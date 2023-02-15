U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,127.75
    -17.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,015.00
    -106.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,562.75
    -68.25 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.30
    -10.80 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.40
    -0.66 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.10
    -7.30 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.13 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0722
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    18.91
    -1.43 (-7.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0770
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,129.90
    +384.83 (+1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.05
    +11.63 (+2.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,477.38
    -125.39 (-0.45%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Airbnb's earnings call

Global Manufactured Soil Strategic Business Report 2023: Growing Emphasis on Green Spaces in Urban Establishments to Drive Demand

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Manufactured Soil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for Manufactured Soil estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Garden Soil, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soil Mix segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR

The Manufactured Soil market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

  • B.D. White Top Soil Company Inc.

  • Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited

  • Jiffy International AS

  • London Rock Supplies Limited

  • Resource Management, Inc.

  • The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

  • Tim O'hare Associates Llp

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Manufactured Soil - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Product Overview

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Importance of Proper Soil Structure in Achieving High Crop Yield Drives Focus on Improved Soil Blends

  • Manufactured Soil Aids in Waste Minimization at Restoration of Post-Industrial Sites

  • Rise in Investment in Building Urban Landscape Drives Demand for Manufactured Soil

  • Cost Benefits of Modified Oil Support its Growing Demand for in Landscape Making

  • Use of Soil Blends in Lawns and Gardens on Rise as More People Take to Gardening as a Hobby

  • Demand on Rise for in-Situ Soil Blending

  • Growing Emphasis on Green Spaces in Urban Establishments to Drive the Demand for Soil Mix

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7d1q6w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-manufactured-soil-strategic-business-report-2023-growing-emphasis-on-green-spaces-in-urban-establishments-to-drive-demand-301746966.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Musk donated around $1.95 billion in Tesla shares last year

    Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients. The world's second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla. Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.

  • Airbnb earnings: Stock pops after key guidance beat, no plans for layoffs

    Airbnb reported its Q4 2022 earnings on Feb. 14 after the bell that beat expectations.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • Billionaire George Soros Confirms Huge Bet on Tesla And Elon Musk

    The legendary financier continued to buy Tesla shares in the fourth quarter despite the electric vehicle maker's stock market rout.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation

  • Berkshire Hathaway Boosts Stake in Apple, Paramount Global in Relatively Quiet Quarter

    Warren Buffett ‘s Berkshire Hathaway sold more shares than it bought in the final quarter of 2022, a regulatory filing Tuesday showed. The moves were revealed in Berkshire’s 13F filing, a form that institutional investors that manage more than $100 million are required to file to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within 45 days of the end of each quarter.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.

  • El-Erian, Rogoff Say It’s Too Late to Fix Too-Low Inflation Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s reaction to Tuesday’s consumer-price index shows investors are realizing inflation is likely to remain higher than the Federal Reserve’s goal for longer. Two heavyweight market voices say the 2% target is part of the problem.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Chang

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Didn’t Buy More Occidental Petroleum Stock—and More Filing Takeaways

    One example: The company's stake in Apple rose slightly, but that wasn't because Warren Buffett bought more shares.