Global Market Insights for Thermally Conductive Plastics, 2018-2020 & 2021-2026

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermally Conductive Plastics: Types and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for thermally conductive plastics should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • The North American market should grow from $322.3 million in 2021 to $595.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13% for the period of 2021-2026.

  • The Asia-Pacific market should grow from $453.6 million in 2021 to $910 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.

As the range of applications for thermally conductive plastics has broadened, highly specific demands have been imposed on the materials used. Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened many opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand for these products.

The growing use of thermally conductive plastics in many industries has been fueled by these products' ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization. Confusion among manufacturers of thermally conductive plastics market is widespread due to differing growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide. In this context, a comprehensive market research study is required to provide these companies with a clear understanding of each segment.

Report Scope

In this report, the market is segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.

The report includes:

  • 40 data tables and 19 additional tables

  • An updated review of the global market for thermally conductive plastics (TCP) and their types

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry, and geographic region

  • Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for thermally conductive plastics, superior properties, technology updates, opportunity assessment, and regulatory framework within the marketplace

  • Identification of segments with high growth potential and examination of future applications by segment

  • Assessment of key trends related to the technologies, applications and regions that shape and influence the thermally conductive plastics market

  • Complete understanding of the region-specific developments within the industry

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the market for thermally conductive plastics, new developments, increasing use of TCPs in the end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace businesses

  • A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data by each major category

  • Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global TCPs market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the market-leading players including Avient Corp., BASF, Celanese Corp., DuPont, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi, Saint-Gobain, TE Connectivity, Lanxess, and Covestro AG

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives

  • Reasons for Doing This Study

  • Scope of Report

  • What's New in this Report

  • Information Sources

  • Methodology

  • Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technical Background

  • Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers

  • Thermal Management

  • Metal Replacement

  • Design Flexibility and Efficiency

  • Electrical Management

Chapter 4 Market Overview

  • Value Chain for Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Drivers of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

    • Demand from Automotive Industry

    • Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle

    • Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management

    • Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries

  • Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

    • Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal

  • Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market

    • Miniaturization in Electronics Industry

    • Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics

    • Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production

Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

  • Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Electronics Industry Outlook

    • Supply Side

    • Demand Side

  • Automotive Industry Outlook

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry

  • Introduction

  • Electrical and Electronics Industry

  • Automotive Industry

  • Industrial

  • Healthcare Industry

  • Aerospace Industry

  • Other End-use Industries

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type

  • Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics

  • Polyamide

  • Polybutylene Terephthalate

  • Polycarbonates

  • Polycarbonate Market Factors and Problems

  • Polyphenylene Sulfides

  • Polyetherimides

  • Other Types of Thermally Conductive Plastics

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Overview

  • North America

    • Market by End-use Industry

    • Market by Type

    • North American Market by Country

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Market Overview

    • Market by End-Use Industry

    • Market by Type

    • Asia-Pacific Market by Country

  • Europe

    • Market Overview

    • Market by End-use Industry

    • Market by Type

    • European Market by Country

  • Rest of the World

    • Market Overview

    • Market by End-Use Industry

    • Market by Type

    • Market by Sub-region

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Avient Corp.

  • BASF

  • Celanese Corp.

  • Covestro AG

  • DuPont

  • Ensinger GmbH

  • Imerys

  • Kaneka Corp.

  • Lanxess

  • LyondellBasell

  • Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.

  • Royal DSM N.V.

  • RTP Co. Inc.

  • SABIC

  • Saint-Gobain

  • TE Connectivity

  • Toray Industries Inc.

  • Other Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya8m2w

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


