Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023: Analysis of the Structure of Manufacturing and Supply Agreements With Case Studies

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report.

This report provides details of the latest manufacturing and supply agreements announced in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, device and diagnostic sectors. Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of manufacturing and supply agreements from 2016 to 2023.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter manufacturing and supply deals.

A supply or manufacturing agreement is normally between a product manufacturer and product owner in which an owner outsources the manufacture and supply of its product(s) to the service company in a defined territory.

Manufacturing and supply agreements provide a popular method of maximizing the value of a product launched into a market. The deals allow the product marketer to focus on its sales and marketing efforts whilst relying on a third party to manufacture and supply product on demand, enabling rapid response to market demands. It also ensures that the marketer does not need to invest in costly infrastructure and expertise ahead of knowing whether the product will be successful or sustainable.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual manufacturing and supply contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of manufacturing and supply deal making and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an analysis of the trends in manufacturing and supply deal making as well as a discussion on the merits of the type of deal.

Chapters 3 and 4 provide an overview of the structure of manufacturing and supply deals. The chapter includes numerous case studies to enable understanding of both pure manufacturing and supply deals and multicomponent deals where manufacturing and supply forms a part.

Chapter 5 provides a review of the leading manufacturing and supply deals since 2016. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 6 provides a review of the top 25 most active biopharma companies in manufacturing and supply. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract via the Current Agreements deals and alliances database.

Chapter 7 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of manufacturing and supply deals signed and announced since 2016 where a contract document is available. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in manufacturing and supply deal making since 2016.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by manufacturing and supply company A-Z, stage of development, therapeutic target, technology type and deal type definitions. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about manufacturing and supply partnering in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products.

Key benefits

Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply deal trends since 2016

  • Analysis of the structure of manufacturing and supply agreements with real life case studies

  • Comprehensive access to over 2,600 actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

  • Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the leading bigpharma companies

  • Comprehensive access to all manufacturing and supply deals entered since 2016

  • Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope

Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the manufacturing and supply trends and structure of deals entered into by pharma, biotech, device and diagnostics companies worldwide.

Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 includes:

  • Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2016

  • Analysis of manufacturing and supply deal structure

  • Case studies of real-life manufacturing and supply deals

  • Access to over 2,600 manufacturing and supply deal records covering pharma, biotech, devices and diagnostics since 2016

  • The leading manufacturing and supply deals by value since 2016

  • Most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers since 2016

  • The leading manufacturing and supply partnering resources

In Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Therapeutic area

  • Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2016-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,600 maufacturing and supply deals, including contract documents where available.

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fbqles

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


