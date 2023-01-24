The Global Maritime Information Market is forecast to grow by $1013.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Maritime Information Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the maritime information market and is forecast to grow by $1013.78 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period.

Our report on the maritime information market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by need to comply with strict regulations, rising demand for operational efficiency enhancement by machine learning and data science, and integration of AISs into maritime information solutions.



The maritime information market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Government



By Application

• MIA

• MIP

• VT

• AIS



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increase in seaborne trade as one of the prime reasons driving the maritime information market growth during the next few years. Also, rising applications of analytics in maritime information management and the rapid development of new harbors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading maritime information market vendors that include BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Inmarsat Global Ltd., Intelsat US LLC, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maritec Solutions, Maxar Technologies Inc., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., ORBCOMM Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, Spire Global Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, Windward Ltd., Garmin Ltd, and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. Also, the maritime information market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

