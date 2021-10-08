U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,406.52
    +6.76 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,769.16
    +14.22 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,674.25
    +20.24 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.71
    +1.41 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.10
    +19.90 (+1.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    +0.49 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    +0.0110 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8960
    +0.2800 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,577.83
    +305.01 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,318.07
    +12.46 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,098.54
    +20.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JOBS:

September jobs report disappoints, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

Global Market for Animal Wound Care Size Projected to Touch USD 1,600 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors
·6 min read

[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Animal Wound Care Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,120 Million in 2019 to reach USD 1,600 Million by 2026, at 6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Neogen Corporation, Acelity and Others.

New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Animal Wound Care Market By Product Type, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices, Surgical Wound Care Products, By Animal Type and Companions, and By End-User: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Animal Wound Care Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,600 Million by 2026 from USD 1,120 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Overview

Animals may suffer from certain serious wounds and sutures that require serious attention. Animal wound care products are used for the treatment and recovery of damaged animal tissues associated with different wounds. Animal wound care products aid in structural restoration and blood clotting of injured tissues. Types of animal wound care products include advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, therapy devices, and surgical wound care products. The animals that are involved in the category of wound care are livestock animals and companions. End-Users such as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, home care, provide animal wound care facilities.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Animal Wound Care industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Animal Wound Care industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Animal Wound Care market during the upcoming years.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Animal Wound Care Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

  • 2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

  • 205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

  • Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

  • 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

  • Includes Updated List of tables & figures

  • Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

  • Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

  • Medtronic PLC

  • B Braun Melsungen AG

  • Ethicon Inc.

  • Jorgen Kruuse A/S

  • Neogen Corporation

  • Acelity

  • Robinson Healthcare Limited

  • Virbac

  • Bayer AG

  • 3M Company

  • Advancis Veterinary Ltd.

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

Key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Animal Wound Care Market?

  • What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Animal Wound Care Market?

  • What are the top companies operative in Animal Wound Care Market?

  • What segments are covered in Animal Wound Care Market?

  • How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Animal Wound Care Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

The increasing number of veterinary doctors associated with animal wound care has been propelling the target market growth. In addition, rising rates of pet adoption have been driving the target market growth. Moreover, growing attentiveness associated with animal health is boosting the target market growth as well. However, the rise in the charges of pet care may hinder the target market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the dearth of knowledgeable veterinary practitioners related to animal wound care is expected to harm the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing animal health cares pending is expected to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Animal Wound Care Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size 2019 Value

USD 1,120 Million

Market Forecast for 2026

USD 1,600 Million

Expected CAGR Growth

CAGR 6% from 2020-2026

Base Year

2020

Forecast Year

2020-2026

Top Market Players

Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Neogen Corporation, Acelity and Others

Segments Covered

Product Type, Animal Type, End-Users, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pricing Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

In terms of product type segment, the target market is categorized as advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, therapy devices, and surgical wound care products. Among these, the surgical wound care products category is the leading one. The rise in the adoption of surgical products for wound closure in numerous veterinary conditions that require surgeries has driven the surgical wound care products category.

In terms of animal type segment, the target market is categorized as livestock animals and companions. Among these categories, the companion animal category was the major one as the major number of cats and dogs is owned in developed economies. Also, the availability of affordable as well as fast DNA tests for the detection of diseases in dogs has augmented the companion category.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

In terms of the end-user segment, the target market is categorized as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, home care, and others. Among these categories, veterinary hospitals are the leading ones as most pet owners visit these hospitals for the treatment of their respective pets.

In terms of region, the target market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is likely to lead the target market over the forecast period owing to high expenditure on animal healthcare. Moreover, developed economies in North America such as U.S., Canada, and others have advanced animal healthcare infrastructure and facilities. This factor has augmented the target market in the region.

Browse the full “Animal Wound Care Market By Product Type, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices, Surgical Wound Care Products, By Animal Type and Companions, and By End-User: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846

This report segments the Animal Wound Care market as follows:

Global Animal Wound Care Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Advanced Wound Care Products

    • Advanced Wound Dressings

      • Hydrocolloid Dressings

      • Foam Dressings

      • Film Dressings

      • Hydrogel Dressings

      • Other Advanced Dressings

    • Other Advanced Wound Care Products

  • Traditional Wound Care Products

    • Tapes

    • Dressings

    • Bandages

    • Absorbents

    • Other Traditional Wound Care Products

  • Therapy Devices

  • Surgical Wound Care Products

    • Sutures & Staplers

    • Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues

Global Animal Wound Care Market: By Animal Type Segmentation Analysis

  • Livestock Animals

    • Pigs

    • Cattle

    • Other Livestock Animals

  • Companions

    • Cats

    • Dogs

    • Horses

    • Other companion animals

Global Animal Wound Care Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis

  • Veterinary Clinics

  • Veterinary Hospitals

  • Home Care

  • Others

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.The offer had strong appeal for would-be entrepreneurs. With an upfront investment of as little as $10,000, these new “delivery service partners” could have a fleet on the road in weeks. Amazon pledged to use its negotiating power to help the fledgling companies get better deals

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes.The extreme electricity shortage caused by soaring prices of coal in the world’s largest exporter is set to hurt China’s own growth, and the knock-on impact to supply chains could crimp a global economy struggling to emerge from the pandemic.The timing couldn’t be worse, with the shipping industry already

  • China digs in on coal, oil gains as energy crisis deepens

    China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production and oil prices jumped on Friday as a record surge in the cost of gas revived demand for the most polluting fossil fuels to keep factories open and homes heated. The rebound in economic activity from coronavirus restrictions has exposed alarmingly low supplies of natural gas leaving traders, industry executives and governments scrambling as the northern hemisphere heads into winter. The energy crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/global-energy-shortage-or-coincidence-regional-crises-2021-09-29, which has led to fuel shortages and blackouts in some countries, has highlighted the difficulty in cutting the global economy's dependency on fossil fuels as world leaders seek to revive efforts to tackle climate change at talks next month in Glasgow.

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    Oil prices have staged an epic comeback. Oil prices could have further to run, given rebounding demand and the slow return of supply. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is leading the way, which is why it's my top oil stock to buy right now.

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Here are the pros and cons of the Lordstown Motors-Foxconn deal

    Among the pros, the deal would give Lordstown Motors a bit of financial breathing room.

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Energy Fuels Stock Plunged 12%

    Shares of uranium mining specialist Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down 12% as of 2:15 p.m. EDT Wednesday, and it's not hard to figure out why the stock is struggling. According to the experts at MiningReview.com, uranium prices need to rise to about $60 a pound in order to become profitable enough to "incentivize" uranium miners to increase production. Now, thanks to significant buying by the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust (OTC: SRUU.F), uranium prices nearly doubled between mid-August and mid-September, and seemed to be heading in the general direction of $60.

  • Companies strike $1.9B Colorado natural gas pipeline deal but investor Icahn says they're overpaying

    The 2,160-mile pipeline network and natural gas hub near Meeker found a new buyer after Berkshire Hathaway walked away.

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

    HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc furnace production, begins to come online. Several steelmakers, including United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) and Nucor (NYSE: NUE), are planning new facilities.

  • Gas Prices Are on the Rise. Wall Street Is Worried About the White House’s Strategy.

    Rising gasoline, electricity and heating prices could become a liability for President Biden. But the administration is sending mixed signals about its policy.

  • This Is My Favorite Energy Stock Right Now

    I've liked this stock for a while, but the story keeps getting better and better. Here's the latest reason to love this integrated oil giant.

  • Oil rises as global energy crunch takes hold

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday to trade 4% up on the week, buoyed by a global energy crunch that has helped gas prices to record highs and prompted China to demand increased coal production. China ordered miners in Inner Mongolia to ramp up coal production on Friday to help alleviate the country's energy crunch. "As other energy prices like natural gas and coal keep pushing higher, upside risks to the oil market have started to build," said Bank of America's Christopher Kuplent.

  • Vanguard reverses decision to cut retiree medical benefit after employee outcry

    Investment giant Vanguard walked back a decision this week to cut its retiree medical benefit program, which helps pay for healthcare costs in retirement, after an outcry from current and past employees. The benefits in question are retiree medical accounts, also known as RMAs, which are investment accounts that allow individuals to pay for health insurance premiums. Vanguard, which had already stopped offering these benefits to new employees, terminated the program effective immediately on Monday, but changed its mind after workers said it was too sudden, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.