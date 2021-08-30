U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Report 2021: Increase in Government Initiatives for Exploration and Production

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Managed pressure drilling services is a type drilling process which uses enclosed and pressurized circulation system to provide precise wellbore control. Managed pressure drilling provides a closed loop circulation system in which pore pressure, bottom hole pressure, and formation fracture pressure in wellbore are balanced and managed.

Market Drivers

Increase in government initiatives for exploration and production of natural gas for conventional as well as unconventional sources like shale and tight gas is considered as key driving factor which is expected to boost the global managed pressure drilling services market.

Furthermore, increase in success rate of managed pressure drilling services over other conventional techniques will positively contribute the market growth during this forecast period. Moreover, managed pressure drilling is a type of highly precise technology which is used to control wellbore pressure and enhance stability as well which ensures flawless production of oil and gas at an economical cost.

Market Restraints

However, high cost of managed pressure drilling equipment is challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global managed pressure drilling services market growth. Also, limited planning & executing expertise for managed pressure drilling will affect the market growth during this analysis period.

Market Segmentation

Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market is segmented into technology such as Constant Bottom Hole Pressure, Mud Cup Drilling, Dual Gradient Drilling, and Return Flow Control Drilling, by tool such as Rotating Control Device, Non-Return Valves, and Choke Manifold Systems. Further, market is segmented into application such as Onshore, and Offshore.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Company, Weatherford International Limited, Schlumberger Limited, National Oilwell Varco, Archer Limited, Aker Solutions, Ensign Energy Services Inc., Strata Energy Services Inc., and Blade Energy Partners

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

  • What are the Key Opportunities in Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market?

  • What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

  • Which segment/region will have highest growth?

  • What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

  • What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

  • What is the role of key players in the value chain?

  • What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction
1.1 Objective of the Study
1.2 Market definition
1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology
2.1 Data Mining
2.2 Validation
2.3 Primary Interviews
2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Technology
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Technology
5.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Technology
5.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Technology
5.3.1 Constant Bottom Hole Pressure
5.3.2 Mud Cup Drilling
5.3.3 Dual Gradient Drilling
5.3.4 Return Flow Control Drilling

6 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Tool
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Tool
6.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Tool
6.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Tool
6.3.1 Rotating Control Device
6.3.2 Non-Return Valves
6.3.3 Choke Manifold systems

7 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, Application
7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, Application
7.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, Application
7.3 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, Application
7.3.1 Onshore
7.3.2 Offshore

8 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market, By Region
8.1 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Share Analysis, By Region
8.2 Global Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

10 Europe Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

11 Asia Pacific Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

12 Latin America Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Middle East Managed Pressure Drilling Services Market Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)

14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Competition Dashboard
14.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
14.3 Key Development Strategies

15 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfht7o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


