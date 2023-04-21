Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size Projected to Touch USD 52.41 Billion by 2032, at 9.33% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research & Consulting LLP

Polaris Market Research has conducted a comprehensive 2023 research study spanning over [+115] pages, revealing that the global maritime surveillance and intervention market was valued at USD 21.52 Billion in 2022. The study predicts that the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.33% and is expected to reach USD 52.41 Billion By 2032. Security management segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The increased demand for security management solutions to protect maritime businesses such as transport, fisheries, power production, and oil and gas production is increasing. Some of the top market players are Bharat Electronics, Dassault Aviation, Elbit Systems, Furuno Electric, Raytheon Technologies, Kongsberg Gruppen, Northrop Grumman and others.

New York, NY, April 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System (Detectors, Combat Management Systems, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS), and Others); By Services; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global maritime surveillance and intervention market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 21.52 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 52.41 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 9.33% between 2023 and 2032.”

How Big is Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Maritime surveillance and intervention systems are engaged to enhance maritime dependability. The MSI embraces several methods, such as battle management systems, surveillance, sensors, geographic information systems, tracking systems, and several others. The rapidly rising demand for maritime surveillance and intervention markets can be attributed to the fact that aerial strategies fumigate extensive areas of sea in a short period and are normally the premiere to answer any affairs at sea.

The progressive surveillance and intervention solutions are utilized to assist in attaching coastal lines, merchant vehicles, ports, and disparaging infrastructure potential. The escalating sea congestion due to the augmentation in payload vessels for transportation together observes the enhancement in oceanic misdeeds. The MSI can offer to safeguard suspension against many seaway misdeeds such as piercing, smuggling, illegal immigration, drug trafficking, illicit fishing, etc.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Bharat Electronics

Dassault Aviation

Elbit Systems

Furuno Electric

Raytheon Technologies

Kongsberg Gruppen

Northrop Grumman

Naval Group

OSI Systems

Smiths Group

SRT Marine Systems

Saab

Sistemas

Thales Group

Westminster Group

Yaltes SA

Key Market Drivers

Escalated seaway transportation : The maritime traffic is constant on take-off with increasing ocean trade globally. Maritime trade is the most accepted and extensively chosen arrangement of cargo import and export as it can transfer bulky commodities. The maritime surveillance and intervention market size is expanding as the escalating seaway transportation has augmented the existence of several trade vessels in the sea, which has at once escalated the evaluation of ocean crimes globally.

Airplanes monitoring sea development : The trend positioning transformation-based structures such as thermal imaging, satellite radar, underwater robotic system, automatic identification system, and enduring recognition and tracing device are used for enhancing the magnitude of sea reconnaissance and dependability activity. Maritime surveillance and intervention market sales are soaring as these airplanes are remarkably planned to monitor sea development.

Increasing terrorist measures : Increasing foreign pressure and terrorist measures have strengthened the selection of MSI to reinforce the country’s maritime welfare and security. These elements will fuel the growth of the market.

Productive crisis management: The radar is complacent for a progressive surveillance system and is accompanied by a small target tracker (STT) to offer its driver the potential to ascertain compact targets such as buoys, swimmers, or even wooden stakes. Therefore the radar embodies the foundation for a productive crisis management and decision reinforcement system targeting discouraging terrorism, smuggling, and border breach and vessel monitoring and alternative functions.

Top Report Findings

Increasing foreign pressure and terrorist measures have strengthened the selection of MSI to reinforce the country’s maritime welfare and security. These elements will fuel the growth of the market.

The market is divided into systems, services, applications, and regions.

The leading region for this market is North America

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Safeguarding against seaway misdeeds : The MSI can safeguard against seaway misdeeds such as piercing, smuggling, uncontrolled immigration, drug trafficking, unlawful fishing, human trafficking, and others. Progressive surveillance and intervention systems are used to help in fixing merchant vessels, terminals, coastal lines, and important infrastructural plots.

Surveillance systems utilized for weather predictions: The huge open space surveillance systems combine subsea framework monitoring and maritime arrangement using weather predictions, real-time tracking, and 3D tactical consciousness. The contemporary progressive designs also imbibe enhancing sailing proposals and course forecasts, productive communication amidst offshore workforce, vessels, and control panels, a presentation management benefit and vessel data, and environmental observation.

Modernized maritime security technologies: Several countries in the North American and European nations are now accepting modernized maritime security technologies utilizing a broad gamut of cameras involving the infrared, fish eye, and pan tilt zoom cameras. These advancements will project growth in the market during the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The risk assessment and investigation segment is anticipated to observe the speedy growth

Based on services, the risk assessment and investigation segment is anticipated to observe speedy growth. Maritime surveillance and intervention market demand is on the rise as the International Safety Management Code (ISM code) requires risk oversight and event probe. This training offers professional players with conceptual and pragmatic prowess needed to take part productively in the total safety management procedure, from discovering probabilities to risk elements and alleviation through accurate risk dominance procedures.

The surveillance and tracking segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on the system, the surveillance and tracking segment accounted for the largest market share. Maritime surveillance and intervention market trends include increasing usage of radars, sensor systems, and remotely operated vehicles for undersea surveillance administration. A remotely operated vehicle is an automatic underwater robot connected to the ship through linked cables. Cable conveyance instructions and regulation signals between the operator and ROV authorizing the vehicle to be traversed distantly.

Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 52.41 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 23.48 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 9.33% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Bharat Electronics Limited, Dassault Aviation SA, Elbit Systems Ltd., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Indra Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Northrop Grumman, Naval Group, OSI Systems, Inc., Smiths Group plc, SRT Marine Systems Plc, Saab AB, Sistemas, S.A., Thales Group, Westminster Group PLC, and Yaltes SA Segments Covered By System, By Services, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest maritime surveillance and intervention market share due to the expanded categorization of progressive maritime surveillance systems to offer pronounced defense for coastal operations. Additionally, Canada owns the world's lengthiest coastlines. Therefore, MSI solutions would be in escalated demand in the Canadian marine industry.

Asia Pacific: This region witnessed expansion owing to a surge in maritime activity in advanced countries such as Japan, China, and India. The seaway manages the bulk of China's trade. Therefore, China would indicate the universal formation of monitoring solutions.

Browse the Detail Report “Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By System (Detectors, Combat Management Systems, Surveillance, and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS), and Others); By Services; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/maritime-surveillance-and-intervention-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Unseenlabs, a supplier of space-based RF monitoring for Maritime Domain Awareness, announced the launch of BRO-8, the eighth satellite in its constellation. BRO-8 was launched as a component of the Transporter-6 Mission in January 2023 by SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

In May 2022, the Naval Group and its associates completed a major operational deployment of the EFFECTOR project. This protest was held at the "Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue in the Mediterranean (CROSS MED)" & included the Naval Group-developed SeaMIS maritime monitoring and rescue control scheme and maritime remote monitoring from other European countries as part of cross-border collaborative operations.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Maritime Surveillance and Intervention market report based on system, services, application, and region:

By System Outlook

Detectors

Combat Management Systems

Surveillance and Tracking

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Others

By Services Outlook

Risk Assessment and Investigation

Maintenance and Support

Security Management

Others

By Application Outlook

Port and Critical Infrastructure Facility

Vessel Security

Coastal Surveillance

Search and rescue

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

