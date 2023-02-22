The Global Market for Cellulose Fibers and Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033: Asia Leads the Way in Growing Sector
Cellulose is the main component of plant cell walls and a natural polymer. It is bio-based, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable, carbon binding and safe for people and the environment and is an important product for the replacement of fossil-based materials. The market for bio-based and biodegradable cellulose fibers has experienced strong growth in the last decade and this trend is expected to continue with the growth in the circular bio-based economy.
The market for cellulose nanofibers (CNF) has also experienced significant recent growth, especially in Asia. Cellulose nanofibers are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.
They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.
Report contents include:
Cellulose fiber market
Opportunities in cellulose fibers.
Recycling of cellulose fibers.
Global production capacities, by cellulose fiber producer, current and planned.
Commercialized products on the market incorporating Cellulose fibers.
Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
Cellulose fibers pricing.
Market analysis for cellulose fibers in:
Textiles.
Packaging.
Hygiene/non-wovens.
Composites.
Analysis of alternative feedstocks (non-wood fibres, textile waste etc.).
Profiles of 39 cellulose fibers companies. Companies profiled include Freyzein, GenCrest Bio Products, HeiQ Materials AG, Infinited Fiber Company, Kelheim Fibres, Kemira OyJ, Lenzing AG, Nanollose, PHP Fibers GmbH, Renewcell, SaXcell BV, Tencel
Cellulose nanofiber market
Opportunities in cellulose nanofibers.
Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.
Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.
Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).
CNF applications by industry.
Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
Cellulose nanofibers pricing.
Markets analysis for CNFs in Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Cellulose fibers
1.3 Cellulose nanofibers
2 CELLULOSE FIBERS MARKET
2.1 Market supply chain
2.2 Production capacities
2.3 Pricing
2.4 Products
2.5 Packaging
2.6 Textiles
2.7 Hygiene products
2.8 Composites
2.9 Filter media
2.10 Other markets
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET
3.1 Market supply chain
3.2 Pricing
3.3 Products
3.4 Packaging
3.5 Textiles
3.6 Hygiene and sanitary products
3.7 Composites
3.8 Automotive
3.9 Construction
3.10 Biomedicine and healthcare
3.11 Paints and coatings
3.12 Aerogels
3.13 Oil and gas
3.14 Filtration
3.15 Rheology modifiers
4 CELLULOSE FIBER COMPANY PROFILES (39 company profiles)
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (94 company profiles)
6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
6.1 Report scope
6.2 Research methodology
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
BIO-LUTIONS International AG
Birla Cellulose
Borregaard ChemCell
Cellucomp Ltd.
Fiberlean Technologies
Freyzein
GenCrest Bio Products
HeiQ Materials AG
Honext
Infinited Fiber Company
International Fibres Group (IFG)
Ioncell
Kelheim Fibres
Kemira OyJ
Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
Lenzing AG
LIST Technology AG
Lubrizol Advanced Materials
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
Nanollose
NewRetex A/S
Noosa Fiber
Nordic Bioproducts Group
Panasonic
PHP Fibers GmbH
Releaf Paper
Re:newcell
Sappi Limited
SaXcell BV
Sparkle Innovations
Stora Enso Oyj
Teijin Aramid
Tencel
TreeToTextile
Woodspin
Zelfo Technology GmbH
Aichemist Metal Inc.
ANPOLY, Inc.
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Azul Energy
Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.
Betulium Oy
Cellfion AB
Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)
Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
CNNT
Daicel Corporation
DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
Daio Paper Corporation
Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
Denso Corporation
DIC
DKS Co. Ltd.
Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.
Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
Fillerbank Limited
Fibrecoat GmbH
FineCell Sweden AB
Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
Glamarium OU Technologies
Granbio Technologies
GS Alliance Co. Ltd.
Guilin Qihong Technology
Hansol Paper., Ltd.
Hattori Shoten K.K.
Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
i-Compology Corporation
Kami Shoji Company
Kao Corporation
KRI, Inc.
Maniwa Biochemical
Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.
Marusumi Paper Company Limited
Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.
Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.
Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.
Moorim P&P
MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.
NANOGRAFI Co. Inc
Natural Friend
Nature Costech Co., Ltd.
Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.
Nippon Paper Group, Inc.
Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
Norske Skog ASA
Ocean TuniCell AS
Omura Paint Co., Ltd.
Oji Holdings Corporation
Performance BioFilaments Inc
Rengo Co., Ltd.
Ripro Corporation
Rise Innventia AB
Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.
Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd
Seiko PMC Corporation
Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
Shinwa Kako KK
Starlite Co., Ltd.
Sugino Machine Limited
Svilosa AD
Take Cite Co., Ltd.
Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd
Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.
Tentok Paper Co. Ltd
Toagosei Co. Ltd.
Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.
Toray Industries, Inc.
Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
Toyota Boshoku Corporation
TPS, Inc
TS Tech Co., Ltd.
Ube Industries, Ltd.
Unitika Co., Ltd.
University of Maine Process Development Center
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)
VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc
VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
Xylocel Oy
Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.
Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.
Zeoform
Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.
ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd
