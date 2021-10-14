U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.72
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8570
    +0.1800 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,301.46
    +71.17 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.76
    +1.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Global IT Managed Services Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring IBM Corp, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, & Accenture

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Managed Services Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global IT Managed Services Market report provides an in depth analysis of the global IT managed services market by value, by type, by deployment model, by enterprise size, by end-user, by region.

A managed service provider (MSP) is an outsourced third-party company that deliver services to manage IT systems for organizations, such as network, application, infrastructure and security, via ongoing and regular support and active administration on customers' premises. The major benefits of using an MSP include cost-effectiveness; access to highly specialized level of services; and deep expertise to match the businesses' IT infrastructure complexity.

IT managed services can be defined as the practice of outsourcing a wide range of IT services to a Managed Services Provider (MSP), with responsibilities ranging from specific on-demand response to coverage of almost all IT duties. These services majorly include responsibilities, such as remote monitoring, security services, configuration and management of cloud services, and communication support. IT managed services can significantly increase IT efficiency, improve uptime management, reduce in-house overhead, improve cyber security, and lead to proactive monitoring and issue fixing.

The global IT managed services market has increased significantly during the year 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The IT managed services market is expected to increase due to surge in adoption of cloud, widespread adoption of being your own device (BYOD), rising security and compliance risks, rising demand to reduce administration and maintenance costs, escalating demand for managed services from manufacturing sector, development of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS), rising application in energy and utility sectors, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of expertise, security concerns, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global IT managed services market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global IT managed services market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the IT managed services market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Accenture plc are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Managed Service Providers (MSPs): An Overview
2.1.1 Benefits of Using an MSP
2.2 IT Managed Services: An Overview
2.2.1 Evolution of IT Managed Services
2.2.2 Benefits of Using IT Managed Services
2.2.3 Types of IT Managed Services
2.3 IT Managed Services Segmentation: An Overview
2.3.1 IT Managed Services Segmentation by Type
2.3.2 IT Managed Services Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis
3.2 Global IT Managed Services Market: Type Analysis
3.3 Global IT Managed Services Market: Deployment Model Analysis
3.4 Global IT Managed Services Market: Enterprise Size Analysis
3.5 Global IT Managed Services Market: End-user Analysis

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America IT Managed Services Market by Value
4.1.2 North America IT Managed Services Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)
4.1.3 The US IT Managed Services Market by Value
4.1.4 The US IT Managed Services Market by Type (Managed Data Center and Infrastructure, Managed Security, Managed Communication, Managed Network, Managed Mobility, and Others)
4.1.5 The US IT Managed Services Type Market by Value
4.1.6 Rest of North America IT Managed Services Market by Value
4.2 Europe IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis
4.3 Asia Pacific IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis
4.4 Middle East & Africa IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis
4.5 Latin America IT Managed Services Market: An Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19
5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on IT Managed Services
5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)
5.1.3 Post COVID-19 Scenario

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Surge in Adoption of Cloud
6.1.2 Widespread Adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
6.1.3 Rising Security and Compliance Risks
6.1.4 Rising Demand to Reduce Administration and Maintenance Costs
6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Managed Services from Manufacturing Sector
6.1.6 Development of IT-as-a-Service (ITaaS)
6.1.7 Rising Application in Energy and Utility Sectors
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Lack of Expertise
6.2.2 Security Concerns
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 SMBs Turning to MSPs to Digitally Transform
6.3.2 Increasing Use of Big Data and Analytics
6.3.3 Surge in Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
6.3.4 Rising Dependence on Automation
6.3.5 Application Uptime and Data Preservation Imperatives
6.3.6 Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS)
6.3.7 Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Managed Services
6.3.8 Internet of Behaviors (IoB)
6.3.9 Meeting the Needs of Remote Workforces

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: Key Comparison
7.3 Global IT Managed Services Market Players: Product Category Comparison

8. Company Profiles
8.1 Business Overview
8.2 Financial Overview
8.3 Business Strategy

  • IBM Corporation

  • Cisco Systems, Inc.

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Accenture plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2buyq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-it-managed-services-market-report-2021-2025-featuring-ibm-corp-cisco-systems-fujitsu--accenture-301400711.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • As yields rise, some U.S. banks shift cash to Treasuries

    Some big U.S. banks are buying more U.S. government securities as yields start to rise and the Federal Reserve appears ready to taper its bond-buying program - a balance sheet shift that analysts say could boost bank earnings by several percentage points depending on how they play their hands. Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc on Thursday said they had picked up extra net interest revenue during the quarter by buying securities with higher yields. JPMorgan Chase & Co, however, said on Wednesday that it continues to hoard cash, expecting rates to move higher as Chief Executive Jamie Dimon predicts.

  • Virgin Galactic announces another delay, and the stock is plunging

    Virgin Galactic Inc. pushed back the start of its space-tourism flights Thursday, and shares fell hard in late trading.

  • 5 Growth Stocks Climbing Up My Prospective Buy List

    I don't buy a lot of stocks. But with so many amazing businesses trading on the public markets, there are a lot that I want to buy. Many factors need to come together for me to press the buy button: the right allocation of paying myself first, an emergency fund, and funds available for investing.

  • 11 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Buffett’s investment strategies and go directly to read the 5 Best Value Stocks To Buy According To Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett does not need any introduction in the investment world. He is […]

  • 10 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Jim Cramer stocks to buy. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jim Cramer’s investment philosophy, and go directly to read the 5 Best Jim Cramer Stocks To Buy Today. Jim Cramer is an American investor and media personality. He is a former hedge fund manager and […]

  • Why BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) were sinking 15.2% as of 11:25 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the company's regulatory filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that chief commercial officer William P.

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy under $10. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Under $10. Technology stocks have paved the way for economic growth in the past few years, […]

  • After a 71% profit, this investor just got out of oil and is putting everything into this commodity instead

    TankerTracker's Sam Madani talks to MarketWatch about why he cashed out of oil and has gone 100% on this increasingly scarce commodity.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    After a stunning rally in the past week or so, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped Thursday as the company kicked off its much-awaited annual event, called the Plug Symposium, and provided important updates. Before revealing its long-term financial goals, Plug Power announced a deal the first thing Thursday morning: It will acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a company that manufactures cryogenic trailers and storage equipment that Plug Power can use to store and deliver green hydrogen. Plug Power also announced a partnership to build an electrolyzer factory in Australia.

  • Walgreens, Alcoa shares higher, Microsoft abandons LinkedIn in China

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped Today but Then Dropped

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares went on a wild ride Thursday, jumping 4.5% in the morning after the electric and hydrogen fuel cell truck maker sealed a deal. This morning, Nikola announced a deal with PGT Trucking, one of the nation's largest flatbed carriers. Nikola has signed a letter of intent to lease 100 of its Tre fuel cell trucks to PGT after a demonstration, the terms and timing of which are yet to be decided.

  • 5 quality energy stocks with high dividend yields propelled by soaring oil prices

    These stocks have dividend yields as high as 5.91%, and the companies never cut dividends after oil prices began their long decline in 2014.

  • 11 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Equity trading applications have become more famous as the rapid digitization of the world […]

  • Warren Buffett's right-hand man is getting greedy on Alibaba — try these 3 China plays instead

    Charlie Munger keeps pouring millions into the tech giant. Spread your bets instead.

  • AT&T Gets Another Upgrade. Still, It’s a Slow Climb Out of a Deep Hole.

    Wall Street is slowly warming up to the stock, which is undeniably cheap after performing pitifully the past five months. But the company's work has just started.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Beats Q3 Earnings Target, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's largest chip foundry, on Thursday beat expectations for third-quarter earnings.

  • My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    If you want to build life-changing wealth, the stock market can be a great place to realize that dream. Since 1957, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of roughly 10.4% (including dividends).

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Absurdly Cheap Right Now

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild roller-coaster ride so far this year. After all of these dizzying gyrations, Novavax appears to be the biggest bargain among the top vaccine stocks. Here's why Novavax stock is absurdly cheap right now.

  • Bill Gates’ 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the best dividend stocks according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill Gates’ investment philosophy and go directly to read Bill Gates’ 5 Dividend Stocks. William Henry Gates, more commonly known as Bill Gates, is an American businessman, investor, software developer, author, philanthropist, and the founder […]

  • Why Twilio Stock Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) marched sharply higher Wednesday, surging as much as 6.2% before ending the trading day up 5.9%. Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Brent Bracelin was a guest on CNBC's TechCheck and included Twilio in his list of cloud names to watch. "We think Twilio could become a $10 billion business," Bracelin said.