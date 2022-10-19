U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine Electric Vehicle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global marine electric vehicle market size reached US$ 3.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.45% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Marine electric vehicles (EVs) are zero-emission transportation systems that rely on renewable energy sources (RES) for electric propulsion. These vehicles require less maintenance, incur low running costs and are more environment friendly compared to fossil fuel-powered maritime vessels.

As they reduce waves, increase speed and create less noise, marine EVs are also considered suitable for wildlife tours. Moreover, a significant shift in preferences from diesel-powered to hybrid electric boats is positively influencing the sales of marine EVs for both commercial and recreational purposes.

Due to the escalating demand for shipping and rising environmental concerns, there is an increase in the need for low and zero-emission vessels (ZEVs). This, in confluence with the emerging trend of digitalization and automation and the depletion of fossil fuels, represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the marine EV market.

Additionally, the inflating disposable incomes are promoting the sales of seagoing enclosed yachts, ferries, workboats, personal submarines, scuba sea scooters and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). This is also supported by the burgeoning travel and tourism sector, which is increasing the adoption of surface boats for leisure and recreational activities.

Apart from this, the electric unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) are gaining traction in the oil and gas industry for offshore hydrocarbon extraction, detailed mapping of the ocean floor and scientific research. They can be integrated with high-definition (HD) cameras that transmit data to allow the inspection of the underwater environment efficiently.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Andaman Boatyard, Boesch Motorboote AG, Corvus Energy Ltd., Duffy Electric Boat Co, Electrovaya Inc, Ruban Bleu, Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SE), The Boeing Company, Torqeedo GmbH, Triton Submarines LLC and Wartsila Oyj Abp.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global marine electric vehicle market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global marine electric vehicle market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global marine electric vehicle market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Marine Electric Vehicle Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type
6.1 Military Vehicle
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Work Boat
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Leisure and Tourist Surface Boat
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Autonomous Underwater Vehicle
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
7.1 Battery Electric Vehicle
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 On-Water Applications
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Underwater Applications
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Andaman Boatyard
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Boesch Motorboote AG
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Corvus Energy Ltd.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Duffy Electric Boat Co
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Electrovaya Inc
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Ruban Bleu
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SE)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 The Boeing Company
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Torqeedo GmbH
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Triton Submarines LLC
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Wartsila Oyj Abp
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ppybg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-marine-electric-vehicle-market-report-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301653536.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

