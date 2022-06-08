Global Managed Detection and Response Market (2022 to 2027) - Introduction of ML/AI-Powered MDR Services Presents Opportunities
Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Market by Security Type (Network, Endpoint, Cloud), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global MDR market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16% from 2022 to 2027.
Some of the factors that are driving the market growth includes addressing of shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals and budget constraints, government regulations, and strict compliance for adoption of MDR services across the segments. However, lack of trust in third-party applications and lack of modern IT infrastructure are expected to hinder the market growth.
Endpoint Security segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period
Based on security type, the MDR market is segmented into endpoint security, network security, cloud security, and other security types. Endpoint security solutions include antivirus, antispyware/malware, encryption personal firewall, IDS/IPS, patch and configuration management, behavioral blocking software, and virtualization security. These solutions provide continuous real-time threat detection, prevention, and response to the network devices (endpoints). The rapid growth in the number of mobile devices across the globe is one of the driving factors for this market. Due to the increasing number of mobile devices, networks are getting more vulnerable to cyberattacks.
SMEs to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on organization size, the MDR market is segmented into two categories such as large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs are more susceptible to such cyberattacks as robust and comprehensive security solutions are not implemented in SMEs due to financial constraints. SMEs are moving toward the adoption of MDR services as MDR services are one of the best approaches to protect business operations from advanced threats. The MDR market for the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR due to the increasing instances of cyberattacks and the inability of the traditional security services to prevent such attacks.
Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Tremendous growth opportunities in Asia Pacific region has been witnessed by MDR market. The region is highly concerned with the increase in security spending due to the ever-growing threat landscape. The region has a large number of established SMEs. The majority of SMEs have a traditional defense mechanism. This has led to the increase in the adoption of MDR services to protect against advanced and sophisticated threats that are hard to be detected. Moreover, increasing operational complexities and organizations lacking cybersecurity talent has paved the way for MDR market in Asia Pacific.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Managed Detection and Response Market
4.2 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2022
4.3 Market, Top Three Security Types, 2022-2027
4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2022-2027
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2022-2027
4.6 Managed Detection and Response Market Investment Scenario by Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Incidents of Business Email Compromise, Ransomware, and Cryptojacking Threats
5.2.1.2 MDR Addresses a Shortage of Skilled Cybersecurity Professionals and Budget Constraints
5.2.1.3 Government Regulations and the Need for Compliance Drive the Adoption of MDR Services
5.2.1.4 Technological Proliferation and Increasing Penetration of IoT
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Trust in Third-Party Applications
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Introduction of ML/AI-Powered MDR Services
5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of MDR Across SMEs
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Modern IT Infrastructure
5.2.4.2 Potential Cyberattacks on MDR Service Provider's Infrastructure
5.3 Use Cases
5.3.1 Top Insurance Annuity Company Benefits from eSentire's 24/7 Threat Detection, Response and Cloud Security Posture Management to Secure Their Multi-Cloud Environment
5.3.2 Alert Logic Helps Iodine Software Secure In-Patient Healthcare Data and Meet Compliance Mandates
5.3.3 GKN Wheels and Structures Were Able to Answer the Question, "What If We Were Attacked?"
5.3.4 Global Investment Firm Uses MDR Services to Protect Proprietary Information and Private Data
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model Analysis
5.7 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.7.1 Key Stakeholders in the Buying Process
5.8 Pricing Model Analysis
5.8.1 Selling Prices of Key Players, by Team Size and Endpoint
5.9 Technology Analysis
5.9.1 Expansion in API Security Monitoring
5.9.2 Integration with Edge Security
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.13 Key Conferences and Events in 2022-2023
6 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Protective Monitoring
6.3 Prioritization of Threats and Alerts
6.4 Threat Hunting
6.5 Managed Investigation Services
6.6 Guided Response
6.7 Managed Remediation
7 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Security Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Endpoint Security
7.2.1 Endpoint Security: Market Drivers
7.3 Network Security
7.3.1 Network Security: Market Drivers
7.4 Cloud Security
7.4.1 Cloud Security: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
7.5 Other Security Types
8 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 On-Premises
8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
8.3 Cloud
8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
10 Managed Detection and Response Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Market Drivers
10.3 IT and ITeS
10.3.1 IT and ITeS: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Government: Market Drivers
10.5 Energy and Utilities
10.5.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: Managed Detection and Response Market Drivers
10.7 Healthcare
10.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.8 Retail
10.8.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.9 Other Verticals
11 Managed Detection and Response, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
12.4 Market Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
12.5 Historical Revenue Analysis
12.6 Ranking of Key Players in the Market
12.7 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.7.1 Stars
12.7.2 Emerging Leaders
12.7.3 Pervasive Players
12.7.4 Participants
12.8 Competitive Benchmarking
12.8.1 Key Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.8.2 SME/Startup Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.9 SME/Startup Company SME/Startup Evaluation Quadrant
12.9.1 Progressive Companies
12.9.2 Responsive Companies
12.9.3 Dynamic Companies
12.9.4 Starting Blocks
12.10 Competitive Scenario and Trends
12.10.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements
12.10.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 CrowdStrike
13.1.2 Rapid7
13.1.3 Red Canary
13.1.4 Arctic Wolf
13.1.5 Kudelski Security
13.1.6 SentinelOne
13.1.7 Proficio
13.1.8 Expel
13.1.9 Secureworks
13.1.10 Alert Logic
13.1.11 Trustwave
13.1.12 Mandiant
13.1.13 Binary Defense
13.1.14 Sophos
13.1.15 eSentire
13.2 Other Players
13.2.1 Deepwatch
13.2.2 Netsurion
13.2.3 GoSecure
13.2.4 LMNTRIX
13.2.5 UnderDefense
13.2.6 Ackcent
13.2.7 Cybereason
13.2.8 Critical Start
13.2.9 Cysiv
13.2.10 Critical Insight
14 Adjacent Markets
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdrfla
