U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,502.75
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,430.00
    -120.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,743.25
    -84.75 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.90
    -6.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.00
    +1.04 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.90
    -2.60 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.38
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0898
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.5560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    +3.64 (+19.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8640
    +0.2740 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,318.70
    -1,350.54 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.05
    -39.61 (-3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,582.35
    -31.37 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides a detailed description of centrifugation in life sciences and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of centrifugation in life sciences.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250584/?utm_source=GNW


The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.

By product type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into disc stack centrifuges, high-speed centrifuges, high-capacity centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, blood banking centrifuges and ultracentrifuges.

By model type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges.

By application, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals and clinical diagnostics.

By end use, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into lab scale and production scale.

This report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.

This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for centrifugation in life sciences, as well as competition and key player strategies and performance.The discussion is focused on major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions.

The report also emphasizes company profiles for major vendors, including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market share and upcoming regional demand for centrifugation in life sciences.

Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Eppendorf AG, NuAire, Alfa Laval Corporate AB and GEA Group AG. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:
- 50 tables
- An overview of the global centrifugation market
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Highlights of the market potential for centrifugation market based on product type, model type, application, end use, and region
- Detailed overview of centrifugation process, basics, and types of centrifugation separations; and information on centrifuges used in pharmaceutical manufacturing
- Discussion on applications of centrifuges in pharmaceutical companies and description of centrifuges used for RTPCR testing of COVID-19
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Alfa Laval AB, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cardinal Health, Eppendorf, GEA Group AG, and Sartorius AG

Summary:
The global market for centrifugation in life sciences was valued at $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach $REDACTED through 2026.

Technological advancement and adoption of innovative rotor designs are key factors driving the global market. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals and the growing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies contribute to growth in the market.

The global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented in this report by product type, model type, application, end user and region.

Reasons for Doing This Study
This study was conducted in order to provide detailed information regarding new developments and the importance, application of centrifugation in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing.This industry is experiencing moderate growth; there are new centrifugation methods in RTPCR testing that came about via COVID-19 diagnostic procedures.

This study also highlights potential growth in the market. Market players are thoroughly discussed in this report, along with market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and financials.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250584/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That This Insider Is Aggressively Buying

    From an investment standpoint, the first quarter of 2022 brought confusion more than anything else, markets fell down and bounced back up. The main question to answer right now is whether the bounce is real or just a dead cat. Either way, however, there are going to be opportunities for investors. As for choosing stocks to buy into, investors will need some clear signal. One popular sign to follow: the corporate insiders. These company officers can leverage their positions with their companies t

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL, MSFT, FB Among 29 Stocks On This Screen

    Who joins GOOGL stock and Microsoft on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO?

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • Tilray Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    Before trading kicks into action on Wednesday (April 6), Tilray (TLRY) will present F3Q22’s financial results (February quarter). Those with an optimistic bent might want to lower expectations, if Canaccord’s Matt Bottomley’s forecast is anything to go by. “For the quarter, we are expecting the combination of a seasonally slower period and continued macro-level headwinds in the Canadian recreational environment (namely saturated competition and pricing pressures) to result in a relatively flat p

  • AMD Is About as Hot as It Gets: Here's How to Trade It

    Long-time Sarge fave Advanced Micro Devices had agreed to acquire edge computing startup Pensando for about $1.9B... just weeks after closing the $50B deal to acquire Xilinx. It wasn't long before another long-time Sarge fave, AMD CEO Lisa Su herself, was out and about talking up the deal, and her firm. Su appeared at CNBC, She spoke about "doubling down on the data center" where the firm competes against the likes of Nvidia and Marvell Technology as well as others.

  • Jack Dorsey Has a Message That Will Make Elon Musk Very Happy

    The Twitter founder and Tesla CEO like each other and have often stood up for each other in the face of adversity.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Why Did Nio Stock Drop Today?

    Investors in electric vehicle (EV) companies look for technology that can differentiate one company from its competitors. Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) offers a battery swap technology that is unique, and it received some publicity today. One might think that would move Nio shares higher, but that's not the case, at least this morning.

  • Why Rivian Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) took a hit immediately after the company released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update on March 10. In its quarterly report, Rivian said several factors led it to reduce its production volume guidance for 2022. The company identified headwinds including a planned 10-day shutdown to improve its production lines, supply chain constraints, a spike in COVID-19 cases from the spread of the omicron variant, and even severe winter weather at its Illinois facility.

  • Why Nanox Stock Continued Jumping Higher Today

    The company is a tangible step closer to realizing its ultimate vision -- but it's still a long road ahead.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Two Properties In Just Two Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings today; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and two of the properties were fully funded just two hours later. The first property to sell out was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was acquired by Arrived Homes for $28

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are sliding 4.5% at 10:41 a.m. ET on Tuesday. After hitting a recent high of $29.44 per share on March 29, AMC's stock has given up about a quarter of the gains it made on the announcement that the company was investing in a gold and silver miner. The news pushed the stock out of the doldrums it had been in for months as traders anticipated that the "mother of all short squeezes" (MOASS) had arrived, but the upward momentum quickly stalled and now it's resuming its downward trajectory again.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Recession Warning Bells Are Ringing. These Banks Look Strong.

    Last week, yields on short-dated Treasury debt rose above those on longer-dated securities in the first so-called yield-curve inversion in nearly three years.

  • Top-Rated AbbVie Stock Hits Record High As It Looks To Expand A Decades-Old Solution

    AbbVie stock popped Tuesday after announcing promising test results that could expand use of a treatment for blurry vision.

  • Why Starbucks Stock Tasted Sour on Tuesday

    A Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) coffee might be a fine way to enhance an investor's day, but we can't say the same about the company's stock so far this week. For the second day in a row, the latte slinger saw its share price decline notably. Probably the more impactful of the two notes was the one from Wedbush's Nick Setyan.