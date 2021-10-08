Global Market for Animal Wound Care Size Projected to Touch USD 1,600 Million By 2026: Facts & Factors
[205+ Pages Research Study] According to Facts and Factors market research report, the global Animal Wound Care Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 1,120 Million in 2019 to reach USD 1,600 Million by 2026, at 6% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2020-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Neogen Corporation, Acelity and Others.
New York, NY, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Animal Wound Care Market By Product Type, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices, Surgical Wound Care Products, By Animal Type and Companions, and By End-User: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” in its research database
“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Animal Wound Care Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,600 Million by 2026 from USD 1,120 Million in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”
Global Animal Wound Care Market: Overview
Animals may suffer from certain serious wounds and sutures that require serious attention. Animal wound care products are used for the treatment and recovery of damaged animal tissues associated with different wounds. Animal wound care products aid in structural restoration and blood clotting of injured tissues. Types of animal wound care products include advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, therapy devices, and surgical wound care products. The animals that are involved in the category of wound care are livestock animals and companions. End-Users such as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, home care, provide animal wound care facilities.
This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the Animal Wound Care industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the Animal Wound Care industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the Animal Wound Care market during the upcoming years.
Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Animal Wound Care Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).
Our Free Sample Report Includes:
2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis
COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included
205+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)
Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request
2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends
Includes Updated List of tables & figures
Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis
Facts and Factors research methodology
(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)
Industry Major Market Players
Medtronic PLC
B Braun Melsungen AG
Ethicon Inc.
Jorgen Kruuse A/S
Neogen Corporation
Acelity
Robinson Healthcare Limited
Virbac
Bayer AG
3M Company
Advancis Veterinary Ltd.
To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
Key questions answered in this report:
What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Animal Wound Care Market?
What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Animal Wound Care Market?
What are the top companies operative in Animal Wound Care Market?
What segments are covered in Animal Wound Care Market?
How can I get free sample reports/company profiles of the Animal Wound Care Market?
Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
The increasing number of veterinary doctors associated with animal wound care has been propelling the target market growth. In addition, rising rates of pet adoption have been driving the target market growth. Moreover, growing attentiveness associated with animal health is boosting the target market growth as well. However, the rise in the charges of pet care may hinder the target market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the dearth of knowledgeable veterinary practitioners related to animal wound care is expected to harm the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing animal health cares pending is expected to create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period.
Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)
Global Animal Wound Care Market: Report Scope
Report Attribute
Details
Market Size 2019 Value
USD 1,120 Million
Market Forecast for 2026
USD 1,600 Million
Expected CAGR Growth
CAGR 6% from 2020-2026
Base Year
2020
Forecast Year
2020-2026
Top Market Players
Medtronic PLC, B Braun Melsungen AG, Ethicon Inc., Jorgen Kruuse A/S, Neogen Corporation, Acelity and Others
Segments Covered
Product Type, Animal Type, End-Users, and Region
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Pricing Options
Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
In terms of product type segment, the target market is categorized as advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, therapy devices, and surgical wound care products. Among these, the surgical wound care products category is the leading one. The rise in the adoption of surgical products for wound closure in numerous veterinary conditions that require surgeries has driven the surgical wound care products category.
In terms of animal type segment, the target market is categorized as livestock animals and companions. Among these categories, the companion animal category was the major one as the major number of cats and dogs is owned in developed economies. Also, the availability of affordable as well as fast DNA tests for the detection of diseases in dogs has augmented the companion category.
Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)
In terms of the end-user segment, the target market is categorized as veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, home care, and others. Among these categories, veterinary hospitals are the leading ones as most pet owners visit these hospitals for the treatment of their respective pets.
In terms of region, the target market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is likely to lead the target market over the forecast period owing to high expenditure on animal healthcare. Moreover, developed economies in North America such as U.S., Canada, and others have advanced animal healthcare infrastructure and facilities. This factor has augmented the target market in the region.
Browse the full “Animal Wound Care Market By Product Type, Traditional Wound Care Products, Therapy Devices, Surgical Wound Care Products, By Animal Type and Companions, and By End-User: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" https://www.fnfresearch.com/animal-wound-care-market-by-product-type-advanced-846
This report segments the Animal Wound Care market as follows:
Global Animal Wound Care Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis
Advanced Wound Care Products
Advanced Wound Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Foam Dressings
Film Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Other Advanced Dressings
Other Advanced Wound Care Products
Traditional Wound Care Products
Tapes
Dressings
Bandages
Absorbents
Other Traditional Wound Care Products
Therapy Devices
Surgical Wound Care Products
Sutures & Staplers
Tissue Adhesives, Sealants, & Glues
Global Animal Wound Care Market: By Animal Type Segmentation Analysis
Livestock Animals
Pigs
Cattle
Other Livestock Animals
Companions
Cats
Dogs
Horses
Other companion animals
Global Animal Wound Care Market: By End-User Segmentation Analysis
Veterinary Clinics
Veterinary Hospitals
Home Care
Others
About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):
Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.
Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.
Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch
Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch
Contact Us:
Facts & Factors
USA: +1-347-989-3985
Email: sales@fnfresearch.com
Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com
Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com