top-Down Approach
1.3.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
1.3.5. Assumptions
1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Magnetron Sputtering System Market (MSS) Market
2.2. Global MSS Market, by Product Type, 2019 (US$ Bn)
2.3. Global MSS Market, by Application, 2019 (US$ Bn)
2.4. Global MSS Market, by Geography, 2019 (US$ Bn)

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.1.1. Global MSS Market Value, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Drivers
3.2.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2019
3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2019
3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players

4. Global Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market, by Product Type , 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. DC Magnetron Sputtering
4.3. RF Magnetron Sputtering

5. Global Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market, by Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Electronics & Optics
5.3. Automobile & Machinery
5.4. Biomedical
5.5. Others (Solar Cells, Decorative & Packaging, Architectural Glass, etc.)

6. North America Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
6.1. Overview
6.1.1. North America MSS Market Value and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
6.2. North America MSS Market Value, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
6.2.1. Market Analysis
6.3. North America MSS Market Value, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
6.3.1. Market Analysis
6.4. North America MSS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
6.4.1. Market Analysis
6.4.2. U.S.
6.4.3. Rest of North America

7. Europe Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.1. Overview
7.1.1. Europe MSS Market Value and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
7.2. Europe MSS Market Value, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.2.1. Market Analysis
7.3. Europe MSS Market Value, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.3.1. Market Analysis
7.4. Europe MSS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
7.4.1. Market Analysis
7.4.2. U.K.
7.4.3. Germany
7.4.4. France
7.4.5. Rest of Europe

8. Asia Pacific Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.1. Overview
8.1.1. Asia Pacific MSS Market Value and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
8.2. Asia Pacific MSS Market Value, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.2.1. Market Analysis
8.3. Asia Pacific MSS Market Value, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.3.1. Market Analysis
8.4. Asia Pacific MSS Market Value, By Region/Country, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
8.4.1. Market Analysis
8.4.2. Japan
8.4.3. China
8.4.4. India
8.4.5. Rest of Asia Pacific

9. Rest of the World Magnetron Sputtering System (MSS) Market Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.1. Overview
9.1.1. Rest of the World MSS Market Value and Growth, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
9.2. Rest of the World MSS Market Value, By Product Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.2.1. Market Analysis
9.3. Rest of the World MSS Market Value, By Application, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.3.1. Market Analysis
9.4. Rest of the World MSS Market Value, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)
9.4.1. Market Analysis
9.4.2. Middle East & Africa
9.4.3. Latin America

10. Company Profiles
10.1. Buhler AG
10.2. Denton Vacuum
10.3. Torr International Inc.
10.4. Moorfield Nanotechnology Limited
10.5. Angstrom Engineering Inc.
10.6. ULVAC, Inc.
10.7. PREVAC SP. Z O.O.
10.8. PVD Products, Inc.
10.9. AJA INTERNATIONAL, Inc.
10.10. SEMICORE Equipment, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m806mi?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-magnetron-sputtering-system-market-2020-to-2025---key-drivers-and-restraints-301236552.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

