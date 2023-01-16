U.S. markets closed

Global marine autopilot market is projected to reach USD 2.53 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

·7 min read

The "Global Marine Autopilot Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Platform (Sea, and Subsea), by Application (Commercial, and Defense), by End-Use (Ships, Boats, and Yachts) and by Regions - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to Tersus Strategy's offering.

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With respect to marine autopilots, past two decades have brought a substantial progress in the quality of control. With the turn of the century, the attention is refocused, back to the operator. The topics of today in bridge design are integration, on board training, office training and optimized user interface. This brings new requirements that go beyond those normally posed to a simple marine autopilot.

Tersus Logo
Tersus Logo

The marine autopilot systems are used specifically to reduce the human intervention and navigate effortlessly by monitoring and controlling the trajectory. Driving factors for this market include the increasing demand for automation, high fuel efficiency, safer cruising, wide range of applications, and technological advancement over time.

The market of marine autopilots has every indication of being a mature market with its limited number of world-wide operating suppliers each offering of-the-shelve standardized products. Thus we have reached the mind trap that comes with a mature market: the feeling that products cannot be really improved unless on details or for niche markets. Such an all too common feeling generally lasts until a change is initiated from a totally unexpected corner. In case of marine autopilots, such a change is initiated by the rising demand for integration.

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-marine-autopilot-market-2023-2030/

By application, the commercial segment is expected to rise at a CAGR of about xx percent during the forecast period. The increasing demand for oil and natural gas is leading to the improvement of import and export facilities for hydrocarbons, crude oil, refined products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG), subsequently raising the demand for maritime support services. This has increased port and inland trade activities in several countries, especially tanker navigation. Such factors are increasing the demand for support vessels. Thus, the rising need for safer cruising is influencing fleet owners of marine vessels to focus on using marine autopilot, thereby driving the growth of the commercial segment of the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly lucrative region of the global marine hybrid & full electric propulsion market during the forecast period. Investments in the shipping industry have increased significantly in the region over the past few years, due to rise in sea trade in countries such as China Japan and South Korea. This is expected to boost the marine autopilot market in Asia Pacific. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

Request detailed sample of this study: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-marine-autopilot-market-2023-2030/

Key Topics Covered:

1.            Report Scope

1.1.         Market Segmentation and scope

1.2.         Regional Scope

1.3.         Estimates and forecast timeline

2.            Market Research Methodology

2.1.         Research methodology and design

2.2.         Sample selection

2.3.         Reliability and validity

3.            Executive Summary

4.            Market Analysis

4.1.         Market size and growth rates

4.2.         Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends

4.3.         Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts

4.4.         Market constraints and challenges

4.5.         Industry value chain analysis

4.6.         Industry analysis – Porter's

4.6.1.     Threat of new entrants

4.6.2.     Bargaining power of suppliers

4.6.3.     Bargaining power of buyers

4.6.4.     Threat of substitutes

4.6.5.     Competitive rivalry

4.7.        PEST analysis

4.7.1.     Political/legal landscape

4.7.2.     Economic landscape

4.7.3.     Social landscape

4.7.4.     Technological landscape

5.            Market Breakdown – by Component

5.1.         Introduction

5.2.         Hardware

5.2.1.      GPS units

5.2.2.      Actuators

5.2.3.      Compasses

5.2.4.      Others

5.3.         Software

5.4.         Services

6.            Market Breakdown – by Platform

6.1.         Introduction

6.2.         Sea

6.2.1.      Manned Vehicles

6.2.2.     Unmanned Vehicles

6.3.        Subsea

6.3.1.      Manned Vehicles

6.3.2.      Unmanned Vehicles

7.            Market Breakdown – by Application

7.1.         Introduction

7.2.         Commercial

7.3.         Defense

8.            Market Breakdown – by End-Use

8.1.         Introduction

8.2.         Ships

8.2.1.     Fishing

8.2.2.     Cargo

8.2.3.     Passenger

8.2.4.     Others

8.3.         Boats

8.4.         Yachts

9.            Market Breakdown – by Geography

9.1.         North America

9.1.1.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, 2023-2030

9.1.2.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, by Component

9.1.3.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, by Platform

9.1.4.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, by Application

9.1.5.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, by End-Use

9.1.6.     North America Marine Autopilot Market, by Country

9.1.6.1. U.S.

9.1.6.2. Canada

9.1.6.3. Mexico

9.2.        South America

9.2.1.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, 2023-2030

9.2.2.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, by Component

9.2.3.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, by Platform

9.2.4.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, by Application

9.2.5.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, by End-Use

9.2.6.     South America Marine Autopilot Market, by Country

9.2.6.1. Brazil

9.2.6.2. Argentina

9.2.6.3. Others

9.3.         Europe

9.3.1.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, 2023-2030

9.3.2.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, by Component

9.3.3.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, by Platform

9.3.4.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, by Application

9.3.5.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, by End-Use

9.3.6.     Europe Marine Autopilot Market, by Country

9.3.6.1. Germany

9.3.6.2. France

9.3.6.3. U.K.

9.3.6.4. Russia

9.3.6.5. Italy

9.3.6.6. Spain

9.3.6.7. Sweden

9.3.6.8. Denmark

9.3.6.9. Norway

9.3.6.10.Others

9.4.         Asia-Pacific

9.4.1.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, 2023-2030

9.4.2.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, by Component

9.4.3.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, by Platform

9.4.4.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, by Application

9.4.5.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, by End-Use

9.4.6.     APAC Marine Autopilot Market, by Country

9.4.6.1. China

9.4.6.2. Japan

9.4.6.3. South Korea

9.4.6.4. Taiwan

9.4.6.5. India

9.4.6.6. Australia

9.4.6.7. Indonesia

9.4.6.8. Others

9.5.         Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, 2023-2030

9.5.2.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, by Component

9.5.3.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, by Platform

9.5.4.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, by Application

9.5.5.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, by End-Use

9.5.6.     MEA Marine Autopilot Market, by Country

9.5.6.1. South Africa

9.5.6.2. UAE

9.5.6.3. Saudi Arabia

9.5.6.4. Israel

9.5.6.5. Others

10.          Competitive Landscape

10.1.      Company Market Positioning

10.2.      Company Geographical Presence Analysis

10.3.      Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players

11.          Company Profiles

  •            Company Overview

  •            Financial Performance

  •            Product Benchmarking

  •            Recent Developments

11.1.      AL Marakeb

11.2.      Alphatron Marine

11.3.      CETC Maritime Electronics Research Institute Co.,Ltd.

11.4.      ComNav

11.5.      Furuno Electric Co. Ltd.

11.6.      Garmin Ltd.

11.7.      Highlander

11.8.      Honeywell International

11.9.      Humminbird

11.10.    Kongsberg Norcontrol

11.11.    Micropilot Inc.

11.12.    Navis

11.13.    Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine

11.14.    Praxis Automation Technology B.V.

11.15.    Raymarine (Teledyne FLIR)

11.16.    Raytheon Anschütz GmbH

11.17.    Rice Electronics

11.18.    Simrad Marine Electronics (Navico)

11.19.    Tokimec

11.20.    TOKIO KEIKI

For more information about this report visit: https://tersusstrategy.com/product/global-marine-autopilot-market-2023-2030/

Media Contact:
Tersus Strategy
Kevin Matthew, Business Development Manager
Info@tersusstrategy.com
+1 (414) 882-8941
333 W Brown Deer Rd. 53217-2372 Milwaukee Wisconsin USA

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736907/Tersus_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-marine-autopilot-market-is-projected-to-reach-usd-2-53-billion-by-2030-growing-at-a-cagr-of-6-2-301722311.html

SOURCE Tersus Strategy

SOURCE Tersus Strategy

