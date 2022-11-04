U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

The Global Market for Biobased and Natural Microbeads to 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Biobased and Natural Microbeads to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plastic microbeads are a multi-billion dollar market, with applications in markets ranging from cosmetics to oil & gas. However, their use is limited in some applications, and regulatory curbs regarding use are likely to increase. The replacement of plastic microbeads with biodegradable and non-toxic alternatives is increasingly important and the market will grow to meet both regulatory demands and increased use of microbeads in healthcare (e.g. pharmaceuticals and drug delivery), food and beverages, paints and coatings, and cosmetics and personal care sectors.

Microplastics can be separated into primary and secondary microplastics. Primary microplastics are mostly thermoset and thermoplast plastic materials that have been added to products to fulfil a certain function. For example, these synthetic non-degradable polymers are used in personal care and cosmetics for exfoliation, film formation, sorbents for delivering active ingredients, skin conditioning etc..

While some of these microbeads are clearly visible, others are in the micro- or nanometre range. Personal care and cosmetic products since the 1990s have been increasingly formulated to include microbeads to improve their abrasive and other qualities. Many companies have curtailed their use or pivoted to natural alternatives, but it still represents a sizeable global market.

Secondary microplastics are formed by the fragmentation of macroplastics (>5 mm) by processes such as weathering of plastic litter and paint layers, as well as wear of car tyres and are the main focus of environmental concerns. However, primary microplastics also raise issues and are a target for regulation. Therefore the developments of biobased and natural alternatives has grown in recent years.

This report covers primary microplastics based on petroleum-based polymers and biobased and natural alternatives in the following markets:

  • Personal care.

  • Cosmetics.

  • Agriculture and horticulture.

  • Paints and coatings.

  • Oil and gas.

  • Medical and pharma.

  • Industrial abrasives.

Commercially available biodegradable plastics and natural materials used as primary microplastic alternatives covered include:

  • natural hard materials

  • starch based materials

  • bacteria based materials (e.g. PHA)

  • soy based materials

  • cellulose based materials

  • lignin based materials

  • natural fibers (e.g. bamboo, jute, sisal, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 REPORT METHODOLOGY

2 MICROPLASTICS ADDED TO PRODUCTS MARKET

3 MICROPLASTIC ALTERNATIVES-CELLULOSE AND OTHER NATURAL MICROBEADS MARKET

4 PRODUCER PROFILES

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

  • Alberta Innovates

  • AMSilk GmbH

  • Andritz Oy

  • Anellotech

  • Anomera, Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei Corporation

  • BioLogiQ, Inc.

  • Bioweg

  • Blue Goose Biorefineries

  • Calyxia

  • CELLiCON

  • Celluforce, Inc

  • CH-Bioforce Oy

  • CIMV

  • Daicel Corporation

  • Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

  • Eckart GmbH

  • 525 Solutions, Inc.

  • Grabio Greentech Corporation

  • JNC Corporation

  • JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

  • Lactips

  • LignoPure GmbH

  • Nafigate Corporation-Hydal

  • Naturbeads

  • NatureWorks LLC

  • novamont

  • Rengo

  • TECNARO GmbH

  • TerraVerdae BioWorks

  • Versalis spa

  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ko9mts

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


