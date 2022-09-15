U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Global Mailer Boxes Market Sales to Rise at 7% CAGR Amid Bourgeoning Demand from E-Commerce Platforms | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

China is expected to dominate the global mailer boxes market by exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 1.15 Bn by 2032. As per FMI, the mailer boxes market in India is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, totalling a valuation of US$ 649.0 Mn by 2032

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mailer boxes market is anticipated to elevate its game by rising at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2022 and 2032. The market was valued at US$ 3.4 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach an estimation of US$ 3.6 Bn in 2022. Moreover, the surging adoption of mailer boxes is predicted to rise across institutional, commercial, and household sectors. The overall sales are expected to reach

As per the historical analysis of the global mailer boxes market, growth was registered at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2015-2021. However, due to the rising demand from industrial and commercial sectors, the overall demand has risen to a phenomenal CAGR of 7% between 2022 and 2032. The market is projected to expand by 1.9X when compared to the present valuation due to its heightened sales in commerce platforms.

Mailer boxes are paperboard packaging solutions, specifically designed to store and transport goods. These boxes are equipped with interlocking flaps and wings that make the assemblies easy and close them tight. These packaging boxes are mostly made of paper and paperboard. They are known for durability, and inexpensiveness and require far less paper and glue than shipping boxes. As a result, they have become a more sustainable choice than shipping boxes and other packaging solutions in the global packaging industry.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13215

Key Takeaways

Over the past few years, demand for mailer boxes has risen immensely owing to its rapid expansion in the e-commerce industry and this trend is likely to rise sales even more during the projection period.

Mailer boxes make sure to provide ample protection to the transported items throughout the process of shipping. They don’t need any sort of external packaging elements that try to increase costs and decrease convenience. In fact, several e-commerce companies have been increasingly using them for the packaging of goods.

Mailer boxes are disposable packaging that has a major contribution to extending the shelf life of items and reducing the chance of microbial contamination. These boxes are extensively used in several countries for the efficient packaging of goods. Before the creation of cardboard boxes, wooden crates were commonly used for the transportation of goods from one place to the other, but since wooden crates were expensive and difficult to produce on a large scale, cardboard mailer boxes took over due to their affordability and bulk production ability.

Mailer boxes are created without the utilization of hazardous chemicals and are recyclable. Owing to its environmental friendly properties, the market for mailer boxes is expected to surge rapidly across the forecast period.

Retail e-commerce packaging is being efficiently handled with the emergence of mailer boxes because businesses involved in e-commerce, postal services, and mail are meticulously searching for better packaging materials that are pocket-friendly and are able to reduce overall packaging expenses. Mailer boxes are an ideal choice for these e-commerce businesses for the transportation of products.

Since mailer boxes are inexpensive, recyclable, lightweight, and environmentally friendly, they are widely accepted and used in every end-user industry. These mailer boxes also provide ample printing space and ease of printing due to which the market is predicted to spur over the projection period.

Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13215

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the market are focused on adopting various new strategies such as product launches, capacity expansion, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to increase their revenue share and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, PakFactory, VSL Packaging Company USA, GWP Group, Shanghai DE Printed Box, International Paper Company, Mondi Group, Northwest Paper Box, Salazar Packaging, Inc., Accurate Box Company, Inc., Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd, Rengo.Co, Nine Dragons Worldwide, WestRock, Lee Man Paper Manufacturing, TetraPak, Koch Industries Inc., RockTenn Co, DS Smith Plc, Action Box Inc

More Insights into the Mailer Boxes Market

China is expected to dominate the global mailer boxes market by exhibiting a healthy CAGR of 7.2% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 1.15 Bn by 2032. Owing to the rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry and the easy availability of several products at a lower price point, the market is expected to propel in China.

According to the FMI analysis, the mailer boxes market is witnessed to showcase phenomenal growth in India with an impressive CAGR of 7.9% over the projection period, totaling a valuation of US$ 649.0 Mn by 2032. Growth is attributed to the booming e-commerce and rapid digital transformations taking place in the Indian market along with the presence of large market players in the region are contributing to fueling the market growth.

Global Mailer Boxes Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • C Flute

  • B Flute

  • E Flute

  • F Flute

  • Others (N Flute, A Flute)

By Wall Type:

  • Single Wall

  • Double Wall

  • Triple Wall

By End Use:

  • Commercial

  • Institutional

  • Household

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle east and Africa

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

TOC continued…!

Have a Look at Latest Trending Reports of Packaging Domain

FMCG Packaging Market Share: The global FMCG packaging market is expected to reach US$ 418.8 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2032.

Beverage Packaging Market Size: The global beverage packaging market is estimated at USD 104.8 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 128.2 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Flexible Packaging Paper Market Trends: The flexible packaging paper market is on track to grow at an estimated CAGR of 4% during 2022-2032.

Biodegradable Packaging Market Outlook: Being highly fragmented in nature, the biodegradable packaging market is expected to witness a high tide of innovation and adoption of new technologies among the leading stakeholders.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Demand: The global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is all set to witness a staggering CAGR of 8.1% between 2022 and 2030. It is estimated to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by the year 2030.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com  
Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports


