Global Marine Coatings Market Size to grow USD 7.75 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 5%: Spherical Insights

According to a research report published by SphericalInsights, the Global Marine Coatings Market Size was valued at USD 5 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 7.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Major vendors in the Global Marine Coatings Market include BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun, RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Marin Coatings, Kansai Paint Marine Coatings, Wacker Chemie, Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Pettit Marine Paints, Engineered Marine Coatings, Hempel, and Chugoku Marine Paints.

New York, United States, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting, The Global Marine Coatings Market Size to grow from USD 5.00 billion in 2021 to USD 7.75 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period. Over the projected period, the demand for Marine Coatings in the market will increase due to a rise in the demand for product in favourable economic conditions may lead to a rise in seaborne commerce activity and a beneficial impact on consumer demand for marine coatings.

Key Insights

The global Marine Coatings Market was valued at USD 5 Billion in 2021.

The Market is growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030

The global Marine Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2030

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, South America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

On credit portfolios, the COVID-121.9 epidemic has had a negative effect. The enormous growth has hampered the solvency of customers and business in unemployment and interruption of economic activity. Central banks have adopted a proactive strategy of injecting money into the market by decreasing interest rates and implementing asset purchase programmes. With persistent geopolitical tensions, global trade battles, and sporadic hurricanes and earthquakes, managing and monitoring credit, market, liquidity, and operational risk across financial markets was challenging enough. Chief risk officers and their teams have had to reevaluate outdated methods and assumptions used to manage and monitor risk due to the present pandemic crisis. The global repercussions of COVID-19 have demonstrated the significance of interconnection in international cooperation. As a result, many governments have been hurrying to find, assess, and buy trustworthy AI-powered solutions.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 137 market data tables and figures & charts from the report " Global Marine Coatings Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Product (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-corrosion coatings, Foul release coatings and Others), By Application (Coastal, Containers, Deep sea, Leisure boats, Offshore vessels and Others), By End-use (New Ships and Repair Work) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030. "

The Anti-fouling segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the Product, the Marine Coatings Market trends is categorized into Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-corrosion coatings, Foul release coatings and Others. The Anti-fouling segment to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Anti-fouling segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position Due to when anti-fouling is treated to a maritime vessel, subaquatic development is slowed down, resulting in a smoother hull and increased fuel efficiency. Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd., for instance, introduced a fuel-efficient anti-fouling solution for oceangoing boats in June 2021. Over the predicted period, expanding product availability will enhance category penetration.

The Leisure boats segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the application, the Marine Coatings Market share is categorized into Coastal, Containers, Deep sea, Leisure boats, Offshore vessels and Others. The Leisure boats segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the Leisure boats segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR due to the value of the marine coatings market is being supported by the growing boating and water sports industries as well as the introduction of numerous water clubs throughout the world.

The New Ships segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the End-use, the Marine Coatings Market Growth is categorized into New Ships and Repair Work. The New Ships segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Throughout the forecast period, the New Ships segment is anticipated to maintain its leading position while expanding at the fastest CAGR due to the marine sector has seen increased investment and rising commercial activity, which has strengthened the shipbuilding industry. In addition, a number of government agencies have developed programmes to encourage the trade of products by maritime transportation.

Marine Coatings Market Report Scope: -

Report Metric Details Market Size 2030 USD 7.75 Billion CAGR 5 % (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered By Products, By Application, By End User, By Region, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Coverage Drivers, Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors BASF, Boero Bartolomeo, Jotun,RPM International, Sherwin-Williams, Nippon Paint Marin Coatings, Kansai Paint Marine Coatings, Wacker Chemie, Axalta Coating Systems, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Pettit Marine Paints, Engineered Marine Coatings, Hempel, and Chugoku Marine Paints.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the highest market share in 2022.

The Global Marine Coatings Market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa. The demand for Marine Coatings is being driven by the rising acceptance by the market. The market for Marine Coatings was dominated by the Asia Pacific region this is mostly due to China, Japan, and South Korea building a lot of new ships. Shipbuilding businesses have opened factories all across the region thanks to the accessibility of cheap and competent labour. The expansion of the marine coatings industry is being supported by advantageous geographic conditions that make maritime trade efficient and straightforward. Governmental agencies help the shipbuilding sector through financial and regulatory support. North America to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segment

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The market is segmented by

Global Marine Coatings Market, By Product

Anti-fouling coatings

Anti-corrosion coatings

Foul release coatings

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, By Application

Coastal

Containers

Deep sea

Leisure boats

Offshore vessels

Others

Global Marine Coatings Market, By End-use

New Ships

Repair Work

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

List of Key Market Players

BASF

Boero Bartolomeo

Jotun

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint Marin Coatings

Kansai Paint Marine Coatings

Wacker Chemie

Axalta Coating Systems

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries

Pettit Marine Paints

Engineered Marine Coatings

Hempel

Chugoku Marine Paints

Other

Some Recent Developments News in the Global Marine Coatings Market:

USA, June 2021, A fuel-efficient anti-fouling solution for ocean-going vessels was introduced by Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd. Over the predicted period, expanding product availability will drive category penetration.

