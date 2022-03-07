Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022: Company Profiles of 69 Companies Including Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding, Pulp-Tec and Tekni-Plex
Growing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions based on renewable, recyclable/ biodegradable materials has greatly renewed industry activity and interest in moulded fibre/pulp packaging.
Moulded fibre/pulp products are attractive due to their green/sustainable advantages, as the raw materials used are plant-based and/or recycled fibres. Technological developments in moulded fibre/pulp materials are also resulting in higher quality packaging products and the replacement of conventional plastic products for various packaging purposes. This is largely driven by government regulations as well as customer demands for plastic alternatives.
Renewable and biodegradable lignocellulosic fibres (including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibres) are the main raw materials for moulded pulp products produced by processes, such as pulp preparation, forming, pressing and drying in the mould compression moulding to form different sorts of three-dimensional fibre products.
Moulded fibre products are commercially used in different packaging markets, such as food (egg and fruit trays), industrial packing (electronics and vehicle parts), disposable items (bedpans and urine bottles) and horticultural trays/pots.
The report includes:
Current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging.
Market drivers, trends and challenges
The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (volume and value) including historical data and forecasts to 2032.
Market segmentation by region.
Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications.
Markets covered include:
Food and drink
Industrial or engineered packaging
Single Use Medical
Horticultural Trays & Pots
69 company profiles. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK Corporation, Genera Energy, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding Co., Ltd., PulPac, Pulp-Tec, and Tekni-Plex
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Plastics packaging issues
Market drivers and trends
Industry developments 2020-2022
Global demand for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2015-2032 (tons)
Global revenues for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (billion USD)
Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)
Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)
Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)
Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)
Market and technology challenges
TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
Cellulose fibre sources
Manufacturing processes
Properties of moulded products
Environmental sustainability
MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS
Large volume/ low value moulded pulp products
Small volume/high value pulp products
Food and drink
Clam-shell and takeaway food containers
Cups, Bowls, plates, food and serving trays
Egg, trays and cartons
Fresh produce punnets & trays
Wine bottle packaging
Paper bottles
Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics
Industrial or engineered packaging
Electronics packaging
Vehicle packaging
Industrial products packaging
Single Use Medical
Horticultural
COMPANY PROFILES (69 company profiles)
