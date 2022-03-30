U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

Global Male Grooming Products Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global male grooming products market reached a value of US$ 74.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Grooming products help individuals to maintain their overall hygiene and physical appearance. In recent years, the male grooming patterns have changed with a significant emphasis on personal appearance, clothing, and beauty treatments. Earlier, male grooming products were limited to shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave colognes and shampoos.

However, as men are becoming more individualistic in terms of developing their style, several products have been introduced for them. These products range from skincare essentials, such as moisturizers, facial creams, face masks and anti-aging products, to cosmetics including bronzers and concealers. As the attitude toward traditional masculinity has changed, owing to the rising trend of the metrosexual man and the increasing influence of celebrities and influencers, men are now extensively investing in grooming products.

Moreover, a rise in the number of men's salon is spurring the demand for male toiletries across the globe. Apart from this, several market players are coming up with innovations in electrical products, such as shavers and razors, by adding new performance features built on the latest technologies. From basic blades to body groomers and electric shavers, their product offerings have expanded, which in turn has provided a positive thrust to the market growth. The leading companies are also investing in marketing campaigns and promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated in nature, with the presence of a handful of players operating in the market, which include Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC/NV, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Beiersdorf AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE, L'Oreal SA, Coty, Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA), PUIG, SL, Koninklijke Philips NV and Panasonic Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global male grooming products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global male grooming products market?

  • What are the popular product types in the industry?

  • What are the major distribution channels in the industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

  • How are male grooming products manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Male Grooming Products Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.6 Market Breakup by Price Range
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Strengths
5.9.3 Weaknesses
5.9.4 Opportunities
5.9.5 Threats
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Research and Development
5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement
5.10.4 Manufacturing
5.10.5 Marketing
5.10.6 Distribution
5.10.7 End-Use
5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.11.4 Degree of Competition
5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.12 Price Analysis
5.12.1 Key Price Indicators
5.12.2 Price Structure
5.12.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Male Toiletries
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Electric Products
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 After Shave Lotions
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Price Range
7.1 Mass Products
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Premium Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Pharmacy Stores
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Online Stores
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Europe
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Male Grooming Products Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Raw Material Requirements
10.3 Manufacturing Process
10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
11.3 Profiles of Key Players
11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Company
11.3.2 Unilever PLC
11.3.3 Edgewell Personal Care Company
11.3.4 Beiersdorf AG
11.3.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE
11.3.6 L'Oreal SA
11.3.7 Coty, Inc.
11.3.8 Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA)
11.3.9 PUIG, SL
11.3.10 Koninklijke Philips NV
11.3.11 Panasonic Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ftai57

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-male-grooming-products-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301513884.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

