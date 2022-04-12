U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

Global market for Ethyl Polysilicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% until 2032

FACT.MR
·5 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Ethyl Polysilicate Market Analysis By Type (Ethyl Polysilicate 28, Ethyl Polysilicate 32 & Ethyl Polysilicate 40) By Application (Ethyl Polysilicate as a Residential Binding Agent, Cross-linking Agent, Adhesive Agent & Synthesis of Silica) By End Use & Region, Forecast 2022 – 2032.

United States, Rockville, MD, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent report published by Fact.MR, during the forecast period (2022-2032), the global market for ethyl polysilicate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 450 Million. For the deposition of silicon acid produced by complete hydrolysis, ethyl polysilicates are used.

Ethyl polysilicate market share from silica synthesis increased by more than 3.6 % over the historical period. The product is widely used as an adhesive, binder, and sealant in end-use industries such as oil and gas and metallurgy to protect oil wells, refineries, and metallic surfaces from water contaminants. These chemicals protect wells from hydrolysis, preserving crude oil quality and yield and propelling industry growth.

The crosslinking agent segment is expected to account for one-third of demand by 2032, with a CAGR of 3% between 2022 and 2032. Because of its low VOC emissions and environmental friendliness, ethyl polysilicate is increasingly being used as a crosslinking agent in cold-curing silicone rubber systems.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Ethyl Polysilicate as an Adhesive Agent "
42 Tables and
93 Figures
170 Pages
Get Sample PDF of this report at:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4482

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global ethyl polysilicate market to flourish 1.6x from 2022 to 2032

  • Cross-linking agent manufacturing to be key application area, flourishing at a 3% value CAGR

  • Ceramics manufacturing to yield a value of US$ 170 Million by 2022

  • APAC to emerge as an opportunistic market, flourishing at a 5% value CAGR

  • Europe to be the next most attractive market, documenting a 4% value CAGR

  • By type, ethyl polysilicate 40 to exceed a valuation of US$ 320 Million by 2032

“As organizations seek to modernize operational legacy, enterprises are adopting various application transformation solutions. This is helping them reduce operational costs, eliminate complexity and increase data consistency across disparate platforms," comments a Fact.MR analyst.

To learn more about Ethyl Polysilicate for Synthesis of Silica, you can get in touch with our Analyst at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4482

Competitive Landscape

Dr. Khan Industrial Consultants Pvt. Ltd, Wacker, Nangtong Chengua Chemical, Momentive, COLCOAT, Evonik, and Changzhou Wujin Hengye Chemical are among the major manufacturers in the global ethyl polysilicate industry. Manufacturers are forming strategic alliances, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and capacity expansion, in order to implement new technology and increase production capacity to meet rising demand.

  • In 2021, Wacker will introduce SILESTER® XAR, a ready-to-use, prehydrolyzed ethyl silicate hybrid binder. SILESTER® XAR's solvent is a mixture of ethanol and 2-propanol. Hybrid binders have excellent storage and processing properties due to their unique formulation and manufacturing technology.

Get Customization on this Demand of Ethyl Polysilicate for Paints and Coatings Report for Specific Research Solutions at
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4482

Global Ethyl Polysilicate Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

  • By Type

    • Ethyl Polysilicate 28

    • Ethyl Polysilicate 32

    • Ethyl Polysilicate 40

  • By Application

    • Ethyl Polysilicate as a Residential Binding Agent

    • Ethyl Polysilicate as a Cross-linking Agent

    • Ethyl Polysilicate as an Adhesive Agent

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Synthesis of Silica

  • By End Use

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Paints and Coatings

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Chemicals

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Metals

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Textiles

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Pharmaceuticals

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Ceramics

    • Ethyl Polysilicate for Opticals

  • By Region

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • APAC

    • MEA

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4482

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global application transformation market, presenting historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (ethyl polysilicate 28, ethyl polysilicate 32 and ethyl polysilicate 40), application (residential binding agent, cross-linking agent, adhesive agent and synthesis of silica) and end use (paints and coatings, chemicals, metals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, ceramics and opticals) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

About the Chemical and Material Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemical and material team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies, conducted by Fact.MR:
Increasing Wastewater Due to Insoluble Dyes Restraining Growth - Traditional dyes consume large amount of water and are insoluble. This often leads to wastage of water, which could limit the growth of the market to an extent.

Growth in Electrical & Electronics and Industrial Machinery to Fuel Market Growth - Electronics components and parts are coated and electroplated to improve corrosion resistance, enhance the electrical conductivity and escalate the solder ability of the component against wear.

Rising Demand from Mining Industries to Propel Market Growth - The froth flotation chemicals are used greatly in the mining industry as numerous minerals such as quartz, barite, calcite, phosphate, feldspar, potash etc. are extracted using flotation method.

Global Anti-Seize Compounds Market End-Use Insights - Anti-Seize Compounds have been widely utilized in the automotive & transportation and petrochemicals sectors, which together account for more than quarter of the global anti-seize market.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583


