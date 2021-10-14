Global Market Insights for Thermally Conductive Plastics, 2018-2020 & 2021-2026
The global market for thermally conductive plastics should grow from $1.1 billion in 2021 to $2 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
The North American market should grow from $322.3 million in 2021 to $595.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 13% for the period of 2021-2026.
The Asia-Pacific market should grow from $453.6 million in 2021 to $910 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.9% for the period of 2021-2026.
As the range of applications for thermally conductive plastics has broadened, highly specific demands have been imposed on the materials used. Over the past few years, growth in the electrical and electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries in the Asia-Pacific and North American regions has opened many opportunities for thermally conductive plastics applications. In these regions, rising disposable incomes, coupled with growing awareness of the benefits of using thermally conductive plastics in high-demand applications, has created a surge in demand for these products.
The growing use of thermally conductive plastics in many industries has been fueled by these products' ability to satisfy a wide array of customer needs, as well as the rapid commercialization of their customization. Confusion among manufacturers of thermally conductive plastics market is widespread due to differing growth trends in specific types of thermally conductive plastics, such as polyamide, polybutylene terephthalate, polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide and polyetherimide. In this context, a comprehensive market research study is required to provide these companies with a clear understanding of each segment.
Report Scope
In this report, the market is segmented based on end-use industry, resin type and region. The report provides an overview of the global market for thermally conductive plastics and analyses of global market trends, with 2020 as the base year, and estimates for 2021 to 2026. Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each resin type, end-user and region with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the thermally conductive plastics market and current industry trends. The report concludes with a focus on the vendor landscape and includes profiles of the major vendors in the market.
The report includes:
40 data tables and 19 additional tables
An updated review of the global market for thermally conductive plastics (TCP) and their types
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecast (in USD millions), and corresponding market share analysis by resin type, application, end-use industry, and geographic region
Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs) for thermally conductive plastics, superior properties, technology updates, opportunity assessment, and regulatory framework within the marketplace
Identification of segments with high growth potential and examination of future applications by segment
Assessment of key trends related to the technologies, applications and regions that shape and influence the thermally conductive plastics market
Complete understanding of the region-specific developments within the industry
Impact of COVID-19 on the market for thermally conductive plastics, new developments, increasing use of TCPs in the end-use industries such as automotive, industrial, healthcare, and aerospace businesses
A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of patent data by each major category
Insight into the recent industry strategies, M&A deals of the major players operating within the global TCPs market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis
Profile descriptions of the market-leading players including Avient Corp., BASF, Celanese Corp., DuPont, LyondellBasell, Mitsubishi, Saint-Gobain, TE Connectivity, Lanxess, and Covestro AG
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
What's New in this Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technical Background
Potential Benefits of Conductive Polymers
Thermal Management
Metal Replacement
Design Flexibility and Efficiency
Electrical Management
Chapter 4 Market Overview
Value Chain for Thermally Conductive Plastics
Active Ingredients of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Drivers of the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Demand from Automotive Industry
Rising Percentage of Electronic Content per Vehicle
Government Emphasis on Efficient Plastic Waste Management
Rising Demand for Thermally Conductive Plastics from China and Other Developing Countries
Challenges in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Rising Concern Related to Plastic Disposal
Trends in the Thermally Conductive Plastics Market
Miniaturization in Electronics Industry
Increasing Demand for Bio-based Plastics
Rising Trend Towards Sustainable Production
Chapter 5 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Impact of COVID-19 on End-use Industries of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Electronics Industry Outlook
Supply Side
Demand Side
Automotive Industry Outlook
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-use Industry
Introduction
Electrical and Electronics Industry
Automotive Industry
Industrial
Healthcare Industry
Aerospace Industry
Other End-use Industries
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Type
Features of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Polyamide
Polybutylene Terephthalate
Polycarbonates
Polycarbonate Market Factors and Problems
Polyphenylene Sulfides
Polyetherimides
Other Types of Thermally Conductive Plastics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Overview
North America
Market by End-use Industry
Market by Type
North American Market by Country
Asia-Pacific
Market Overview
Market by End-Use Industry
Market by Type
Asia-Pacific Market by Country
Europe
Market Overview
Market by End-use Industry
Market by Type
European Market by Country
Rest of the World
Market Overview
Market by End-Use Industry
Market by Type
Market by Sub-region
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Avient Corp.
BASF
Celanese Corp.
Covestro AG
DuPont
Ensinger GmbH
Imerys
Kaneka Corp.
Lanxess
LyondellBasell
Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corp.
Royal DSM N.V.
RTP Co. Inc.
SABIC
Saint-Gobain
TE Connectivity
Toray Industries Inc.
Other Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ya8m2w
