The global market for enteric disease testing is estimated at USD 1.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 2.4 billion by 2026

Foodborne illnesses have affected socioeconomic development by straining health care systems and trade. The factors fueling the growth of the enteric disease testing market are the implementation of stringent regulations related to contaminant detection, growth in consumer awareness, and humid atmospheric conditions, which are leading to an increase in contamination in food.

In order to address enteric disease concerns, caused by foodborne illness, skey players in the various regions will need to further improve upon their food safety monitoring programs.



The food segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the by end use segment for the enteric disease testing market.

The global food trade has been expanding and providing consumers with access to a wider variety of foods throughout the year.Expanding trade has led to the emergence of food contaminants, bringing diversity of food safety regulations and standards in different countries into focus.



Growth in international trade creates the need for global mandates and regulations on food safety, which is a significant factor that drives the market for enteric disease testing.



By technology, the rapid technology segment is projected to account for the fastest market share in enteric disease testing market.



Rapid technology is widely used by various testing companies as it offers various advantages like quick results, greater sensitivity, and reliability, which have enabled manufacturers of assured claims to provide safety and quality in their products. Technological advancements, such as chromatography and spectrometry, witness low adoption in South America and Africa but witness increasing adoption in countries of the Asia Pacific region due to the growing investments from current market leaders.



The meat, poultry and seafood sub-segment within the food end use segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of enteric disease testing market over the forecast period.



Bacterial contamination takes place at all stages of slaughtering, leading to foodborne diseases.Defeathering or skinning is a stage where maximum contamination occurs due to improper handling of animals and unhygienic conditions.



Inappropriate equipment cleaning procedures have been responsible for the cross-contamination of products. Thus, the demand for their testing is increasing in meat, poultry, and seafood products

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest market share in the global enteric disease testing market.



The North American region is considered to have one of the most advanced food safety programs, however, it faces major challenges.Several factors affect food safety, these include introduction & use of new technologies, more sophisticated distribution systems, inappropriate production and manufacturing systems, and increased access to imported foods.



Outsourcing enteric diseases testing has benefited food producers in cutting down costs and has encouraged the growth of this market.



