The Global Market for Biobased and Natural Microbeads to 2027: Upcoming Regulatory Restrictions on Plastic Microbeads Bodes Well for Sector

Plastic microbeads are a multi-billion dollar market, with applications in markets ranging from cosmetics to oil & gas. However, their use is limited in some applications, and regulatory curbs regarding use are likely to increase. The replacement of plastic microbeads with biodegradable and non-toxic alternatives is increasingly important and the market will grow to meet both regulatory demands and increased use of microbeads in healthcare (e.g. pharmaceuticals and drug delivery), food and beverages, paints and coatings, and cosmetics and personal care sectors.

Microplastics can be separated into primary and secondary microplastics. Primary microplastics are mostly thermoset and thermoplast plastic materials that have been added to products to fulfil a certain function. For example, these synthetic non-degradable polymers are used in personal care and cosmetics for exfoliation, film formation, sorbents for delivering active ingredients, skin conditioning etc..

While some of these microbeads are clearly visible, others are in the micro- or nanometre range. Personal care and cosmetic products since the 1990s have been increasingly formulated to include microbeads to improve their abrasive and other qualities. Many companies have curtailed their use or pivoted to natural alternatives, but it still represents a sizeable global market.

Secondary microplastics are formed by the fragmentation of macroplastics (>5 mm) by processes such as weathering of plastic litter and paint layers, as well as wear of car tyres and are the main focus of environmental concerns. However, primary microplastics also raise issues and are a target for regulation. Therefore the developments of biobased and natural alternatives has grown in recent years.

This report covers primary microplastics based on petroleum-based polymers and biobased and natural alternatives in the following markets:

Personal care.

Cosmetics.

Agriculture and horticulture.

Paints and coatings.

Oil and gas.

Medical and pharma.

Industrial abrasives.

Commercially available biodegradable plastics and natural materials used as primary microplastic alternatives covered include:

natural hard materials

starch based materials

bacteria based materials (e.g. PHA)

soy based materials

cellulose based materials

lignin based materials

natural fibers (e.g. bamboo, jute, sisal, etc.)

1 REPORT METHODOLOGY

2 MICROPLASTICS ADDED TO PRODUCTS MARKET

3 MICROPLASTIC ALTERNATIVES-CELLULOSE AND OTHER NATURAL MICROBEADS MARKET

4 PRODUCER PROFILES

5 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Alberta Innovates

AMSilk GmbH

Andritz Oy

Anellotech

Anomera, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BioLogiQ, Inc.

Bioweg

Blue Goose Biorefineries

Calyxia

CELLiCON

Celluforce, Inc

CH-Bioforce Oy

CIMV

Daicel Corporation

Daito Kasei Kogyo Co.

Eckart GmbH

525 Solutions, Inc.

Grabio Greentech Corporation

JNC Corporation

JRS Pharma GmbH & Co. KG

Lactips

LignoPure GmbH

Nafigate Corporation-Hydal

Naturbeads

NatureWorks LLC

novamont

Rengo

TECNARO GmbH

TerraVerdae BioWorks

Versalis spa

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

