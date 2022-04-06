ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides a detailed description of centrifugation in life sciences and the latest technologies in the market. The report includes market estimates for different types of centrifugation in life sciences.

New York, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Market for Centrifugation in Life Sciences Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250584/?utm_source=GNW





The report also includes recent technological developments and assessments of product performance in the market.



By product type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into disc stack centrifuges, high-speed centrifuges, high-capacity centrifuges, multipurpose centrifuges, microcentrifuges, blood banking centrifuges and ultracentrifuges.



By model type, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into benchtop centrifuges and floor-standing centrifuges.



By application, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into bio-pharmaceuticals and clinical diagnostics.



By end use, the global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented into lab scale and production scale.



This report discusses the qualitative and quantitative factors influencing market growth. Market drivers, restraints and opportunities are discussed in the report.



This report discusses some of the major drivers and restraints in the global market for centrifugation in life sciences, as well as competition and key player strategies and performance.The discussion is focused on major market players, trends in product launches, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions.



The report also emphasizes company profiles for major vendors, including company overview, key product offerings, financial statistics and recent developments. The report provides insights on market share and upcoming regional demand for centrifugation in life sciences.



Some of the major market players discussed in the report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher Corporation) and Eppendorf AG, NuAire, Alfa Laval Corporate AB and GEA Group AG. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021 through 2026. Estimated values used are based on manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.



Report Includes:

- 50 tables

- An overview of the global centrifugation market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, 2020, 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights of the market potential for centrifugation market based on product type, model type, application, end use, and region

- Detailed overview of centrifugation process, basics, and types of centrifugation separations; and information on centrifuges used in pharmaceutical manufacturing

- Discussion on applications of centrifuges in pharmaceutical companies and description of centrifuges used for RTPCR testing of COVID-19

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast, and assessment of new developments in the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players including Alfa Laval AB, Beckman Coulter Inc., Cardinal Health, Eppendorf, GEA Group AG, and Sartorius AG



Summary:

The global market for centrifugation in life sciences was valued at $REDACTED in 2020.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to reach $REDACTED through 2026.



Technological advancement and adoption of innovative rotor designs are key factors driving the global market. Increasing use of molecular diagnostics in hospitals and the growing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical research studies contribute to growth in the market.



The global market for centrifugation in life sciences is segmented in this report by product type, model type, application, end user and region.



Reasons for Doing This Study

This study was conducted in order to provide detailed information regarding new developments and the importance, application of centrifugation in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing.This industry is experiencing moderate growth; there are new centrifugation methods in RTPCR testing that came about via COVID-19 diagnostic procedures.



This study also highlights potential growth in the market. Market players are thoroughly discussed in this report, along with market shares, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions and financials.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06250584/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



