U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,524.42
    -18.64 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,600.98
    -260.26 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,140.36
    -28.94 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,049.60
    -28.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.81
    -6.09 (-5.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.80
    -16.40 (-0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4510
    -0.0410 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3086
    -0.0104 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.3230
    +1.2630 (+1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,425.54
    +2,573.97 (+5.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.00
    +11.98 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    -205.95 (-0.73%)
     

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2025

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2025
Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2025

FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 19; Released: February 2022
Executive Pool: 27726
Companies: 88 - Players covered include ABB; Accenture Plc; Andea Solutions Sp. z o.o.; Dassault Systemes SE; Emerson Electric Co.; GE Digital; Honeywell Process Solutions; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; SAP AG; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens PLM Software, Inc.; Werum IT Solutions GmbH; Yokogawa Electric Corporation. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Component (Software, Services); Deployment (On-Premise, On-Demand, Hybrid); End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Consumer Packaged Goods, Other End-Uses)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) Market to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2025
Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a computerized system used for real-time documentation, control and management of the entire processes involved in manufacturing industries. MES software encompasses the services in the personnel, machines and support departments of the manufacturing enterprise and enables integration of various applications employed for the purchasing, shipping and receiving, inventory control, maintenance and scheduling activities. MES is all about management of operations on the shop floor and strives to connect the administration to the shop-floor operations to have an effective control over them. Even without a direct control over any machine, MES tracks and controls almost all the production activities varying from scheduling a small set of critical machines to managing the entire fabrication operation for a manufacturer. MES, a subset of ERP, is instrumental in execution of the plan outlined by manufacturing resource planning (MRP) system.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Global Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) market estimated at US$15.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.9 Billion by 2025, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% over the analysis period. The United States represents the largest regional market for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), accounting for an estimated 33.1% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$7.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period. The market is expected to witness remarkable growth as industries continue to compete on a global basis and struggle to reduce cost, maximize their productivity, improve efficiency and maintain a competitive edge. In an increasingly globalized economy, manufacturing enterprises are leveraging the benefits of IT solutions, such as MES systems to stand apart in the highly competitive environment and improve profit margins.

MES can be viewed as a key strategy at the manufacturing level enabled by information technology for analyzing, scheduling and organizing manufacturing systems and related components. Adoption of MES can assist manufacturing customers in optimizing their strategies for taking better decisions. MES provides real-time data and information with respect to various aspects of production process, enabling key decision makers of the manufacturing enterprise to gain an insight into existing conditions at the plant floor for efficient decision-making and precise information exchange across the enterprise. With manufacturing firms globalizing their manufacturing footprint, MES is proving as a valuable tool by providing enhanced plant visibility and streamlining multi-plant operations. Even small and medium-scale businesses, which hitherto remained averse to MES adoption due to high costs involved, are turning to MES solutions due to availability of cost-effective MES solutions from MES software vendors. The small-and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have therefore become a primary target for the vendors to tap. Growing popularity of MES solutions can also be judged from the fact that majority of manufacturers are now using some form of MES, including fully integrated system, manual or computer point solution. Integrated MES, in particular is gaining increased acceptance among end-users owing to its capabilities to integrate real-time data with various other information devices such as distributed control systems (DCS) as well as production planning systems (such as ERP).

Developed regions including the US, Canada, Japan and Europe, constitute the major revenue contributors for MES market. Widespread adoption of MES systems in the US is mainly attributed to large manufacturing base, wider preference for advanced technology solutions in manufacturing environments, and federal regulations governing the manufacturing ecosystem. Although developed regions represent the major revenue contributors, growth in the approaching years, however, is expected to be driven by developing regions, particularly China and Asia-Pacific. Steady economic growth, rising GDP, favorable government policies, rapid industrialization, and continued shifting of manufacturing/production bases to low cost destinations across industrial sectors bodes well for the growth of MES systems in the country. The increasing number of manufacturing facilities in industries such as pharmaceuticals, automotive, power and textiles are in turn driving demand for MES market in China. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-manufacturing-execution-systems-mes-market-to-reach-22-9-billion-by-2025--301510631.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla among Big Tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple planning a stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Tesla's plans for another stock split, which, if approved, would make the electric vehicle maker the latest tech company to split its shares.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • Why GameStop Stock Jumped Today

    GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares beat the market on Monday, jumping over 10% in early trading before settling to a 9% increase by 11 a.m. ET, compared with a 0.1% uptick in the S&P 500. GameStop entered the weekend with solid momentum, having soared 50% in the prior five trading days. GameStop also benefited from increased chatter on Reddit boards over the weekend, with excitement building about a potential profit rebound ahead following a tough holiday season for earnings.

  • Coinbase stock pops as the crypto exchange nears deal to buy 2TM: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi explains why Coinbase stock is up today.

  • Tesla stock split overpowers China shutdown, stock pops

    For a second time in less than two years, Tesla is seeking to split its stock — and shares are jumping.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • This Company Continues to Show Unexpected Strength in the Cloud

    While much of the overall attention seems to focus on big players like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft's Azure, numerous other companies have built successful niches in this growing tech sector. For instance, two segments within the cloud sector -- infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- have seen the vendor market share concentrate with longtime tech giant International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM). Let's take a closer look at how IBM is showing surprising strength in the cloud and what it could mean for investors.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • Earnings Update: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$7.96 in...

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • HP to acquire Poly in $3.3 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses HP's plans to acquire Poly in a $3.3 billion deal.

  • Tesla Jumps as It Prepares to Split Its Stock Again

    The last time the EV manufacturer announced a stock split, shares rallied about 80% from the disclosure until the split became effective.

  • Perfect contrarian indicator? Jim Cramer declares the bear market is over

    The stock market has climbed a pretty sizeable wall of worry over the last two weeks -- but now it faces the ultimate test.

  • Freed Huawei Finance Chief Meng Wanzhou Returns to Company Spotlight

    Meng Wanzhou was back in the spotlight Monday, taking the stage at Huawei’s headquarters to deliver the company’s closely watched annual results.

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Focus Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Focus Composite Fund delivered a 7.3% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and S&P 500 […]

  • Is Micron Stock Worth Buying Ahead of Earnings? Analyst Weighs In

    After the bell rings on Tuesday (March 29), Micron (MU) will step up to deliver its latest quarterly report. Mirroring the broader markets’ volatile start to the year, the stock has had a rough ride in 2022, having shaved 15% off its valuation so far. However, a stock’s poor performance does not necessarily correlate with a company’s fortunes, and heading into the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects the computer memory giant to bring its A-game again. “We see the February quarter (F

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey - live updates

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 rises 0.3pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Monday

    As investors digest Nio's earnings report, some are taking Friday's drop as a buying opportunity.

  • Deere Stock Catches an Upgrade, but This Analyst Likes a Rival Better

    J.P. Morgan raised its rating on Deere stock to Hold from Sell. It isn't that the analyst had a change of heart. It's a new analyst.

  • Tesla Jumps on Plan to Seek Approval for Another Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. said it’s planning a second stock split in roughly two years, giving a lift to shares that had been trading lower on news Covid-19 is again disrupting operations.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S. All