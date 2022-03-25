U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Global Manned Guarding Services Market to Reach $228.6 Billion by 2025

·6 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Manned Guarding Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 17; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 463
Companies: 117 - Players covered include Allied Universal; Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd.; The Brink`s Company; G4S plc; Gurkha Security Services; ICTS Europe S.A.; Plus Security; Prosegur; Securitas AB; Security and Intelligence Services Ltd.; Transguard Group. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Type (Equipment, and Services); End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, and Residential)
Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Manned guarding involves hiring of security personnel or guards who are specifically trained for protecting people, assets and property by deterring crime, illegal entry and assault. Growth in the lobal market is set to be spurred by rise in industrial, commercial and residential infrastructure, and increased number of burglaries and crime events. Demand for manned guarding services grew noticeably across various industrial sites such as power & energy facilities and networks, construction sites, mining locations, transportation hubs, telecommunications infrastructure units, chemical plants, and pharmaceutical firms; commercial buildings such as banks, corporate office buildings, shopping centers, hospitals, educational institutions, airports, and public infrastructure; and residential buildings including apartments, gated communities, and individual houses. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Manned Guarding Services is projected to reach US$228.6 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Manned Guarding Services, accounting for an estimated 26.4% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$59.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period.

Market prospects for manned guarding services remain progressive, amid uptrend in corporate enterprise activity, relatively stable industrial production and logistics scenario, rising investments on hospitality, leisure, and recreation facilities, and higher emphasis on securing public and private sectors institutions including academia and research entities. The ongoing urbanization drive and consequent asset creation is another major factor poised to steer overall market revenues. Furthermore, increased emphasis among modern urban dwellers on living in secure apartments and gated neighborhoods, in lieu of rising crime rates also positively impacts the market. Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe constitute the major revenue contributors to the manned guarding services market. Sustained enterprise focus on safeguarding human life, physical assets, and infrastructure, constitutes the key growth driver for such widespread adoption. Continuous increase in the number of manufacturing firms, corporate enterprises and IT companies as well as commercial establishments has a strong bearing on market expansion. Led by burgeoning economies, increase in foreign investments, rise in business formation activities, and increase in crime rates, the developing regions are witnessing increased adoption of security systems and services including manned guarding services.

The commercial sector is forecast to is forecast to grow the fastest over the analysis period. In the commercial sector, manned guarding services not only provide security but also enable businesses to realize considerable cost savings through outsourcing of security guard services to third parties and by avoiding costs incurred on in-house teams. As risks evolve, increasingly restrictive legislations and economic pressures pose challenges to modern corporate firms, for which security is becoming a growing concern. Against this backdrop, corporate security solutions in the form of manned guarding services, are highly desired in high-profile, high-risk corporate environments, and their role remains also remains significant in low- to medium-risk locations. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-manned-guarding-services-market-to-reach-228-6-billion-by-2025--301508851.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

