Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

provides the reader with the following key benefits:. In-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply deal trends since 2015. Analysis of the structure of manufacturing and supply agreements with numerous real life case studies.

New York, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882434/?utm_source=GNW
Comprehensive access to over 2,700 actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the world’s biopharma companies
Detailed access to actual manufacturing and supply deals entered into by the leading bigpharma companies
Comprehensive access to all manufacturing and supply deals entered since 2015
Insight into the terms included in a manufacturing and supply agreement, together with real world clause examples
Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals
Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Report scope
Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of the manufacturing and supply trends and structure of deals entered into by pharma, biotech, device and diagnostics companies worldwide.

Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 includes:
Trends in manufacturing and supply dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015
Analysis of manufacturing and supply deal structure
Case studies of real-life manufacturing and supply deals
Access to over 2,700 manufacturing and supply deal records covering pharma, biotech, devices and diagnostics since 2015
The leading manufacturing and supply deals by value since 2015
Most active manufacturing and supply dealmakers since 2015
The leading manufacturing and supply partnering resources

In Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022, the available deals are listed by:
Company A-Z
Headline value
Stage of development at signing
Therapeutic area
Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.

The Global Manufacturing and Supply Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2015-2022 report provides comprehensive access to available records for over 2,700 maufacturing and supply deals, including contract documents where available. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
• What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
• What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
• What exclusivity is granted?
• What is the payment structure for the deal?
• How are sales and payments audited?
• What is the deal term?
• How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
• How are IPRs handled and owned?
• Who is responsible for commercialization?
• Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
• How is confidentiality and publication managed?
• How are disputes to be resolved?
• Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
• What happens when there is a change of ownership?
• What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
• Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
• Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
• Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04882434/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


