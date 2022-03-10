U.S. markets close in 2 hours 6 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation sets fresh 40-year high

CPI posted a 7.9% annual gain in February, highest since January 1982

The Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market is expected to grow by $ 18.15 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market and it is poised to grow by $ 18.

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797211/?utm_source=GNW
15 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 12.12% during the forecast period. Our report on the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors, need for operational efficiency to improve quality of manufacturing operations, and digital transformation of manufacturing operations. In addition, the increasing demand for automation in industrial sectors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market is segmented as below:
By End-user
• Automotive
• Food and beverages
• Chemical
• Pharmaceutical
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the enterprise resource planning (ERP) and PLM integration as one of the prime reasons driving the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in mobility solutions and the evolution of DDM will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market covers the following areas:
• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market sizing
• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market forecast
• Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aegis Industrial Software Corp., Aspen Technology Inc., AVEVA Group Plc, Critical Manufacturing SA, Dassault Systemes SE, Durr AG, Emerson Electric Co., Epicor Software Corp., iBASEt Inc., Lighthouse Systems, Oracle Corp., Plex Systems Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, SYSPRO Pty. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Co., Siemens AG, and Honeywell International Inc. Also, the manufacturing operations management (MOM) software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797211/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


