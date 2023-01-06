The Global Male Grooming Products Market is forecast to grow by $35640.91 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the male grooming products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for male grooming products, growing fashion-conscious consumers, and innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization.



The male grooming products market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Shave care

• Hair care

• Skin care

• Fragrance

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for natural and organic grooming products as one of the prime reasons driving the male grooming products market growth during the next few years. Also, vendors partnering with salons and spas and the increasing use of social media marketing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the male grooming products market covers the following areas:

• Male grooming products market sizing

• Male grooming products market forecast

• Male grooming products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading male grooming products market vendors that include Beiersdorf Canada Inc., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., GroomingLounge.com LLC, Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LOccitane Groupe SA, LOreal SA, MacAndrews and Forbes Inc., MALIN GOETZ, Molton Brown Ltd., Natura and Co Holding SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., The Procter and Gamble Co., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and VI JOHN GROUP. Also, the male grooming products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

