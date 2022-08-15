Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market Report 2022: Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators
Global Mannequin-Based Simulation Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mannequin-Based Simulation estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027.Patient Simulators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.9% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Product Types segment is readjusted to a revised 15.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.7% share of the global Mannequin-Based Simulation market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Mannequin-Based Simulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$617.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$207.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 13.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$207.2 Million by the year 2027.
Increase in Surgeries Augurs Well for Market Growth
Rise in Global Surgeries Post COVID & Shortage of Surgeons to Drive Use of Mannequin-based Simulation to Accelerate Surgeon Education and Training
Surgical Backlog & Surgeon Shortages: A Harrowing Situation
Cancer Surgery Demand Surges amid Surgeon Shortage
Mannequin-based Simulation to the Rescue
Virtual Simulation and High-Fidelity Mannequin Simulation for Recognizing Critical Events
High-fidelity Mannequins
Advanced Mannequins Imitate Human Reactions
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
Mannequin-based Simulation for Nursing Schools
Cardiology, a Promising Field for Medical Animation/Simulation
Simulation Benefits Interventional Cardiology
Mannequins Gain Traction in Military Medical Training
Minimally-invasive Procedures Necessitate Simulation-based Training
Robot-assisted Surgical Simulation Training Gaining Significance
Simulation Training Preferred for Cataract Surgery
Surgical Simulation Gets Notable Makeover with Influx of Innovative Approaches
Surgical Simulation: The History & Evolution
Existing Surgical Simulation Models
Continuing Advances Pave Way for Versatile & Realistic Surgical Simulators
Innovations Set to Take Surgical Simulation to Next Level
Select Innovations
Learning Theories Guiding Development of Simulation-based Education
Areas where Under Graduate Nursing Education Simulation is Most Used
Virtual Simulations for UG Nursing Programs
