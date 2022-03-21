Global Market for Flexible, Printed and Thin Film Batteries 2022-2032: Demand set to Explode in Next Decade in IoT, Wearables, Flexible Electronics, Sensors and Electric Vehicle Applications

DUBLIN, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Demand for advanced batteries has increased greatly in recent years and the market for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries will explode in the next decade in Internet of Things (IoT), wearables, flexible electronics, sensors and electric vehicle applications.

The growth in flexible electronics has resulted in increased demand for flexible, stretchable, bendable, rollable and foldable batteries as power sources for application in flexible and wearable devices. Mass manufacturing of solid-state batteries, while in its infancy, will have a huge impact on the market for electric vehicles, allowing for enhanced safety, range and performance.



As well as requiring characteristics such as low cost and high energy density and power density, battery requirements for new technologies include:

small footprint (conventional batteries take up to 40% of the space of wearables and mobile phones)

flexibility

various form factors

shape conformability

easy integration with devices.

The Global Market for Flexible, Printed, and Thin Film Batteries 2022 covers all the latest developments, key player activities, end user market applications and current and future trends.



Report content includes:

State of market and technology developments for Flexible, Printed, and Solid-State Thin Film batteries, applications, future trends & opportunities and global players products and activities.

Technologies covered include printed batteries, solid-state batteries, thin-film lithium batteries, 2D and 3D Micro-batteries, carbon-zinc batteries, stretchable batteries, rollable batteries, Fiber-shaped lithium-ion batteries, foldable batteries, cable-shaped batteries, thin flexible supercapacitors, transparent batteries.

Global revenues by battery types and markets 2020-2032

Markets covered include wearables, electronic textiles, medical devices, diagnostics, implantables and skin patches, cosmetic, portable electronics, internet of things wireless sensor and connected device, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, smart cards, and smart labels for food packaging, supply-chain logistics etc.

143 in depth company profiles. Companies profiled include Addionics, Ateios Systems, Blackstone Resources AG, Blue Solutions, Blue Spark Technologies, Inc., Britishvolt, Factorial Energy, Ilika, ProLogium, QuantumScape, Sakuu, Solid Power, and Sparkz.

Story continues



Key Topics Covered:



1 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Current market for batteries

2.2 Market drivers

2.3 Main global battery and supercapacitor players

2.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries

2.5 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

2.6 Battery market megatrends

2.7 Roadmap for battery development

2.8 Use of nanomaterials and other advanced materials

2.9 The global market for thin film, printed, flexible & stretchable, batteries

2.10 Market challenges

2.11 Industry developments 2020-2022



3 SOLID-STATE THIN FILM BATTERIES

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Features and advantages

3.1.2 Technical specifications

3.1.3 Types

3.1.4 Microbatteries

3.1.4.1 Introduction

3.1.4.2 Materials

3.1.4.3 Applications

3.1.4.4 3D designs

3.1.5 Bulk solid-state batteries

3.1.6 Iron-sulfur chemistry ASSB (all-solid-state battery)

3.2 Shortcomings and market challenges for solid-state thin film batteries

3.3 Companies



4 FLEXIBLE BATTERIES (including stretchable, rollable, bendable and foldable)

4.1 Technical specifications

4.2 Flexible electronics

4.3 Flexible Lithium-ion Batteries

4.3.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

4.3.2 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries

4.3.3 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries

4.4 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries

4.5 Flexible zinc-based batteries

4.6 Fiber-shaped lithium-ion battery

4.7 Cable-type batteries

4.8 Battery on wire

4.9 Needle battery

4.10 Transparent battery

4.11 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

4.12 Companies



5 PRINTED BATTERIES

5.1 Technical specifications

5.2 Zinc-based printed batteries

5.3 Printed rechargeable NMH battery

5.4 3D Printed batteries

5.5 Printed supercapacitors

5.6 Companies



6 MARKETS FOR FLEXIBLE, PRINTED AND THIN FILM BATTERIES

6.1 IoT

6.2 Medical devices

6.3 Medical implantables

6.4 Skin patches

6.5 Smart Cards

6.6 RFID

6.7 Sensors

6.8 Wearables

6.8.1 Wrist-worn wearables

6.8.2 Foot-worn wearables

6.9 E-textiles

6.10 Automotive, Transport

6.11 Micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)

6.12 Power banks

6.13 Smart packaging

6.14 Large scale energy storage

6.15 Foldable smartphones



7 COMPANY PROFILES

24M

3DOM

Addionics

Ateios Systems

Blackstone Resources AG

Blue Solutions

Blue Spark Technologies

Britishvolt

EnFilmT

Factorial Energy

Galaxy

Galaxy

Ilika Inc.

Intel

Motorola

ProLogium

QuantumScape

Sakuu

Soelect. Solid Power

Sparkz

TCL rollable phone

ThinkPad

ULTRALIFE

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hltbq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-market-for-flexible-printed-and-thin-film-batteries-2022-2032-demand-set-to-explode-in-next-decade-in-iot-wearables-flexible-electronics-sensors-and-electric-vehicle-applications-301506578.html

SOURCE Research and Markets