U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.00
    -31.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,412.00
    -215.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,108.50
    -132.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.60
    -9.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.88
    -0.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.60
    +14.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    +0.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0037 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.79
    +6.88 (+28.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0043 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1960
    -0.2140 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,143.60
    -401.04 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    959.01
    -37.94 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.33
    -143.69 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

The Global Managed File Transfer Software Market is expected to grow by $ 841.22 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the managed file transfer software market and it is poised to grow by $ 841. 22 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.

New York, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed File Transfer Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229633/?utm_source=GNW
07% during the forecast period. Our report on managed file transfer software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by security benefits and time-saving technique. In addition, security benefits is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The managed file transfer software market analysis includes the organization segment and geographic landscape.

The managed file transfer software market is segmented as below:
By Organization
• Large enterprises
• SMEs

By Geographic
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• MEA

This study identifies automated transfersas one of the prime reasons driving the managed file transfer software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on managed file transfer software market covers the following areas:
• Managed file transfer software market sizing
• Managed file transfer software market forecast
• Managed file transfer software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading managed file transfer software market vendors that include Axway Software SA, Broadcom Inc., Coviant Software LLC, HelpSystems, International Business Machines Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Software AG, TIBCO Software Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Also, the managed file transfer software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229633/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • Sea’s Free Fire Among Apps India Bans on China Security Fear

    (Bloomberg) -- India has banned 54 apps it says are of Chinese origin, including Sea Ltd.’s marquee game Free Fire, citing security concerns, people with knowledge of the matter said, the latest instance of tensions between the two neighbors locked in a protracted border dispute.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Bi

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • China Auto Sales Decline as Covid-19 Outbreaks Hurt Production

    China's car sales declined for the eighth straight month, as coronavirus outbreaks in some Chinese cities hit car production. Retail sales of passenger cars in January fell 4.4% from a year earlier to 2.09 million vehicles, the China Passenger Car Association said Monday. The passenger-car association expects the world's biggest car market to remain sluggish in February, as the economic slowdown, tightened scrutiny in the real-estate sector and sporadic Covid-19 outbreaks may continue to weaken consumer demand.

  • European Energy Prices Jump on Mounting Tension Over Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas and electricity prices jumped more than 10% as tensions over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine enter a potentially decisive week, with the U.S. warning an invasion may be imminent.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young

  • Johnson & Johnson to defend talc bankruptcy in court

    A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Monday will urge a judge to allow it to use the bankruptcy process to resolve tens of thousands of claims that the company's baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer. More than 38,000 plaintiffs have alleged the company's talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure. J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

  • Analysis-Abundant lower-quality Asian wheat supplies to fill corn shortage

    Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia, the second- and fifth-largest wheat growers, respectively, will top 143 million tonnes in the 2021-22 season, more than 20 million tonnes above the yearly average from the two from 2015 to 2020, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates.

  • Why Russian Invasion Peril Is Driving Oil Prices Near $100

    Spare supplies of oil and gas are limited globally as demand rebounds faster than production, making a Russian move on Ukraine a serious geopolitical risk event.

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • As Long as Europe Depends on Gas, It Will Need Russia

    The European Union's diversification strategy has left it vulnerable, Clark Williams-Derry and Ana Maria Jaller-Makarewicz write.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA & Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • Your ultimate guide to retirement: Savings, investments and tax tips to help you thrive

    Decisions about when and where we retire are some of the biggest we'll make in our careers. Here's what to know as you're approaching it.

  • Norfolk County Council takes on mighty Apple over profit warning

    An English council suing Apple for concealing weak iPhone demand has won a legal breakthrough after a judge approved its attempt to have the case turned into a class action.