U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,264.50
    -62.75 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,109.00
    -474.00 (-1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,620.50
    -219.25 (-1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,964.10
    -35.70 (-1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.04
    +7.36 (+6.36%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.60
    +38.00 (+1.93%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.43 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0083 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    35.40
    +4.92 (+16.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    -0.0092 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    +0.3000 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,092.54
    -226.11 (-0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.85
    -72.84 (-7.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,876.29
    -110.85 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022: Company Profiles of 69 Companies Including Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding, Pulp-Tec and Tekni-Plex

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Growing global demand for sustainable packaging solutions based on renewable, recyclable/ biodegradable materials has greatly renewed industry activity and interest in moulded fibre/pulp packaging.

Moulded fibre/pulp products are attractive due to their green/sustainable advantages, as the raw materials used are plant-based and/or recycled fibres. Technological developments in moulded fibre/pulp materials are also resulting in higher quality packaging products and the replacement of conventional plastic products for various packaging purposes. This is largely driven by government regulations as well as customer demands for plastic alternatives.

Renewable and biodegradable lignocellulosic fibres (including recycled paper, newsprint, cardboard and other natural planted fibres) are the main raw materials for moulded pulp products produced by processes, such as pulp preparation, forming, pressing and drying in the mould compression moulding to form different sorts of three-dimensional fibre products.

Moulded fibre products are commercially used in different packaging markets, such as food (egg and fruit trays), industrial packing (electronics and vehicle parts), disposable items (bedpans and urine bottles) and horticultural trays/pots.

The report includes:

  • Current and future market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging.

  • Market drivers, trends and challenges

  • The global market for Molded fiber/pulp packaging (volume and value) including historical data and forecasts to 2032.

  • Market segmentation by region.

  • Segmentation and in depth analysis of markets and applications.

  • Markets covered include:

    • Food and drink

    • Industrial or engineered packaging

    • Single Use Medical

    • Horticultural Trays & Pots

  • 69 company profiles. Companies profiled include Brodrene Hartmann, EnviroPAK Corporation, Genera Energy, Huhtamaki, Nippon Molding Co., Ltd., PulPac, Pulp-Tec, and Tekni-Plex


Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Plastics packaging issues

  • Market drivers and trends

  • Industry developments 2020-2022

  • Global demand for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2015-2032 (tons)

  • Global revenues for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (billion USD)

  • Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

  • Market segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

  • Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (tons)

  • Regional segmentation for moulded fibre/pulp packaging, 2019-2032 (revenues, billions USD)

  • Market and technology challenges

TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

  • Cellulose fibre sources

  • Manufacturing processes

  • Properties of moulded products

  • Environmental sustainability

MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

  • Large volume/ low value moulded pulp products

  • Small volume/high value pulp products

  • Food and drink

    • Clam-shell and takeaway food containers

    • Cups, Bowls, plates, food and serving trays

    • Egg, trays and cartons

    • Fresh produce punnets & trays

    • Wine bottle packaging

    • Paper bottles

  • Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) including cosmetics

  • Industrial or engineered packaging

    • Electronics packaging

    • Vehicle packaging

    • Industrial products packaging

  • Single Use Medical

  • Horticultural

COMPANY PROFILES (69 company profiles)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ufhpyq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Traders Bet Prices Will Pass $200 a Barrel This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures surpass $200 before the end of March.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chanc

  • Collateral damage: Backlash against Russian-branded gas stations hits American workers

    Products that seem to be Russian aren't necessarily so.

  • Alberta oil can be a solution to U.S. energy supply crunch - minister

    Alberta, Canada's main oil-producing region, can help alleviate the global oil supply crunch caused by energy disruptions, Alberta energy minister, Sonya Savage, said on Sunday. Alberta has some spare pipeline and rail capacity and can move more oil to the United States, Savage said in Houston ahead of the CERAWeek energy conference by S&P Global. "We are the solution, not Venezuela and others," Savage told Reuters, an apparent reference to U.S. sending a delegation to Caracas last week to discuss an easing of U.S. oil sanctions.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Oil and gas surge and stock markets tumble as West mulls Russian energy ban - live updates

    Russian banks turn to Chinese payments system after Visa and Mastercard suspend operations Sanctioned Russian defence companies attend major arms fair in Riyadh Oil surges as high as $139; Gas hits another record FTSE 100 crashes 1.5pc; European stocks head for bear market James Titcomb: Social media can help beat Vladimir Putin, given half a chance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets opened in the red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.

  • Nickel Jumps 31% as Russia Supply Risk Sparks Huge Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rocketed as much as 31% higher, in one of the most extreme price moves ever seen on the London Metal Exchange, as fears over Russian supplies leave buyers exposed to a historic squeeze. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as

  • Oil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil soared -- nearing $140 a barrel earlier -- as shock waves rippled through the market after the U.S. said it was considering a ban on Russian crude imports.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis

  • European Gas Surges 79% as Market Mayhem Takes Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices roared to records after the U.S. said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinuePutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian

  • Gold above $2,000 on safe-haven appeal; nickel up over 20%

    Gold climbed to its highest in one-and-half years on Monday and palladium hit an all-time high on safe-haven asset appeal, while nickel soared over 20% on fears of supply disruptions tied to sanctions on Russia and continued fighting in Ukraine. Gold prices rose above $2,000 per ounce, palladium hit a record, LME 3-month nickel posted its largest ever one-day gain, and oil and wheat jumped to 14-year highs as Russia's escalating invasion of Ukraine continued to roil global commodities. The searing rally in raw material prices has sparked concerns over economic growth in countries still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • U.S. oil prices soar Sunday, briefly punching above $130 as talk of Russia oil embargo heats up

    Values for U.S. oil soared Sunday evening, driving prices above $125 a barrel in electronic trade as discussions about a ban on Russian oil heated up.

  • U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis and Whiting in talks to merge - source

    U.S. shale oil and gas producers Oasis Petroleum Inc and Whiting Petroleum Corp are close to agreeing an all-stock merger that could be announced as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The combined value of the two companies would be around $6.07 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon Friday's closing prices, which valued Oasis at $2.80 billion and Whiting at $3.27 billion. The deal talks between the pair, which both operate in the Bakken shale formation of North Dakota, come amid a significant spike in crude oil prices on the back of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Average California gas prices now over $5 a gallon

    All counties are averaging above $5 per gallon for regular-grade fuel.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • U.S. gasoline prices soar to highest since 2008 on Russia conflict -AAA

    AAA said average U.S. regular grade gasoline prices hit $4.009 per gallon on Sunday, up 11% from $3.604 a week ago and up 45% from $2.760 a year ago. The automobile club, which has data going back to 2000, said U.S. retail gasoline prices hit a record $4.114 a gallon on July 17, 2008, which was around the same time U.S. crude futures soared to a record $147.27 a barrel.

  • Dow Falls, Oil and Gold Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Gold prices topped $2,000 an ounce, the highest since mid-2020. This is only the second period gold has traded above that mark in at least 50 years.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Water After Brief Visit to Sub-$39,000

    While Bitcoin (BTC) struggled on Saturday, XRP and LUNA impressed. For XRP, updates on the SEC v Ripple case will be the key in the coming weeks.

  • McDonald's Is Being Sued In the Ongoing Soft Serve Controversy

    McDonald's has been criticized for many things in recent years, but one complaint is simply just a fact: its soft serve machines are constantly out of commission. The finicky machines at McDonald's are such a cliché that a whole website has been dedicated to tracking their malfunction around the country (nearly 9% of U.S. machines are broken as of writing). The elusive soft serve and McFlurries have spawned memes, conspiracy theories, and even led to several competitors poking fun at Mickey D's.

  • Energy conference kicks off as Ukraine conflict leaves oil market in turmoil

    The world's biggest gathering of energy industry leaders kicks off in Houston Monday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine delivers an oil price shock to the global economy and embattled executives face growing criticism for the industry's role in climate change. Global oil prices have reached levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis as disruption to crude and fuel exports from Russia has left the world short of supply, boosting energy costs that is slowing economic growth. Tensions continued to rise over the weekend, with the United States and the European Union considering an outright ban on buying energy from Russia.