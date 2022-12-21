The Global Manual Toothbrush Market size is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

A hand-held brush made of hard plastic is known as a manual toothbrush. For cleaning the gums and spaces between the teeth, the toothbrush includes soft plastic bristles. Plaque, food, and debris are removed from the teeth and gums by the user of a manual toothbrush by pushing the toothbrush up and down over the teeth.

To clean the teeth, gums, and tongue, the toothbrush is used.



It comprises a head of densely packed bristles, on top of which the toothbrush can be placed. Fixed on a handle that makes it easier to reach areas of the mouth that are difficult to clean. Manual toothbrushes come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and bristle textures. Most dentists advise using a soft brush because most of those with rough bristles can irritate the gums and harm tooth enamel.



The act of brushing teeth is typically done at a sink in the bathroom or kitchen where the brush may be rinsed off afterward to remove any debris still on it and then dried to lessen conditions favorable for microbial growth. The majority of toothbrushes produced commercially nowadays are composed of plastic. Plastics that could be poured into molds are used to make the handles. Polypropylene and polyethylene are the most widely used polymers.



Since polypropylene is recycled type-5, it can be recycled in some locations. Two types of polyethylene are manufactured. Recycle type-1 is the first which is frequently recycled. Because plastic resists bacterial action, microbes from teeth won’t degrade it as users use it, allowing them to sanitize their toothbrushes more effectively. The majority of toothbrushes made for commercial use have nylon bristles. Strong and flexible, nylon is a synthetic fabric that was the first of its kind. Because it won’t break down or degrade in water or with substances often found in toothpaste, the toothbrush will last longer.



If other family members are using the same restroom, it will safeguard them as well as consumers from becoming infected. To avoid infection, it is advisable to also discard one’s tongue cleaners as well. Moreover, the uncertain onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised consumer demand for items associated with personal hygiene and grooming. In several places, the consumption of personal care products surged before the lockdown period. Avoiding COVID- 19 infection was the primary driver of the demand. Rapid digitalization and reliance on the internet for day-to-day goods are anticipated to accelerate product uptake.



Increasing Instances Of Oral Disorders Attributable To Consumers’ Poor Eating Habits



The increasing frequency of dental and oral problems is one of the primary drivers of market growth. In addition, changing lifestyles and the adoption of poor eating habits, such as the consumption of sweets, alcohol, and cigarettes, have increased the incidence of cavities and other oral disorders, hence increasing the need for oral care devices such as toothbrushes. The majority of oral health issues are preventable and treatable in their initial stages.



The Rapid Advancements In Products To Provide Convenience



Silicon-based soft bristles that don’t irritate the mouth and lessen the discomfort while brushing sensitive parts of the oral cavity are being developed by manufacturers. Toothbrushes and dental items with higher regard for the environment are getting more popular. This includes brushes manufactured from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Toothbrushes those clean teeth in less time or to a better degree of cleanliness. Block bristles are being introduced to consumers, these bristles are equal, as their height and width are the same.



Provision Of Alternative Products



The inability to adhere to the necessary two-minute brushing duration or the technique advised by a dental expert is one of the most significant concerns with manual toothbrushes. This leads to an imperfect dental cleaning. Electric toothbrushes have two-minute timers to ensure that teeth are cleaned for the necessary two minutes. The timer has a 30-second warning that notifies users when to switch brushing quadrants. This guarantees that every area of mouth receives the necessary attention to maintain a top level of cleanliness.



Based on the type, the Manual Toothbrush Market is segmented into Ultra-Soft, Medium Soft, and Hard. The medium-soft segment acquired the highest revenue share in the manual toothbrush market in 2021. It is because they are highly efficient than other brushes and less irritating or abrasive to the gums than hard brushes, which is among the primary reasons for their widespread use. The bristles of a medium-soft toothbrush establish a nice balance between hardness and softness, enabling the removal of plaque and debris from between the teeth.



On the basis of End-User, the Manual Toothbrush Market is divided into Individuals and Dental Clinics/Offices. The dental segment recorded a significant revenue share in the manual toothbrush market in 2021. Due to the eradication of plaque, toothbrushes with multi-level bristles or angled bristles are superior to those with flat-trimmed bristles. Although medium-bristled toothbrushes have been demonstrated to be efficient in removing biofilm, the ADA recommends soft-bristled toothbrushes because they decrease the likelihood of gingival abrasion.



Based on the Distribution Channel, the Manual Toothbrush Market is bifurcated into Offline and Online. The offline segment acquired the largest revenue share in the manual toothbrush market in 2021. Due to the range of colors, types, and material possibilities accessible in offline stores, many consumers choose to purchase manual goods from these businesses. Additionally, one advantage of retail stores is that consumers may personally inspect the items they order.







Region-wise, the Manual Toothbrush Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the manual toothbrush market in 2021. Due to the capacity of medium-soft brushes to eliminate more plaque from the molar region than their ultra-soft equivalents, the demand for manual brushes is rising especially those with medium-soft bristles. In the approaching years, the rising number of eco-conscious customers in the area is projected to provide new growth opportunities for sustainable manual toothbrushes.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Procter & Gamble Company, The Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unilever PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, CURADEN AG, Nimbus Dental (Periscope Enterprises, Inc.), Perfect Group Corp. Ltd., Boie, LLC, and Dr. Collins.



May-2022: Unilever signed an agreement to take over a majority share in Nutrafol, a hair products company providing hair solutions for thin hair, and hair health for both men and women. This acquisition by Unilever complements its expanding portfolio of wellness and supplement brands.



May-2022: GSK acquired Affinivax, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company. The acquisition complements GSK’s portfolio of novel vaccines and strengthens its market position in the Boston area.



Apr-2022: GSK took over Sierra Oncology, a US-based biopharmaceutical company providing therapies for rare forms of cancer. This acquisition complements GSK’s medical competence in hematology, and strengthens its oncology portfolio.



Jan-2022: P&G took over Tula Skincare, a skincare brand focused on improving skin balance, soothing skin, calming skin irritation, etc. Tula’s product portfolio of science-based skincare complements Proctor’s existing portfolio of skin care products.



Nov-2021: Colgate-Palmolive launched Colgate RecyClean, a 100% recycled plastic handle toothbrush. This product aligns with Colgate’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint, and its intention to make plastic a part of the circular economy.



Aug-2021: Unilever took over Paula’s Choice. Paula’s acquisition aligns with Unilever’s strategic aim to develop a high-growth premium skin care segment.



Feb-2021: Colgate introduced Colgate Keep, a toothbrush with an aluminum handle and a replaceable head. This product aligns with Colgate’s target to cut toothbrush plastic waste to half by 2025.



Feb-2020: Unilever introduced Signal Ecolo Clean, a manual toothbrush made from 100% food-grade post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic in France. With this launch, Unilever aims to bring significant transformative sustainable change in the toothbrush category.



Jan-2020: Colgate-Palmolive announced an agreement to acquire Hello Products, a creator of an online e-commerce platform for providing organic oral care products. Hello Products complemented Tom’s of Maine and Colgate-Palmolive’s Colgate brands.



Apr-2019: Unilever signed an agreement to acquire Fluocaril, a brand specializing in protection against cavities, and Parogency, a brand specializing in tackling gum issues from P&G. This acquisition will further strengthen Unilever’s market share in oral care within the french pharmacy channel and strong positions in Spain.



Apr-2018: P&G took over the Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA, a multinational science, and technology company. This acquisition of consumer health business strengthened P&G’s existing consumer health care brands such as Vicks, Pepto-Bismol, and Oral-B, among others.



