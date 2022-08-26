Global Male Grooming Products Market Size Worth $110 Billion by 2030 at a 6% CAGR Check Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Value, Statistics: Custom Market Insights

Custom Market Insights

[220+ Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights [CMI], the demand analysis of Global Mens Grooming Products Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach around USD 110 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Procter and Gamble, ITC, Coty Inc., Edge well Personal Care Co., L’Oréal Group and others.

Sandy, USA, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Male Grooming Products Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Hair Care, Skin Care, Fragrances, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenience Stores, Pharmacy, E-commerce, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Male Grooming Products Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 110 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6 % during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.”

Male Grooming Products includes a wide-ranging category of products, from skincare to hair care to shave care. Constant innovations as well as development in numerous grooming products, for instance, hair spray, beard wax, hair perfumes, and hair wax, are offering prospective growth opportunities to the market players.

The demand for Male Grooming Products is witnessing a high growth worldwide owing to growing beauty awareness among men. Further, increasing demand for toiletries and shaving products is propelling the demand for Male Grooming Products. Awareness concerning cleanliness and personal hygiene is another significant factor boosting the market growth. Moreover, the availability of a wide variety of these products online is accelerating the demand. The e-commerce platform further provides various offers on these products, which is boosting online sales.

Segmental Overview

The market for Male Grooming Products is segmented into product and distribution channels. Based on product, the market is categorized into fragrances, skincare, haircare, and others. The skin care segment is expected to notice a high CAGR. Products, including facewash, moisturizers, and body wash are driving the demand. Based on distribution channels, the e-commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR attributed to the booming e-commerce sector worldwide.

Regional Overview

Europe is estimated to dominate the Male Grooming Products market in 2021. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The high disposable income and rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and appearance among men are influencing the market growth. The presence of a high youth population in the economies of Asia Pacific is a significant factor influencing the market.

Key Players Insights

There are numerous players operating in the Male Grooming Products market, which influences the overall pricing strategy of the product, according to prevailing market conditions.

The manufacturers are highly focused on the introduction of new products and a shift towards organic and sulfate-free products is witnessed. The presence of a robust supplier base coupled large customer base results in high competition in the market.

Some of the prominent players

Procter and Gamble

ITC

Coty Inc.

Edge well Personal Care Co.

L’Oréal Group

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Recent Development

July 2022: APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc., a business incubator and portfolio manager engaged in investing in creating e-commerce as well as cloud-based solutions reported that its e-commerce grooming shop for men Rooster Essentials (“Rooster”), witnessed a 100% revenue increase in second quartering comparison to revenues in the first quarter of 2022.

July 2022: Yardley London expanded its product portfolio for Male grooming with the addition of no-gas body perfume for men.

Jan 2022: L’Oréal acquired Youth to the People, a US-based superfood skincare specialist brand. The acquisition is aimed at expanding ethical offerings in the Male grooming products market.

May 2020: Gillette introduced King C. Gillette. It is a complete variety of grooming as well as beard care products. The new product range was classified into three sections, including shave and edge, trim, and care.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 55 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 110 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Procter and Gamble, ITC, Coty Inc., Edge well Personal Care Co., L’Oréal Group, and Others Key Segment By Product, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases





The global Male Grooming Products market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Hair Care

Skin Care

Fragrances

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Others

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Male grooming products market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Male grooming products market size was valued at around USD 55 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 110 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on product segmentation, the fragrances segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.

Based on distribution channel segmentation, the convenience stores segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.

On the basis of geography/region, the Europe region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

