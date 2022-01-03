The Global Manual Resuscitator Market is expected to grow by $ 123.63 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

Global Manual Resuscitator Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the manual resuscitator market and it is poised to grow by $ 123. 63 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.

48% during the forecast period. Our report on the manual resuscitator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing incidence rate of sudden cardiac arrest and the growing demand for neonatal care. In addition, the increasing incidence rate of sudden cardiac arrest is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The manual resuscitator market analysis includes the end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The manual resuscitator market is segmented as below:

By End-User

• Hospital

• Out-of-hospital

• ASC

• Military

• Others



By Geographic

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the rising efforts for resuscitation awareness and simulationas one of the prime reasons driving the manual resuscitator market growth during the next few years.



Our report on manual resuscitator market covers the following areas:

• Manual resuscitator market sizing

• Manual resuscitator market forecast

• Manual resuscitator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manual resuscitator market vendors that include Ambu AS, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, HERSILL SL, Hopkins Medical Products, HUM GmbH, Laerdal Medical, Me.Ber Srl, Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, and WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG. Also, the manual resuscitator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

