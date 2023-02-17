U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Global Mammography Equipment Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mammography Equipment Industry"
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Mammography Equipment Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Mammography Equipment estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. 2-D Digital Mammography Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 3-D Digital Mammography Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $509.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Mammography Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$509.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$444.9 Million by the year 2030.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205332/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Mammography - An Introduction
Recent Market Activity
Mammography - The Gold Standard Technique in Breast Cancer
Screening
Global Market Analysis
Regional Analysis
Segmental Analysis
Patient Education and Awareness Programs Push Sales
Demand for FFDM Devices to Surge
Breast Tomosynthesis - The Next Generation Technology in
Digital Mammography
Diagnosis or Screening - Where Does the Real Opportunity Lie?
Studies Support 3D Mammography
Mammography Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovations Continue to Mark the Mammography Space
Companies Focus on Minimizing Pain and Discomfort during
Mammography
Trend towards Screening Younger Women Fast Catching Up
Risk of Breast Cancer Increases with Age
Governments and NGOs Raise Awareness about Breast Cancer
Alternative Breast Imaging Technologies: Strong Contenders for
Mammography
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) in Breast Cancer - An Insight
Computer Aided Detection Stimulates Growth of Mammography Systems
Breast MRI - Lags behind Mammography in Cancer Detection
Data Compression Area Requires Further Developments

