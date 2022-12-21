U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.00
    +19.75 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,293.00
    +240.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,216.50
    +40.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.50
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.43
    +1.20 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.80
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.17 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -1.48 (-6.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2103
    -0.0082 (-0.67%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8650
    +0.1350 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,873.50
    +63.42 (+0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.09
    +1.91 (+0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.50
    +56.88 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Global Maleic Anhydride Market is Set to Reach $17.6B by 2030

IndexBox, Inc.
·4 min read
IndexBox, Inc.
IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox recently published a new report on the global maleic anhydride market. Here are some of the most interesting takeaways.

Market Outlook

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2030, from USD 14.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Rising demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) in construction, electrical & electronics, and automotive applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Maleic anhydride is a white, crystalline solid with a strong, unpleasant odor. Maleic anhydride is used as a monomer in the production of several polymers such as unsaturated polyesters, alkyd resins, and nylon 66. It is also used as a drying agent for paints and varnishes and as an intermediate in the manufacture of dyes, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and plasticizers. It is also used as a food additive. Maleic anhydride is produced by the partial oxidation of benzene or butane.

View a sample report and free data online

Maleic anhydride is a key raw material used in the production of UPRs. These resins are widely used in the construction industry for manufacturing fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes, sheets, and tanks. They are also used in the automotive industry for manufacturing bumpers, fenders, door panels, and dashboards. Moreover, UPRs find application in electrical & electronics industries for producing printed circuit boards (PCBs) and electronic casings. The rising demand for these applications is anticipated to fuel the growth of the maleic anhydride market during the forecast period.

The increase in the demand for unsaturated polyester resins (UPRs) and alkyd resins is the major factor driving the growth of the maleic anhydride market. UPRs are extensively used in the production of fiber-reinforced plastics (FRPs), which are used in various applications such as construction, automotive, and marine. Alkyd resins are used in coatings, adhesives, and sealants. They offer superior properties such as durability, resistance to environmental factors, and flexibility. The growing demand for these resins is expected to drive the growth of the maleic anhydride market during the forecast period.

The construction industry is expected to continue to be the largest consumer of maleic anhydride over the forecast period. The automotive industry is projected to be the fastest-growing consumer of maleic anhydride during the forecast period. The growing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to drive the demand for maleic anhydride in the automotive industry.

Market Challenges

The global maleic anhydride market faces some challenges that could hamper its growth. These include:

Volatile raw material prices: Maleic anhydride is derived from naphtha or butane, both of which are petroleum products with volatile prices. This makes it difficult for manufacturers to predict and manage their costs, which could lead to margin pressure.

Dependence on China: A large portion of the world's maleic anhydride supply is produced in China, making the market vulnerable to disruptions in Chinese production.

Intense competition: The maleic anhydride market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers vying for market share. This intense competition could lead to lower prices and margins.

Market Trends

The major factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing demand from the automotive and construction industries and the growing preference for bio-based products.

The automotive industry is the largest consumer of maleic anhydride, accounting for more than 30% of the total demand. The growth of the automotive industry is expected to boost the demand for maleic anhydride over the forecast period. Maleic anhydride is used in a variety of applications in the automotive industry, such as engine coolants, fuel additives, lubricants, and coatings.

The construction industry is another major consumer of maleic anhydride. Maleic anhydride is used as a curing agent in concrete and mortar, as well as in adhesives and sealants. The growth of the construction industry is expected to drive the demand for maleic anhydride over the forecast period.

The growing preference for bio-based products is another factor driving the growth of the maleic anhydride market. Maleic anhydride can be produced from biomass, such as sawdust and straw. This makes it a sustainable and environmentally friendly option compared to fossil fuel-based options.

Market Restrictions

The global maleic anhydride market is expected to be restricted by environmental regulations in the future. Maleic anhydride is a substance that is classified as a volatile organic compound (VOC) under the Montreal Protocol. VOCs are known to contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone, which is a key component of smog.

As more countries ratify the Montreal Protocol and begin to implement its provisions, the production and use of maleic anhydride is likely to become increasingly restricted. This could have a significant impact on the global maleic anhydride market, as demand for the substance would likely decrease.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical Co., Ltd., Daqing Fine Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Wuxi Suntec Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Sources

World - Maleic Anhydride - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Maleic Anhydride - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Maleic Anhydride - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

U.S. - Maleic Anhydride - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

CONTACT: Contact Information Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor media@indexbox.io


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • My Top 5 Portfolio Holdings for 2023

    As much as we'd like the stock market to increase in value every year, corrections, crashes, and bear markets are a more common occurrence than most people probably realize. In 2022, investors have dealt with all three major U.S. stock indexes plunging into respective bear markets. On the bright side, bear markets have a reputation for allowing investors to buy high-quality stocks at a discount.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • TASEKO AND MITSUI ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP FLORENCE COPPER

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE American: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed agreements with Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Mitsui") to form a strategic partnership to develop the Company's Florence Copper project (the "Project"), located in Arizona USA.

  • Elon Musk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares Retreat

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk pushed back on criticism from one of Tesla Inc.’s most vocal supporters amid growing concern about the chief executive officer’s ability to manage Twitter Inc. and his other businesses.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records t

  • Could Amazon's New Chip Be the End of AMD and Other Chip Stocks?

    Today's video focuses on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and its recently announced processor, Graviton3E, and what it means for semiconductor companies like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • Should You Invest in Energy Transfer LP (ET) Based on Bullish Wall Street Views?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • Will Buffett Bet Big On Oil Again In 2023?

    Buffett has been doubling down on his energy investments while trimming his banking holdings this year, and for 2023, his love for the energy sector may not wane

  • REIT Preferred is Overlooked and Offers 6% to 8% Yields

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Why Shares in General Electric Powered Higher Today

    Shares of industrial giant General Electric (NYSE: GE) were up by 3% just before the close of trading today. The order is for a temporary reserve power plant in Dublin, which, according to a GE press release, will be "powered by 6 GE LM2500XPRESS gas turbines delivering a combined capacity of up to approximately 200 megawatts (MW)."

  • This 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    How she job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected After Pipeline BlastMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Inves

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • Why Nio Stock Erased Early Gains Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has been turbulent recently, and for good reason. After a big dip yesterday on mounting fears of how the spread of COVID-19 will hurt Chinese consumers and the economy, Nio staged a comeback Tuesday morning. After losing that early jump, Nio's American depositary shares were holding on to a gain of 0.7% as of 12:50 p.m. ET.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with federal regulators, including a record $1.7 billion fine, to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected

  • Nike stock rises after topping Q2 earnings expectations

    Yahoo Finance sports reporter Josh Schafer breaks down Nike's second-quarter earnings results.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • These Will Be The Best 10 Stocks In 2023, Analysts Say

    Phew. The S&P 500's horrible year that was 2022 is finally just about over. And analysts have picked their favorite spots.