Global Market for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies 2023-2033: Increased Awareness of Bacteria and Infections Brought on by COVID-19 Boosts Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies 2023-2033" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The use of advanced antimicrobial and antibacterial coatings and technologies has come to the fore recently due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, and has greatly increased demand, especially for high touch surfaces in healthcare, retail, hotels, offices and the home.

Industry interest in these types of coatings products was previously hindered by high price, and mainly limited to food packaging and healthcare settings. However, a significant market opportunity has arisen for companies to develop advanced coatings and surface solutions that can counter the health hazards caused by bacteria and viruses for a wide range of applications.

Their use makes it possible to provide enhanced antimicrobial, antiviral, mold-reducing and TVOC degrading processes, that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly, allowing for exceptional hygiene standards in all areas of work and life.

As a result, it is possible create a healthier living and working environment and to offer holistic solutions to people with a diminished immune system. Antimicrobial-based surface coatings prevent the spread of bacteria, fungi and viruses via infected surfaces of so called high-traffic objects, such as door and window handles in public places, hospitals, public buildings, schools, elderly homes etc.

Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies have numerous applications, for virtually all surfaces including:

  • Medical facilities and laboratories

  • Medical equipment;

  • Fabrics and clothing like face masks;

  • Hospital furniture;

  • Hotels and other public spaces;

  • Window glass;

  • Pharmaceutical labs;

  • Packaging;

  • Food packaging areas and restaurants;

  • Food processing equipment;

  • Transportation, air ducts and air ventilation systems;

  • Appliances;

  • Sporting and exercise equipment;

  • Containers;

  • Aircraft interiors and buildings;

  • Cruise lines and other marine vessels;

  • Restroom accessories;

  • Shower enclosures;

  • Handrails;

  • Schools and childcare facilities;

  • Playgrounds.

Report contents include:

  • Current technology and materials used in Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Surfaces. These include self-cleaning coatings, photocatalytic coatings, graphene, silicon dioxide nanoparticles, silver/nanosilver, photocatalytic coatings, zinc oxide/zinc oxide nanoparticles, hydrogels, nanocellulose, carbon nanotubes, fullerenes, gold nanoparticles, cerium oxide nanoparticles, chitosan/chitosan nanoparticles, copper particles, adaptive biomaterials, electroactive smart materials, 2D materials and antibacterial liquid metals.

  • Global market revenue forecasts to 2033, broken down by applications, regions, markets and types of coatings.

  • Analysis of end user markets for Advanced Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies including:

  • Profiles of over 200 companies. Companies profiled include Advanced Materials-JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Covalon Technologies Ltd., EnvisionSQ, Fusion Bionic GmbH, GrapheneCA, Halomine, HeiQ Materials, Integricote, Kastus, MedicFibers, Nano Came Co. Ltd., Nanosono, NanoTouch Materials, Nanoveu, NBD Nanotechnologies, NitroPep, OrganoClick, PPG, Reactive Surfaces and Spartha Medical SAS


Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 ADVANCED MATERIALS USED IN ANTI-MICROBIAL COATINGS
4.1 Metallic-based coatings
4.2 Polymer-based coatings
4.3 Antimicrobial nanomaterials
4.4 Organic nanoparticles
4.4.1 Types and properties
4.5 Nanocoatings
4.6 Nanosilver and silver-ion antimicrobial coatings and additives
4.7 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)
4.8 Zinc oxide coatings and additives
4.9 Quaternary ammonium silane
4.10 Bio-based antimicrobial coatings
4.12 Gold nanoparticles (AuNPs)
4.13 Hydrogels
4.14 Antibacterial liquid metals
4.15 Two-dimensional (2D) materials
4.16 Hydrophobic and hydrophilic coatings and surfaces
4.17 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces
4.18 Oleophobic and omniphobic coatings and surfaces
4.19 Other advanced antimicrobial materials and additives in coatings

5 ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY

6 MARKETS FOR ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND SURFACES
6.1 HOUSEHOLD AND INDOOR SURFACES
6.1.1 Market drivers and trends
6.1.2 Applications
6.1.3 Global market size
6.2 MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE SETTINGS
6.2.1 Market drivers and trends
6.2.2 Applications
6.2.2.1 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)
6.2.2.2 Wound dressings
6.2.2.3 Medical equipment and instruments
6.2.2.4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)
6.2.2.5 Medical implants
6.2.3 Global market size
6.3 CLOTHING AND TEXTILES
6.3.1 Market drivers and trends
6.3.2 Applications
6.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing
6.3.3 Global market size
6.4 FOOD & BEVERAGE PRODUCTION AND PACKAGING
6.4.1 Market drivers and trends
6.4.2 Applications
6.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces
6.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging
6.4.3 Global market size
6.5 OTHER MARKETS
6.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors
6.5.2 Water and air filtration

7 ADVANCED ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGIES COMPANIES (203 companies)

8 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA

9 REFERENCES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlmm0a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-for-advanced-antimicrobial-coatings-and-technologies-2023-2033-increased-awareness-of-bacteria-and-infections-brought-on-by-covid-19-boosts-growth-301726185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

