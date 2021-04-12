Report Scope: This report studies the global market for food additives with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).

The scope of this report is broad and covers markets for food additives that are used globally.



The market is broken down by type, application, origin of the source and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.



This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining the growth in the overall market for food additives; growth in the individual segments of the food additives industry, as well as the subcategories within those segments; new developments in the market; and current research and future opportunities in the food additives industry.



The research uncovers many paradigm shifts in the studied market, in terms of regional competitive advantages, the competitive landscape among the key players in the food additives industry and market dynamics.A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences that were needed to analyze the future trends of this market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and available patents.



Depending on who is doing the categorization, there can be a large number of food additive categories, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume exotic additives with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important classes of food additives, both the older and mature products, such as acidifiers (acidulants) and colorants, as well as newer products, such as the large “calorie-reduction (CR) agent” segment, which includes fat replacers and non-nutritive sweeteners.



The scope of this study is limited to those chemical products and materials specifically considered food additives. Two terms describe the type of materials considered here -

- Direct food additives, which means those intentionally added to food, as opposed to chemicals that, for example, can migrate into food from packaging materials. The latter are called indirect food additives and are outside the scope of the report.

- Non-nutritive food additives, as opposed to food ingredients. The simplest way to differentiate these categories is that additives tend to improve the food but do not add nutritional value. Therefore, the report excludes caloric sweeteners such as sugar and high-fructose syrups, mineral and vitamin supplements, caloric flavorings like butter and chocolate (usually added in larger than trace amounts), and other food ingredients.



Because food additives are, for the most part, high value-added, specialty chemicals, often produced to an end user’s specifications, volumes in pounds are less meaningful than market values in dollars. For this reason, all market estimates and forecasts are in constant 2019 U.S. dollars and are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.



Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of the market for food additives is examined, and growth rates and reasons for growth of each food additive segment are provided. This report examines the following segments -



Food additives, which includes the subcategories -

- Acidulants.

- Citric acid.

- Lactic acid.

- Phosphoric acid.

- Malic acid.

- Others.

- Calorie-reduction agents.

- Fat replacers.

- Carbohydrate-based.

- Fat-based.

- Protein-based.

- Non-nutritive sweeteners.

- Acesulfame-K.

- Aspartame.

- Reb-A (Stevia-derived).

- Saccharin.

- Sucralose.

- Others.

- Colorants.

- Natural colorants.

- Carotenoid colors.

- Caramel colors.

- Others.

- Synthetic colorants.

- Flavors and flavor enhancers.

- Flavors.

- Essential oils.

- Vanillin.

- Others.

- Flavor enhancers.

- MSG (Monosodium glutamate).

- Others.

- Formulation aids.

- Emulsifiers and surfactants.

- Lecithin.

- Phosphates.

- Others.

- Hydrocolloid gums.

- Alginates.

- Gum arabic.

- Carrageenan.

- Pectin.

- Seed gums.

- Xanthan gum.

- Others.

- Cellulose and derivatives.

- Preservatives.

- Antimicrobials.

- Sorbates.

- Propionates.

- Benzoates.

- Parabens.

- Others.

- Antioxidants.

- Synthetic chemicals.

- TBHQ (Tertiary butylhydroquinone).

- Erythorbates.

- Propyl gallate.

- BHA (Butylated hydroxyanisole).

- BHT (Butylated hydroxytoluene).

- EDTA (Ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid).

- Others.

- Natural products.

- Processing aids and others.

- Enzymes.

- Gelling agents.

- Humectants.

- Others.



The report also analyzes the global market for food additives in terms of application, origin of the source and region.The applications covered are bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy and frozen desserts, meat and seafood, and other food applications (spices, condiments, sauces and dressings).



The sources of origin covered are natural and artificial/synthetic. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for food additives.It explains the main market drivers of the global market for food additives, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for food additives.



The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the food additives industry.



Summary:

The global market for food additives in 2019 was valued at $REDACTED billion, and sales reached $REDACTED billion in 2020.The market is expected to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% and reach $REDACTED billion by 2025.



Europe holds the largest share globally, with REDACTED% of the market and revenue of $REDACTED billion for 2020.



This report, which is devoted to the global food additive industry and market, defines food additives as direct and non-nutritive materials that are deliberately added to foods. Non-direct food additives or ingredient/nutrients are not covered in this report.



The report categorizes food additives into six major classes, plus one final catch-all category. These are listed below -

- Acidulants: an old and mature group of chemicals, most of which are organic acids that add acidity and often tartness to foods. The major product is citric acid, but several other acids are used, including lactic, malic and phosphoric. Acidulants find their largest market in beverages, mostly in soft drinks.

- Calorie-reduction (CR) agents: consist of two different types of materials, fat reducers (FRs) and non-nutritive/high-intensity sweeteners (NS or HIS products).

- Food colorants and adjuvants, both natural and artificial: Natural colors are growing faster, driven by public demand for “natural” and “less-chemical” products.

- Food flavorings and flavor enhancers: as with colors, natural flavors have recently been growing faster than synthetic ones. Flavor enhancers are primarily monosodium glutamate (MSG), but also include newer and less-controversial products, like ribonucleotides.

- Formulation aids: These make processed food easier to work with, give it better consistency, or make it more attractive. They are called by a number of names, including binders, fillers, stabilizers, surfactants and thickeners.

- Preservatives: both antimicrobial (mostly organic acids or salts) and antioxidant products.

- Processing aids and others: includes anti-caking agents, anti-foams and defoamers, bleaching/maturing agents, dough conditioners, clarifying agents and deodorizers, edible coatings, food additive enzymes, gelling agents, humectants, leavening agents, microwave browning agents, release agents, sequestrants, chelating agents, and water-correcting agents.

