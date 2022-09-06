Global Marine Lubricants Market 2022: Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Marine Lubricants Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Marine Lubricants Market

Global Marine Lubricants Market

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Lubricants Market by Oil Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Bio-based, and Grease), Product Type (Engine oil, Hydraulic fluid, Compressor oil), Ship Type (Bulk Carrier, Tanker, Container) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The marine lubricants market size is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period. The marine lubricants market is mainly driven by the emerging emission abatement technologies, growth in maritime tourism and the infrastructural developments that are strengthening the shipping industry. The impact of Covid-19, and shift towards synthetic-based lubricants are the key restraints in the marine lubricants market. However, the growing demand for bio-based marine lubricants offers opportunities to the marine lubricants manufacturers.



Infrastructural developments strengthening the shipping industry is one of the factors driving the growth of the market



According to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), a principal global trade association for the shipping industry, it is estimated that around 90% of the global trade is carried out by the shipping industry. This is supported by the ship manufacturers and government bodies that help increase marine trade by increasing the size of ships, develop new terminals, and create bigger straits along with the expansion of the existing ones such as Panama and Suez 1Canals.

Both these canals are the two most important strategic waterways that are part of more than 100 trade routes. In addition, the large shipping companies are expanding their network by acquiring new ports in various regions. The increasing size and load carrying capacity of vessels have led to rising trade volumes with focus on the development of more durable and sturdier marine crafts. The demand for ultra large container ships (ULCS) is increasing and is expected to reduce the slot-costs. This is favored by shipping companies, as these large ships will help them catch up with the prime movers.



Mineral oil is estimated to be the largest oil type in the marine lubricants market in 2020

Story continues

The mineral oil marine lubricants segment is projected to register the lowest CAGR in terms of value, between 2021 and 2026, as they are being replaced by less toxic marine lubricants such as synthetic and bio-based lubricants. Mineral oil based lubricants are being replaced by these less toxic lubricants due to stringent governmental norms for environment protection.

In spite of the gradual shift from mineral oil lubricants to synthetic and bio-based lubricants, bulk lubricant applications such as marine 2-stroke and 4-stroke engines, propulsion units, and stern tubes will continue to utilize large volumes of mineral oil lubricants because of its low cost.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Infrastructural Developments Strengthening the Shipping Industry

Emerging Emission Abatement Technologies

Growth in Maritime Tourism

Restraints

Shift Toward Synthetic Lubricants May Increase the Drain Interval

Impact of COVID-19

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Bio-Based Marine Lubricants

Shift from Group-I to Group-Ii Base Stocks

Challenges

Stringent Environmental Norms and Continuous Reforms by Governments

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Marine Lubricants Market, by Oil Type



8 Marine Lubricants Market, by Product Type



9 Marine Lubricants Market, By Ship Type



10 Marine Lubricants Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Adjacent & Related Markets



14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Addinol Lube Oil Gmbh

Bel Ray Company LLC.

Bp plc.

Cepsa

Chevron Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Corp.)

Dyade Lubricants

Emirates National Oil Company (Enoc)

Eni S.P.A.

ExxonMobil Corporation

Gazprom Neft

Gulf Oil International

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd

Indian Oil Corporation

Jx Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

Liqui Moly Gmbh

Lukoil

Morris Lubricants

Penrite Oil

Petrochina Company Limited

Petronas

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Sk Inc.

Totalenergies Se

Valvoline

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix00cj

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



