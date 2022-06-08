U.S. markets open in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.25
    -10.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,052.00
    -113.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,698.50
    -13.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.20
    -6.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.56
    +1.15 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.50
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    21.93
    -0.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0025 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    -0.69 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2557
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9770
    +1.3610 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,406.24
    +932.60 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.55
    +19.91 (+3.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.03
    -28.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,234.29
    +290.34 (+1.04%)
     

Global Managed Detection and Response Market (2022 to 2027) - Introduction of ML/AI-Powered MDR Services Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Market

Global Managed Detection &amp; Response (MDR) Market
Global Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Market

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market by Security Type (Network, Endpoint, Cloud), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global MDR market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2022 to 2027.

Some of the factors that are driving the market growth includes addressing of shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and budget constraints, government regulations, and strict compliance for adoption of MDR services across the segments. However, lack of trust in third-party applications and lack of modern IT infrastructure are expected to hinder the market growth.

Endpoint Security segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Based on security type, the MDR market is segmented into endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other security types. Endpoint security solutions include antivirus, antispyware/malware, encryption personal firewall, IDS/IPS, patch and configuration management, behavioral blocking software, and virtualization security. These solutions provide continuous real-time threat detection, prevention, and response to the network devices (endpoints). The rapid growth in the number of mobile devices across the globe is one of the driving factors for this market. Due to the increasing number of mobile devices, networks are getting more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

SMEs to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the MDR market is segmented into two categories such as large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs are more susceptible to such cyberattacks as robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints. SMEs are moving toward the adoption of MDR services as MDR services are one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats. The MDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the increasing instances of cyberattacks and the inability of the traditional security services to prevent such attacks.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Tremendous growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region has been witnessed by MDR market. The region is highly concerned with the increase in security spending due to the ever-growing threat landscape. The region has a large number of established SMEs. The majority of SMEs have a traditional defense mechanism. This has led to the increase in the adoption of MDR services to protect against advanced and sophisticated threats that are hard to be detected. Moreover, increasing operational complexities and organizations lacking cybersecurity talent has paved the way for MDR market in Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Managed Detection and Response Market
4.2 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022
4.3 Market, Top Three Security Types, 2022-2027
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2027
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022-2027
4.6 Managed Detection and Response Market Investment Scenario by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Incidents of Business Email Compromise, Ransomware, and Cryptojacking Threats
5.2.1.2 MDR Addresses a Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals and Budget Constraints
5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and the Need for Compliance Drive the Adoption of MDR Services
5.2.1.4 Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of IoT
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Introduction of ML/AI-Powered MDR Services
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of MDR Across SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Modern IT Infrastructure
5.2.4.2 Potential Cyberattacks on MDR Service Provider's Infrastructure
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Top Insurance Annuity Company Benefits from eSentire's 24/7 Threat Detection, Response and Cloud Security Posture Management to Secure Their Multi-Cloud Environment
5.3.2 Alert Logic Helps Iodine Software Secure In-Patient Healthcare Data and Meet Compliance Mandates
5.3.3 GKN Wheels and Structures Were Able to Answer the Question, "What If We Were Attacked?"
5.3.4 Global Investment Firm Uses MDR Services to Protect Proprietary Information and Private Data
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
5.8 Pricing Model Analysis
5.8.1 Selling Prices of Key Players, by Team Size and Endpoint
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Expansion in API Security Monitoring
5.9.2 Integration with Edge Security
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023

6 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Protective Monitoring
6.3 Prioritization of Threats and Alerts
6.4 Threat Hunting
6.5 Managed Investigation Services
6.6 Guided Response
6.7 Managed Remediation

7 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Endpoint Security
7.2.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers
7.3 Network Security
7.3.1 Network Security: Market Drivers
7.4 Cloud Security
7.4.1 Cloud Security: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
7.5 Other Security Types

8 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.3 IT and ITeS
10.3.1 IT and ITeS: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Government: Market Drivers
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.5.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
10.7 Healthcare
10.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.8 Retail
10.8.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.9 Other Verticals

11 Managed Detection and Response, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market
12.7 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive Players
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8.1 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.8.2 SME/Startup Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.9 SME/Startup Company SME/Startup Evaluation Quadrant
12.9.1 Progressive Companies
12.9.2 Responsive Companies
12.9.3 Dynamic Companies
12.9.4 Starting Blocks
12.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.10.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 CrowdStrike
13.1.2 Rapid7
13.1.3 Red Canary
13.1.4 Arctic Wolf
13.1.5 Kudelski Security
13.1.6 SentinelOne
13.1.7 Proficio
13.1.8 Expel
13.1.9 Secureworks
13.1.10 Alert Logic
13.1.11 Trustwave
13.1.12 Mandiant
13.1.13 Binary Defense
13.1.14 Sophos
13.1.15 eSentire
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Deepwatch
13.2.2 Netsurion
13.2.3 GoSecure
13.2.4 LMNTRIX
13.2.5 UnderDefense
13.2.6 Ackcent
13.2.7 Cybereason
13.2.8 Critical Start
13.2.9 Cysiv
13.2.10 Critical Insight

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdrfla

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Rose Tuesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) releases its first-quarter update Thursday morning, and investors should be expecting added volatility. The report comes after some of its Chinese peers released their own updates, so investors have some ideas on what to expect. Nio's American depositary shares (ADSs) are moving higher today in anticipation.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy Any Dip in Oil Stocks; Here Are 3 Names Analysts Like

    Stocks have sold off heavily since the start of this year, with a 14% decline in the S&P 500 and a bearish 22% drop in the NASDAQ. But while the selloff is broad-based, it’s not affecting everything. Oil stocks have proven resistant to the downward trend, buoyed by high prices for crude at the wellhead and gasoline at the pump. And with summer driving season underway to goose demand, and inflation rising steadily, we can expect that the high energy prices will continue for the foreseeable future

  • Exxon Gets an Upgrade to Buy, but Analyst Takes ‘Chips Off Table’ for 2 Other Oil Stocks

    Energy stocks have emerged winners in this period of volatility and historically high inflation, reporting record profits and boosting shareholder returns as oil prices have surged. For Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson, that time may be nearing. The backdrop for energy stocks remains solid, Richardson added, but the industry will soon have to navigate higher operating costs, capital expenditure inflation, cash taxes, and the eventual deflation of gas prices — and investors should be prepared.

  • Warren Buffett Has Gained Over $171 Billion On These 4 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, he's led the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annualized return of 20.1%. Although there are a number of factors that play an important role in the Oracle of Omaha's success, a strong case can be made that his willingness to hold onto his winners for extended periods is the foundation that Buffett's massive outperformance has been built upon.

  • I lived in motels and ‘forgot to live’ – I’m 48, have almost $900,000 and want to retire next year. What can I do?

    A lot of people wish they had enjoyed life more when they were younger, and want to strike some sort of balance between living in the moment and paying for the necessities now and in the future. First, you need to think about what your annual income needs to be in retirement to meet your cost of living, plus any emergencies, such as a health crisis or an unexpected move. Also, ask yourself what your own plan is for this money – are you just trying to make it last until Social Security kicks in, or are you intending to see this money last your lifetime?

  • Surge in China Tech Stocks Kindles Hopes for Sustained Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led another rally in China tech stocks on Wednesday, giving stock bulls renewed hope that a nascent rebound in tech shares could sustain. Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Economist Urges China to Seize TSMC If US Ramps U

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    A falling market trend, a rally at the end of May, and now a volatile week to start off the month of June. Just what is the market up to, and how can we make sense of it? Those are the questions that Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson tries to tackle in a recent note. The well-known analyst is one of the Street’s highest-profile bears right now, although he does see gains coming in the short term. Wilson quantifies those gains with a prediction of 4,250 to 4,300 in the S&P 500’s current rally

  • Inside Elon Musk’s new legal strategy for ditching his Twitter deal

    Elon Musk has buyer’s remorse. On April 25, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO agreed to buy Twitter for $44 billion, but since then the stock market has tanked. Twitter agreed to sell to Musk at $54.20 per share, a 38% premium at the time; today it’s trading around $40.

  • Fund legend Peter Lynch combined 2 investing styles to earn 29% per year from ⁠1977 to 1990 — here's how you can apply the same market-trouncing technique today

    Go for growth. As long as the price makes sense.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Investors in the video game retailer might be reacting to reports that they are tiring of waiting for a huge short squeeze.

  • Plug Power to Build Green Hydrogen Plant at Belgium Port

    Plug Power signs an agreement to build a 100-megawatt green hydrogen plant at the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, the second-largest seaport in Europe.

  • 10 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued blue-chip stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Undervalued Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now. Blue-chip companies are considered to be established and large-scale organizations with a rich history of long-term stable financial performance. These […]

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Ray Dalio Says Central Banks to Cut Rates in 2024, AFR Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio said central banks across the globe will be required to cut interest rates in 2024 after a period of stagflation constrains their economies, according to the Australian Financial Review.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleTarget's Oversupply Problem Should Scare All RetailersApple Products Set to Use Common Charging Point After EU DealTop Econo

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Gain Momentum

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Among the best are JD.com, NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy, with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Top 10 Stocks by Searches; One Guess Which is No. 1

    A brokerage house's recent survey of the most frequently searched stocks in the U.S. turned up some familiar names, but the top one blew away even the second place name.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • Shopify shareholders approve 10:1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses the rise in shares for Shopify amid shareholder approval for 10:1 stock split.

  • Warren Buffett Just Sold This Popular Stock -- Should You?

    When it comes to success with investing, Warren Buffett is hard to one-up, to say the least. On that note, in the first quarter of this year, the Oracle of Omaha's company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B), sold 100% of his three million AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares with a total value of around $410 million. Contrary to his stated preference of holding stocks for extraordinarily long periods, Buffett only established his position in the company in the third quarter of 2020.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.