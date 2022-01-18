U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maintenance Repair and Operations Services market will register an incremental spend of about USD 87 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 2.54% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Maintenance Repair and Operations Services sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Market Procurement Research Report
Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Market Procurement Research Report

Download free sample report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Get a free sample report for more information

Insights into buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers:

Several strategic and tactical negotiation levers are explained in the report to help buyers achieve the best prices for the Maintenance Repair and Operations Services market. The report also aids buyers with relevant Maintenance Repair and Operations Services pricing levels, pros, and cons of prevalent pricing models such as volume-based pricing, spot pricing, and cost-plus pricing and category management strategies and best practices to fulfil their category objectives.

For more insights on buyer strategies and tactical negotiation levers, www.spendedge.com/report/maintenance-repair-and-operations-services-procurement-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 1.1%-3.5%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Maintenance Repair and Operations Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of this procurement market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our Maintenance Repair and Operations Services market procurement report covers the following areas:

Some of the top Maintenance Repair and Operations Services suppliers listed in this report:

This report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the Maintenance Repair and Operations Services procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading Maintenance Repair and Operations Services suppliers profiled extensively in this report include.

  • Sonepar

  • Ferguson Plc

  • Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Subscribe Now for Free

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-maintenance-repair-and-operations-services-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-top-spending-regions-and-market-price-trends-spendedge-301461947.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

