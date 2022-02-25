U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,250.25
    -33.75 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,894.00
    -262.00 (-0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,874.75
    -91.75 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,975.90
    -17.60 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.90
    -0.91 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.40
    -22.90 (-1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.50 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1182
    -0.0023 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9690
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4690
    -0.0080 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,643.05
    +3,626.39 (+10.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    873.66
    +80.53 (+10.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,353.33
    +145.95 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Global Market for 5G in MVNOs is Forecast to Reach $9.1 billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G MVNO Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Applications, Services and Solutions 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the impact of 5G capabilities in terms of MVNO applications, services, and solutions. This includes the scope to realize new business models, particularly in the B2Barena. This 5G MVNO market report also evaluates infrastructure and enabling technologies in support of new anticipated purpose-built networks and services such as IoT-specific, data-only, and fixed wireless-oriented MVNOs.

The report also analyzes the MVNO ecosystem including MVNE and MVNA companies and services. The report includes an assessment of potential new 5G MVNO solutions. It also provides an analysis of the services and strategy of leading MVNO, MVNA, and MVNE companies with forecasts from 2022 to 2027.

Select Report Findings:

  • The market for 5G in MVNOs is poised to reach $9.1 billion by 2027

  • North America will lead the 5G MVNO market followed by APAC and Europe

  • Enterprise segment of the 5G MVNOB2B market will reach $3.9 billion by 2027

  • AI and Machine learning technology will play a significant role in 5G enabled MVNOs

  • IoT specific and other purpose-specific B2B MVNO types will witness substantial growth

  • Purpose-built B2B service operations to realize substantial growth within the 5G MVNO market

The commercial deployment of 5G will facilitate many new and enhanced applications and services. It will also facilitate an emerging 5G MVNO opportunity that will enable existing players to improve and enhance their services as well as create opportunities for completely new purpose-built MVNOs, focused primarily on Business-to-Business(B2B) services. Many of these B2B services will leverage unique capabilities introduced with 5G technology.

For example, 5G will facilitate a significant expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) operations for cellular-based Mobile Network Operators (MNO). 5G enabled IoT WAN networks will support massive machine-type communications, providing substantially greater operational scalability for IoT services.

With this expansion, MNO hosts will have the scalability to support a variety of IoT-focused 5G MVNO market players that offer IoT services on a B2B basis within many different industry verticals. The report covers many of these companies, strategies, services, and solutions.

The introduction of 5G will enable many existing MVNOs to expand current consumer-focused services by way of a new enhanced mobile broadband. Consumer applications and services in this area include Web browsing, video, mobile office, and connected vehicles. However, the 5G MVNO market will be punctuated by a robust 5G business services market, facilitated by new capabilities.

These new capabilities are enabled via substantial improvements in reliability, latency, bandwidth, and the capacity to support highly scalable networks with much greater efficiency and effectiveness. These improvements will allow MNOs to share network resources to an unprecedented degree, facilitating a highly scalable environment for extending capabilities to MVNOs.

For example, 5G IoT networks will achieve optimization by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis, requiring the 5G MVNO service providers to reply upon 5G network slicing to ensure the quality of service demands are met.

Another noteworthy capability to be leveraged by the 5G MVNO B2B service providers is Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), which will be particularly useful for Industrial IoT(IIoT) customers. Examples of URLLC dependent apps and services include robotics, teleoperation market solutions, and other areas that are pertinent, especially to the IoT market.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Technology and Application Analysis

  • Company Analysis

  • Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022-2027

  • Conclusions and Recommendations

  • 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Services

Companies Mentioned

  • Abzorb

  • Aeris

  • Airlinq

  • Arkessa

  • Axis Telecom

  • B-Mobile

  • Boost Mobile

  • BT Mobile

  • ChatSim

  • Conecto

  • Cricket Wireless

  • Cubic Telecom

  • Cyan Digital Security

  • DH Telecom

  • Flash Wireless

  • Google Fi

  • Isoton

  • Japan Communications

  • JD Mobile

  • Kajeet (Arterra Mobility)

  • KnowRoaming (Telna)

  • KORE Wireless

  • Lenovo Connect

  • Liberty Wireless

  • Line Mobile

  • Mavoco

  • Metro by T-Mobile

  • Mint Mobile

  • MVNOU

  • NTT

  • Numerex (Sierra Wireless)

  • Pareteum (Artilium)

  • Plintron

  • Rakuten Mobile

  • Republic Wireless

  • Sakura Mobile

  • Simfony

  • Simple Mobile

  • Sky Mobile

  • SpeedTalk Mobile

  • Straight Talk

  • Stream Technologies (Arm Holdings)

  • Teleena

  • Telenabler

  • Telit

  • Tesco Mobile

  • Ting Mobile

  • TracFone

  • Transatel

  • TravelSim

  • Truphone

  • Twilio

  • US Mobile

  • Virgin Mobile

  • Visible

  • Voxi

  • X-Mobility

  • Xfinity Mobile

  • Yahoo Mobile

  • Yuantel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pdsamo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • Oil Is Surging. Why Oil Stocks Are Down. What’s Up?

    Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. Exxon Mobil (XOM) was down 2.4%, Chevron (CVX) dropped 1.9%, and oil producer EOG Resources (EOG) fell 2.2%. BP (BP), which has substantial operations in Russia, was down 8%.

  • How Low Can Stocks Go as Russia Invades Ukraine? The Chart Hints.

    When I woke up this morning, the S&P 500 futures were down 100 and the Nasdaq was down almost 500 points. It was an ugly start to the day, but the situation has improved considerably since the open. The S&P 500 is down 0.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • Russian Stocks’ 33% Crash Is Fifth-Worst in Market History

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s rout on Thursday is the fifth-worst plunge in equity market history in local currency terms as investors sold the nation’s assets following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateWestern Allies See Kyiv Falling Within Hours: Ukraine UpdateStocks Pare Slide as U.S. Announces More Sanctions: Markets WrapThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan Chase Are Falling Today

    Shares of most of the large U.S. banks took a hit Thursday along with the broader markets in the wake of news that Russian troops had invaded Ukraine. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were all down by about 4% as of 11 a.m. ET. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared early Thursday that he planned a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

  • Bank of Russia Rolls Out First Emergency Measures as Ruble Dives

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia unveiled its first emergency measures in an attempt to stabilize the financial market after President Vladimir Putin ordered an attack Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth TumblesStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on Russia Assau

  • Why European Bank Stocks Cratered Today

    At approximately 10 p.m. ET last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting -- but not only Russian stocks. Three big European banks also saw their stock prices crash this morning.

  • Coinbase stock falls as crypto platform casts doubt on Q1 outlook

    Coinbase Global Inc. stock falls more than 5% late Thursday after the Silicon Valley crypto platform crushes Wall Street expectations for its fourth quarter but cast doubt on current-quarter dealings.

  • Ukraine Invasion Sends Chill Through TSMC Shares

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics stock dropped Thursday even as those of other chipmakers rose.

  • 15 Chip Stocks That Are Real Bargains. They Just Keep Getting Cheaper.

    Semiconductors are still in short supply, but the manufacturers have taken a beating in the market regardless.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Powerful Market Rebound On Russia Invasion Sanctions; These Stocks Soar

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • Why Russian Stocks Plummeted Today

    What happened At approximately 10 p.m. Eastern last night, Russian military forces launched an all-out assault on their neighbor Ukraine. Russian stocks are plummeting as investors realize that a war, which we all hoped might remain limited in scope, has begun in earnest.

  • Carvana to buy auto auctioneer Adesa for $2.2 billion

    Carvana said it would spend $2.2 billion to buy auto auctioneer Adesa, in a move designed to improve the company's logistics network. Plus, Carvana reported record revenue in 2021, up more than 100% from the year prior.

  • Russian economy ‘can withstand’ being cut off from the rest of the world, strategist says

    DailyFX.com&nbsp;Senior Strategist&nbsp;Christopher Vecchio and American Enterprise Institute Senior Fellow Elizabeth Braw join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss markets after Russia launched a military attack against Ukraine.

  • Alibaba Stock Falls As Quarterly Revenue Growth Stalls

    BABA stock fell as the China e-commerce giant reported quarterly earnings that missed estimates as revenue growth slowed.

  • Still Truckin': Nikola to deliver 300 vehicles, hire hundreds and open hydrogen fueling in 2022

    Nikola Corp. said it would deliver between 300 and 500 electric trucks this year, add 400 people to its payroll and break ground on a hydrogen fueling hub somewhere in Arizona this year. See what else executives had to say about supply issues and more.